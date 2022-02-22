EU Sanctions Myanmar Oil Firm for Providing Junta Resources

Philip J. Heijmans and Khine Lin Kyaw
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union imposed fresh sanctions against Myanmar’s military regime, focusing on a lucrative state-owned oil and gas company that has been a key source of revenue for the junta more than a year after the coup.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The new listings target 22 individuals including government ministers, as well as high-ranking members of the Myanmar Armed Forces, the European Council said Monday. It also targets four entities, including state-owned companies like Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise, which were found to provide the regime with “substantive resources.”

Myanmar’s oil and gas sector has become a target of international pressure of late as one of the junta’s most important sources of income and foreign exchange given oil products are priced in U.S. dollars. MOGE is the operator and regulator of the oil and gas sector, overseeing exploration and the distribution of petroleum products. It also grants permits and collects tax on profits made by private companies that are in production sharing contracts or joint ventures.

“MOGE is thus controlled by and generates revenue for the Tatmadaw, therefore contributing to its capabilities to carry out activities undermining democracy and the rule of law in Myanmar,” the European Union said in an update of its legislation, referring to the armed forces by its official name.

Military regime spokesman Zaw Min Tun dismissed the EU measures, saying it won’t have much impact on a sector that survived for years under sanctions.

“When it comes to sanctions there are companies that strictly follow them, but there are also companies that neglect them,” he said by phone. “But there is one thing, we are likely to face some difficulties in bank transactions, so we have to address some bank issues, more or less.”

Myanmar Generals Face Spiraling Economy, Threat of New Sanctions

The sanctions came after TotalEnergies SE and Chevron Corp. last month said they would pull out of Myanmar to protest against the junta’s continued violence against civilians since the military coup. Both these companies have operated in Myanmar for decades in production sharing contracts or joint ventures with MOGE and have come under criticism for engaging in business with military government.

“History shows that when the junta was previously in place in the 1990s, gas revenues from Total and Chevron/Unocal helped them to withstand international sanctions as their reserves dwindled,” a group of U.S. senators advised Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken last year in a letter.

Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. followed suit last week with plans to sell its stake in a natural gas field in Myanmar. While some companies are leaving, others are planning to step up engagement. Earlier this month, a junta spokesman said PTT Pcl, Thailand’s state-controlled energy company, is bidding to take control of Myanmar’s Yadana gas field with PTT Exploration and Production Pcl offering to acquire the combined 59.5% stake held by TotalEnergies and Chevron.

Zaw Min Tun said there are other foreign companies that are ready to replace those who are pulling out of the oil and gas sector. “We have them ready but I can’t tell the companies’ names at this point,” he added.

The U.S. has recently targeted Myanmar government officials and businessmen as well as a private logistics company and an army-run procurement agency in sanctions marking one-year since the coup, though it has yet to impose any against MOGE.

The EU’s restrictive measures against Myanmar now apply to a total of 65 individuals and 10 entities, and include an asset freeze and a prohibition from making funds available to the listed individuals and entities.

(Updates with reaction from military government spokesman from 5th paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EU sanctions 22 Myanmar officials, gas company, over abuses

    The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on several top officials in Myanmar and on a lucrative state-owned oil and gas company that has helped fund the military that overthrew the country’s elected government a year ago. The bloc imposed asset freezes and travel bans on 22 people and slapped restrictive measures on four entities, including state-owned and private companies. Among those sanctioned was the state-owned Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE), which is a joint venture partner in all offshore gas projects in Myanmar, including the Yadana gas field with Total Energies and Chevron.

  • Chevron seeks to sell Equatorial Guinea oil and gas assets -sources

    Chevron is looking to sell its stakes in three oil and gas fields in Equatorial Guinea, hoping a recent rally in energy prices will help attract buyers, three industry sources told Reuters. The U.S. company acquired the assets in the west African country as part of the $13 billion acquisition of Noble Energy in 2020. Chevron has hired investment bank Jefferies to run the sale process which could raise as much as $1 billion, the sources said.

  • Bitcoin Renaissance Likely in H2: Babel Finance

    Growth stocks and bitcoin will move higher three months after the first Fed rate hike, one observer said.

