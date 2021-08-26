EU says COVID boosters may have higher legal risks without EMA approval

Francesco Guarascio
·3 min read

By Francesco Guarascio

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union countries that decide to use COVID-19 vaccine booster shots may face increased legal risks because the additional dose has not yet been recommended by the EU drugs regulator, the European Commission said on Thursday.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has repeatedly said that more data is needed before it can approve the use of boosters, but eight European countries have decided to recommend the additional dose, and more than a dozen are set to make similar moves shortly.

"Booster doses are currently not part of the marketing authorisation of COVID-19 vaccines and have not yet been subject to a scientific assessment by EMA in the absence of sufficient data," the EU Commission said in a statement to Reuters on Thursday.

"The responsibility to decide to include boosters in their vaccination campaign remains with the Member States," the statement said, adding: "As long as the booster doses are not part of the marketing authorisation, companies' liability is modified."

This could mean that in the event of unexpected side effects that can be linked to boosters, EU states might bear the brunt of any legal consequences and compensation demands.

The Commission said however that companies' liability would not disappear entirely if boosters are administered without the EMA's approval. For instance, if a side effect after a booster is caused by manufacturing issues, the vaccine maker would remain liable for it.

EU liability and indemnity rules apply in cases of unexpected adverse effects linked to the general characteristics of the product or its manufacturing. Each company supplying COVID-19 vaccines to the EU has negotiated different clauses, which remain largely confidential.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said that Austria, Belgium, France, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Slovenia are currently recommending the use of boosters, with Germany planning to do the same in the autumn. Thirteen other European states are discussing the matter.

In recent months, the EU has reserved billions of doses from several COVID-19 vaccine makers for the coming years, saying they may be needed for boosters or to fight new variants. They could also be donated to poorer nations.

COVID-19 booster shots will be made widely available to Americans from Sept. 20, U.S. health officials said last week, citing data showing diminishing protection from the initial vaccinations as infections rise from the Delta variant.

Possible compensation for unexpected side effects from COVID-19 vaccines is managed at national level.

Some EU countries, including the largest ones, have compensation schemes that are meant to indemnify potential victims outside courts, but criteria for reimbursements vary greatly. In others, alleged victims would need to go directly to courts to settle their case.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in Europe, hundreds of claims have been submitted to authorities by potential victims, official data from Denmark, Germany, Norway and Switzerland show, with only a handful of compensation awards so far granted, for undisclosed amounts of money.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Additional reporting by Stine Jacobsen in Copenhagen, Gwladys Fouche in Oslo, Michael Shields in Zurich, Caroline Copley in Berlin; Editing by Keith Weir and Frances Kerry)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New development with homes, parks and elementary school taking shape in Crowley

    The developer also created the award-winning Viridian development in Arlington.

  • Rent-a-robot: Silicon Valley’s new answer to the labor shortage in smaller U.S. factories

    Silicon Valley has a new pitch to persuade small companies to automate: rent-a-robot. So venture capitalists are backing a new financial model: lease robots, install and maintain them, charge factories by the hour or month, cut the risk and initial costs. Saman Farid, a former venture capitalist who invested in robots for over a decade and saw the challenges of getting robots into factories, set up rent-a-robot Formic Technologies with backing from Lux Capital and Initialized Capital, an early investor in self-driving tech startup Cruise.

  • With Merkel going, candidates fail to inspire German voters

    Like Gillitzer, a large chunk of the German electorate remains undecided going into a parliamentary election that will determine who succeeds Angela Merkel as chancellor after her 16 years in office. Merkel's center-right Union bloc and the center-left Social Democrats are neck-and-neck in the polls, closely followed by the environmentalist Greens, who are making their first bid for the chancellery. “This is the first time that an incumbent chancellor hasn’t run again in a German election, so we have a completely new table of candidates,” Gregor Zons, a political scientist at the Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf, said.

  • 3 Dow Stocks Billionaire Money Managers Couldn't Stop Buying in the Second Quarter

    Successful money managers generally avoided Dow stocks in the preceding quarter -- but these three were the exception.

