New EU sanctions package will include over 200 individuals and entities

The EU is preparing a new tranche of sanctions against Russia, which names over 200 individuals and entities, to mark the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

Source: DPA, as reported by European Pravda, citing ntv

Details: The new measures encompass significant additions to the list of individuals and entities whose assets in the EU should be frozen.

In addition, other companies that bolster Russia’s ability to wage war through supporting the development of its defence, technological and security sectors will also be subject to sanctions.

The plans suggest that additional punitive measures may affect well over 200 individuals and companies.

Earlier, the media reported that the EU would not add new import bans to its 13th package of sanctions against Russia.

Despite calls from some EU countries to ban more Russian exports, such as aluminium, the European Commission will propose a package that it hopes will generate minimal pushback among member states so that it can be adopted quickly.

During a visit to Poland on 5 February, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, announced the preparation of the 13th package of sanctions against Russia but said that a final agreement had not yet been reached.