  • Menzies Mulls Takeover on Busy Morning For M&A: The London Rush

    (Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:Most Read from BloombergUN to Hold Emergency Meeting On Russia’s Move: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesJohn Menzies Plc: The aviation ground support company is leaning toward accepting the p

  • Indian Whiskey Maker Allied Blenders Picks Banks for IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian spirits manufacturer Allied Blenders & Distillers Pvt. has chosen banks including ICICI Securities Ltd. and Axis Capital Ltd. to manage its initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Leads UN Condemnation of Russian Actions: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 M

  • Mubadala Leads $500 Million Funding for Asia Data-Center Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Data-center operator Princeton Digital Group Pte. has pulled in over $500 million in a round led by Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Co., underscoring investor demand for the infrastructure that supports the internet.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin

  • Traders Look Past Ukraine Angst to Load Up on Emerging Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging markets are standing firm despite escalating tension along the Ukrainian border, with investors more closely eyeing the impact of major central banks catching up on the global tightening cycle.Most Read from BloombergU.S. to Squeeze Harder Over Putin Separatist Nod: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadTrump Holds O

  • Trump Shoots Himself In Foot With Screed Over Accountants Who Ditched Him

    Trump boasted about all he knows regarding his business — after his attorneys argued in court documents that he's clueless about questionable practices.

  • Now Trump Says His Accounting Firm Was 'Broken' By 'Radical Leftist' Racists

    That's not what the accounting firm says.

  • Donald Trump’s Social Media App Slammed as ‘Parler Trick’ After Stalling on Launch

    Many potential users reported Truth Social failed to admit them in its opening day

  • Russia's spy chief stammered as Putin snapped at him to 'speak directly!' while pressing him about support for decree on eastern Ukraine

    Video shows Sergei Naryshkin stumbling over words as Putin grilled him, hours before Russia ordered troops into the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

  • Latest satellite images show shift in Russian military activity near Ukraine

    New satellite images by Maxar Technologies collected over the weekend show an apparent shift in Russia's military deployment around Ukraine as officials continue to warn about an impending invasion, according to The New York Times. Some smaller deployments are now visible with several units shown to be on training grounds or outside of bases.Most of the locations are in Russia's Belgorod area, which is 25 miles from Ukraine's boarder in western...

  • John Bolton: Putin has 'incentive' to drag out Ukraine crisis

    Former national security adviser John Bolton said Russian President Vladimir Putin could be dragging out the Ukraine crisis in a campaign of "classic brinkmanship" and warned the European leader could win control of the country without sparking a large-scale conflict or invasion.

  • A Ukrainian reservist learns fighting skills she hopes never to use

    Alisa, a 38-year-old Ukrainian with an office job in the capital, had always enjoyed sport shooting and joined a local territorial defence unit more than a year ago to acquire combat skills. Now she is worried she might have to use those skills in a real war with Russia. "I realise he can be hurt because of silliness of the neighbouring country, not a brother country anymore," said Alisa, who asked to be identified only by her first name.

  • Tucker Carlson Defends Putin Amid Ukraine Crisis: ‘That Is Not Treason’

    Fox News reached out to the Russian dictator a second time for an interview, but also reached out to Ukrainian President Zelensky

  • Belarus: NATO pullback will factor into Russian troop withdrawal

    The withdrawal of Russian troops from Belarus amid heightened tensions with Ukraine would primarily depend on NATO pulling back its own forces from the region, the head of the Belarusian army said on Monday, according to Reuters. "The Russian Armed Forces' units will return to their permanent bases only when an objective need for that arises and when we decide," Viktor Gulevich said."In no small measure this will also depend on our Western...

  • Mysterious ‘Z’ Painted on Russian Tanks Closing in on Ukraine Border

    Rob Lee TwitterWhile the world continues to watch Russian troops mass and maneuver along Ukraine’s vast borders, an esoteric group of investigative journalists and military experts are focusing on an ominous “Z” that has started appearing on military hardware heading towards Ukraine.Video posted on social media has shown hundreds more tanks, communications vehicles and rocket launchers bearing down on the border. Many of those captured on camera have been painted with a “Z” inside a large white

  • Candace Owens called for the US to invade Canada to stop Justin Trudeau cracking down on trucker protests

    Her call for the US to launch a military operation against Canada drew derision, but reflected backing for the truckers among the GOP base.

  • Rand Paul: Unlike Democrats, Republicans will take high road with Supreme Court pick

    OpEd: Time and time again, Democrats have taken a close-minded approach to many Republican nominees for the Supreme Court, most of the time deciding their vote before a single meeting, hearing, or testimony took place with the nominee.

  • The US ambassador to the United Nations said Putin 'wants the world to travel back' to a 'time when empires ruled the world'

    Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Russia would control Ukraine, Finland, parts of Poland and Turkey, and other European countries if Putin gets his way.