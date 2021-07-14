EU undecided on mix-and-match, boosters for COVID-19 shots

FILE PHOTO: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Paris
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Europe's drug regulator on Wednesday refrained from making any recommendations on mixing shots of COVID-19 vaccines from different drugmakers and said it was too early to confirm if and when an additional booster dose would be needed.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), however, did say both doses of a coronavirus vaccine are needed to protect against the fast-spreading Delta variant.

"Adherence to the recommended vaccination course, in line with the product information, is vital to benefit from the highest level of protection against the virus," EMA said in a statement.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has estimated that the Delta variant will account for 90% of strains in circulation in the European Union by the end of August.

The variant, first identified in India, has led to a surge in cases worldwide and is hurting recovery plans. Researchers and drugmakers are having to tweak vaccines quickly to prevent them from losing effectiveness against new, emerging variants.

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday the Delta variant has been detected in at least 111 countries in the last two months, and was likely to become the dominant variant globally over the coming months.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What is child care insecurity? 2 social scientists explain

    Child care insecurity can increase stress and anxiety and decrease quality of life. Damir Cudic/E+ Collection via Getty ImagesChild care insecurity is a term we’ve come up with to describe limited or uncertain access to adequate child care. It factors into many Americans’ decisions whether to even have a child. Parents – mothers especially – often weigh the cost of child care in their decision to return to work. And when a kid has a disability, there may not even be child care options that meet

  • WHO says countries should not order COVID-19 boosters while others still need vaccines

    GENEVA (Reuters) -Rich countries should not be ordering booster shots for their vaccinated populations while other countries have yet to receive COVID-19 vaccines, the World Health Organization said on Monday. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said deaths were again rising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delta variant was becoming dominant, and many countries had yet to receive enough vaccine doses to protect their health workers. "The Delta variant is ripping around the world at a scorching pace, driving a new spike in COVID-19 cases and death," Tedros told a briefing, noting that the highly contagious variant, first detected in India, had now been found in more than 104 countries.

  • Why the Johnson & Johnson news feels so bad

    While the latest J&J news may contribute to hesitancy among those who remain skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccines, experts say this is exactly how science works.

  • European Regulator Links Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines with Heart Conditions – Report

    The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said that it has established a possible connection between the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines of Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) and rare heart inflammatory conditions like myocarditis and pericarditis, according to Reuters. However, the EMA also commented that the known and potential benefits of all authorized COVID-19 vaccines outweigh their risks. The regulator reviewed over 300 cases of the heart conditions in the European Economic Area region (EEA), which include

  • Covid: What do we know about China's coronavirus vaccines?

    Sinovac and Sinopharm jabs are being used in many countries that are seeing a surge of infections.

  • How Johnson & Johnson's COVID Vaccine Is Making a Comeback

    At one point, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) seemed to have a pretty good shot at becoming the leader in the COVID-19 vaccine market. Unlike rival vaccines, J&J's vaccine required only a single dose. The company even committed to selling its vaccine at cost during the pandemic, giving it a big price advantage compared to the vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna.

  • The F.D.A. Just Issued A New Warning For The J&J COVID-19 Vaccine

    It's linked to a small number of Guillain-Barré cases, but experts say the benefits far outweigh the risk.

  • U.S. puts new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for autoimmune disorder

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday added a warning to the fact sheet for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine saying that data suggests there is an increased risk of a rare neurological disorder in the six weeks after inoculation. In a letter to the company, the FDA classified the chances of getting Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) after vaccination as being "very low." Around 12.8 million people have received J&J's one-dose vaccine in the United States.

  • FDA issues new warning on rare autoimmune disorder linked to J&J vaccine

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday warned of an increased risk of Guillain-Barre, a rare neurological disorder, following the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after 100 preliminary cases of the syndrome were reported among the 12.5M doses administered. While the FDA said it's updating vaccination materials for health care providers and patients to note an "association" between the vaccine and a risk of GBS, the agency said the data are "insufficient to establish a causal relationship." "Importantly, the FDA has evaluated the available information for the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine and continues to find the known and potential benefits clearly outweigh the known and potential risks," the FDA stated.

