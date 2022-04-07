EU Sanctions Hit Snags on Coal Ban Phase-In, Exemptions

Alberto Nardelli and Ewa Krukowska
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

European Union countries are hitting some hurdles as they seek to agree on a fifth round of sanctions on Russia, with several countries saying the package is being watered down too much, according to people familiar with the matter.

EU ambassadors met Thursday morning with the aim of approving the package, which contains a coal embargo. But Poland is resisting a change in the draft sanctions plan, sought by Germany, that extends the phase-in period for the ban by a month to four months, the people said. The EU meetings are set to resume Thursday evening with the aim of finalizing the package.

Poland also wants to remove all remaining exemptions to the already existing ban on the sale of weapons, as well as military-related technologies and components, to Russia. The list of exemptions to the newly proposed sanctions has been growing during this week’s deliberations, especially on restrictions aimed at hitting Russian trucks and ships, one of the people said. Poland isn’t alone in opposing the exemptions, the people added.

Anger over reported atrocities by retreating Russian soldiers in Ukraine has fueled a push for a more punishing round of sanctions, but it’s also exposed deep fissures in the EU over how far countries are willing to go.

Some of the exemptions on ships, for example, have been pushed by Greece, Malta and Cyprus, one of the people said.

Several countries have demanded restrictions on imports on Russian oil, which European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc will discuss in the coming days. But Germany and Hungary have been opposed to such a step.

Adding additional pressure on EU governments, the European Parliament on Thursday called for an “immediate full embargo” on Russian imports of oil, coal, nuclear fuel and gas. Members of the assembly also endorsed complete abandoning of the Nord Stream pipelines carrying Russian gas to Germany as part of a non-binding resolution on Russia.

Read more: German Economy Minister Says He’s Open to Russian Coal Embargo

(Updates with meetings set to resume starting in second paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox-Why an EU ban on Russian coal matters

    The European Commission will propose to EU nations on Tuesday sweeping new sanctions against Russia, including banning imports of coal, an EU source told Reuters. This comes at a time of uncertainty about future gas deliveries from Russia to the European Union later this month after the Kremlin's demand that buyers start paying Russian gas giant Gazprom in roubles. Several EU countries are heavily reliant on Russian coal imports, as well as gas, and have increased coal imports from Russia in recent months due to the spiralling cost of gas.

  • Russia-Ukraine war: EU announces new sanctions, ban on Russian coal

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi report that the European Commission has announced new sanctions including a ban on coal from Russia.

  • Yellen says U.S. crypto rules should support innovation, manage risks

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday crypto asset regulations should support responsible innovation while managing risks, sticking to the contours of a recent White House executive order that was well-received by the crypto market. In a speech on digital assets policy released by the Treasury, Yellen said that in many cases regulators already have authorities that can manage crypto risks and provide appropriate oversight of new types of intermediaries such as digital asset exchanges.

  • Intercepted Calls Prove Russia’s Deliberate ‘Strategy’ of War Crimes in Ukraine

    SERGEI SUPINSKYThree separate mass graves have been found in Bucha as authorities there begin the grim task of trying to clean up the devastated town where Russian troops are accused of heinous war crimes, according to the mayor.And while the Kremlin has put forward increasingly conspiratorial denials—calling the massacre a “well-rehearsed show” by Ukraine and its Western allies—German intelligence has reportedly intercepted radio chatter between Russian troops that blow Russia’s denials right o

  • Hungary's authoritarian leader breaks with the EU, saying he'll pay for Russian gas in rubles

    "We don't have any difficulty paying in rubles," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán told reporters on Wednesday.

  • Hungary says its ready to pay for gas in roubles

    STORY: Hungary broke ranks with the European Union Wednesday (April 6) and said it was prepared to pay in roubles for Russian gas.The EU has tried to form a united front against Moscow's demand for what it called 'unfriendly countries' to pay for natural gas in Russia's currency.There are now just weeks until bills are due and the European Commission has said those with contracts requiring payment in euros or dollars should stick to that.But Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban did not reject Russia's demand.''We have no problem paying for gas in roubles. If Russia asks for this, we will pay in roubles.''Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Europe it risks having gas supplies cut unless it pays in roubles, as he seeks retaliation over Western sanctions for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.Hungary has been one of a few EU member states to have rejected energy sanctions against Moscow.Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto had earlier said the EU had "no role" in the contract Hungary operates with Russia's Gazprom."As for the intention of the European Commission that there should be some kind of common response from countries importing Russian gas, we do not think that is necessary. We don't think it's necessary because we didn't make a joint contract with the Russians, countries individually signed bilateral contracts."Hungary is heavily reliant on Russian energy imports and signed a new long-term gas supply agreement with Russia last year.Orban has pursued close business relations with Moscow for more than a decade.He won a fourth consecutive term in elections on Sunday.

  • Yellen warns crypto invites risks that could ‘disrupt the financial system and our economy’ in first major speech on digital assets

    Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen is scheduled to deliver her first major address on the potential risks and benefits of the growing crypto economy

  • MLB's big new rule changes are coming in 2023: 'We owe to our fans,' Rob Manfred says

    “I think the new rule provision is really important for the sport," Manfred told USA TODAY Sports.

  • In Wealthy U.S. Suburbs, There’s Not Much of a Housing Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- In most of the U.S., housing markets are exuberant. In some of the country’s priciest neighborhoods, they’re relatively subdued. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyUpscale suburbs of Washington, D.C., a

  • DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison slams Tom Cotton as a 'little maggot-infested man' after the Republican senator suggested Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis

    The top Democrat also called the GOP "a party built on fraud, fear, and fascism."

  • Russia's Problems Go Far Beyond Putin

    As a Ukrainian historian, I have many contacts with historians in Russia, for the histories of our countries are interconnected. In fact, only two—a married couple, who left Russia long before the war began as they faced the threat of being termed “agents of foreign influence.” The very same thing happened to him: since the beginning of the war, the only Russian colleagues who reached out to him have been those who left Russia.

  • Russia threatens states with consequences over U.N. vote on Human Rights Council

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -Russia has warned countries at the United Nations that a yes vote or abstention on a U.S. push to suspend Moscow from the Human Rights Council will be viewed as an "unfriendly gesture" with consequences for bilateral ties, according to a note seen by Reuters on Wednesday. The United States said on Monday it would seek Russia's suspension after Ukraine accused Russian troops of killing hundreds of civilians in the town of Bucha. The 193-member U.N. General Assembly in New York is due to vote on the measure on Thursday.

  • Germany intercepted conversations of Russian soldiers discussing Bucha killings, contradicting Kremlin claims of a hoax, report says

    Russia claims the massacre of civilians in Bucha, Ukraine, are a hoax or conspiracy designed to frame its forces.

  • Stimulus Update: Here's Who Can Expect to Receive the Proposed $100 Monthly Gas Stimulus Payment

    For others, record-high gas prices make it difficult to get to work and run everyday errands. The Gas Rebate Act of 2022 -- introduced in Congress by Reps. Mike Thompson, John Larson, and Lauren Underwood -- would put $100 into Americans' bank accounts every time the national average price for a gallon of gas goes over $4. If the bill makes its way through Congress and the Senate, the gas stimulus payment will go to individuals earning $75,000 or less per year and joint filers earning $150,000 or less.

  • Ukrainian MP tweets image with claims that Russian soldiers carved a swastika onto a woman they raped and killed

    Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko shared a graphic image on Twitter depicting what appeared to be a swastika carved crudely into someone's skin.

  • Putin ally China rejects Russian oil despite steep discounts amid Western sanctions, report says

    State refiners in China will honor existing Russian oil contracts but won't sign any new deals with Moscow, Reuters reported.

  • Progressives are wrong about Clarence Thomas. And they have been for decades.

    Calls for Clarence Thomas to be impeached, recuse himself on certain cases, or resign from the U.S. Supreme Court are preposterous and without merit.

  • Russia's Bucha horrors are pushing India, Turkey, other studiously neutral countries to the brink of condemnation

    Russia's Bucha horrors are pushing India, Turkey, other studiously neutral countries to the brink of condemnation

  • The Putin Fangirl Who Could Screw Us All

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyRussian President Vladimir Putin’s ghoulish massacre in Bucha has broken conventional wisdom that a tyrant must have a toothbrush mustache to be branded a fascist.And nowhere outside Ukraine are Putin’s barbarous crimes oozing more than in France, where polls this week indicate 2022 fascist presidential candidate and Putin fangirl Marine Le Pen might capture nearly 49 percent of the vote in a likely runoff against incumbent Emmanuel Macr

  • Mitt Romney Explains His Surprising Reversal On Ketanji Brown Jackson

    The Utah senator is supporting President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee after voting against her for a lower court position last year.