  • Thailand considering limits on AstraZeneca vaccine exports

    Thailand is considering imposing limits on exports of locally manufactured AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to fight its own crisis, an official said on Wednesday, a move likely to impact neighbours and stir concerns of vaccine protectionism. Any attempt to regulate exports could further slow vaccine rollout to Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia, which are also battling spikes in infections and supply disruptions caused by earlier export curbs imposed by India. The move also marks a fresh setback to AstraZeneca, which had initial delays in regional production and delivery and hoped to put it back on track from this month and meet its supply commitments to the region.

  • What Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna Are Doing to Fight the Deadly Delta Variant

    You've no doubt heard quite a bit about the coronavirus strain called the delta variant. To be sure, there are reasons to be concerned about the delta variant. Scripps Research Institution's Eric Topol called it "a superspreader strain if there ever was one."

  • Israel becomes first country to offer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

    Israel on Monday will begin offering a third dose of Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine as a booster shot for people with weakened immune systems, according to the Times of Israel.Why it matters: It's the first country to offer booster shots to bolster protection against the rapidly spreading Delta variant. The Israeli Health Ministry is still determining whether an extra shot should be offered to the general public.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios

  • Israel partners with NRx Pharmaceuticals to commercialize COVID vaccine

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel is partnering with U.S.-based NRx Pharmaceuticals to complete trials and commercialize the Israeli-developed COVID-19 vaccine BriLife. NRx and the Israel Institute for Biological Research on Monday announced a memorandum of understanding that includes the worldwide development, manufacturing and marketing rights of the vaccine, which in recent months has been undergoing early clinical trials in Israel. NRx said it has arranged for rapid Phase 2b/3 testing in Israel, Georgia and Ukraine.

  • Op-Ed: Immunocompromised people shouldn't have to wait for COVID-19 booster shots

    Many vaccinated-but-immunocompromised Americans are still vulnerable to getting COVID-19. Studies indicate that a booster could help this population.

  • FDA to Add Warning of Rare Nerve Condition to J&J Vaccine

    The FDA will attach a label to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine warning of a slightly increased risk of a rare nerve disorder.

  • Exclusive-European efforts to assess Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine stymied by data gaps

    The developers of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine have repeatedly failed to provide data that regulators deem to be standard requirements of the drug approval process, according to five people with knowledge of European efforts to assess the drug, providing new insight into the country’s struggle to win foreign acceptance of its product. Reuters reported last month that the European Medicines Agency (EMA)’s review of the drug’s safety and efficacy was delayed because a June 10 deadline to submit data on the vaccine's clinical trials was missed, according to one of those people, who is close to the agency, and another person familiar with the matter. The EMA is the European Union’s medicines watchdog.

  • Vietnam to mix doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines

    Vietnam will offer the coronavirus vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech as a second dose option for people first inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, the government said on Tuesday. Vietnam's mass inoculation campaign is in its early stages, with fewer than 300,000 people fully vaccinated so far. It has so far used AstraZeneca's viral vector vaccine and last week took delivery of 97,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA shot.

  • U.S. issues new warning on J&J vaccine

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine saying data suggests an increased risk of a rare autoimmune disorder called Guillain-Barré.Also known as GBS, the syndrome is a rare neurological condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the protective coating on nerve fibers.Most people fully recover. In a Monday letter to the company, the FDA said the chances of getting GBS was “very low," but still warned that recipients of the J&J vaccine should seek medical attention if they show symptoms within six weeks of inoculation, including weakness, tingling sensations, difficulty walking or difficulty with facial movements.Most cases were in men over the age of 50.Nearly 13 million people have received J&J’s one-dose vaccine in the U.S.Out of 100 preliminary reports of GBS, the FDA says 95 cases have required hospitalization and one death has been reported.The warning is another setback for the J&J shot, as its one-dose system was supposed to help vaccinate hard-to-reach areas.Last week, European regulators issued a similar warning for AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which uses technology like J&J’s - a traditional, virus-based approach.Meanwhile, the FDA has not linked GBS to the mRNA vaccines, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

  • Republicans divided on controversial drug importation championed by Trump and now Biden

    The Republican Party has long been divided in allowing the importation of cheaper prescription drugs from Canada, a policy proposal President Joe Biden revived in a sweeping executive order after the Trump administration's similar efforts fizzled in 2020.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in BioNTech in 2019, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) has almost become a household name. The German biotech company developed the Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) coronavirus vaccine. Today, BioNTech has more than two dozen candidates in its mRNA pipeline.