  • Taliban appoint senior veterans to key ministerial posts

    The movement's unexpectedly swift victory has left it struggling to govern, and alongside established Taliban names at the top, it has turned to several lower-level administrators to keep Kabul running. The Taliban have not formally announced the appointments, which a commander said were provisional, but Afghanistan's Pajhwok news agency said on Tuesday that Gul Agha had been named as finance minister and Sadr Ibrahim acting interior minister. Former Guantanamo detainee Mullah Abdul Qayyum Zakir https://www.reuters.com/world/taliban-appoints-former-guantanamo-detainee-acting-defense-minister-al-jazeera-2021-08-24 was named acting defence minister, Al Jazeera news channel reported, citing a Taliban source.

  • After bitter showdown, House Democrats advance $3.5 trillion spending plan with Biden child allowance and tuition-free community college

    The vote capped a stunning clash between Speaker Nancy Pelosi and moderate Democrats that Rep. Ilhan Omar told reporters was a "shit show."

  • Moderna says vaccine highly effective after six months in application for full approval

    Drugmaker Moderna announced Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine is 93% effective after six months as it completed another step on the way to full approval of the vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration.

  • Heart inflammation risk boosted slightly by vaccine, more by COVID-19 - study

    The use of Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE's widely used COVID-19 vaccine marginally increases the risk of heart inflammation, but the risk is higher among those infected with the coronavirus, a study published on Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine showed. Among every 100,000 patients who get the vaccine, 1 to 5 will likely develop myocarditis who would not otherwise have developed it, researchers reported based on data from Clalit Health Services, a large Israeli HMO. The data comes days after Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine became the first fully approved vaccine in the United States for people aged 16 and older https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-fda-grants-full-approval-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine-2021-08-23, a move that could potentially persuade vaccine skeptics to get the shot.

  • Pfizer's vaccine is FDA-approved for adults, but it's still a 'no-no' to vaccinate kids under 12

    Children under 12 have not yet been approved to receive any COVID-19 vaccine, despite the FDA's approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot on Monday.

  • Delta-driven surge enters deadlier phase in US – and who's dying is changing; Fauci promotes monoclonal antibodies: Latest COVID-19 updates

    Dr. Anthony Fauci called Tuesday for increased used of another intervention that can serve as both treatment and prevention. Latest COVID-19 news:

  • The Pfizer vaccine’s brand name, Comirnaty, is weird for a reason

    Official FDA approval means Pfizer can now market its Covid-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. Which will lead to the inevitable question: Why is its brand name such an awkward mouthful?

  • COVID SCIENCE-mRNA vaccines trigger backup immune response; some cancer drugs may help

    A new study may help explain why mRNA vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna are more effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths than they are at preventing infection. Test-tube experiments on blood samples from 61 fully vaccinated adults showed that by six months, vaccine-induced antibodies that can immediately neutralize the virus had declined. "Your immune system has a backup," said study leader John Wherry of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of several top COVID-19 vaccine makers were sinking on Tuesday. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was down 2.7% as of 11:09 a.m. EDT. Shares of Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), were falling 7%.

  • J&J says a booster shot of its one-dose COVID-19 vaccine raises antibody levels, and could be given after 8 months

    Johnson & Johnson says it will submit the data to the FDA and meet with officials to discuss giving a COVID-19 booster shot after eight months.

  • COVID-19 vaccines for children under 12: When are they coming?

    Parents of young children are worried. Here's what you need to know about why COVID vaccines are taking so long for kids and when they are expected.

  • mRNA vaccines trigger backup immune response; some cancer drugs may help

    A new study may help explain why mRNA vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna are more effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths than they are at preventing infection. Test-tube experiments on blood samples from 61 fully vaccinated adults showed that by six months, vaccine-induced antibodies that can immediately neutralize the virus had declined. "Your immune system has a backup," said study leader John Wherry of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine.

  • Moderna Concludes US Filing For COVID-19 Shot

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has completed the rolling submission process for its marketing application to the FDA, seeking full licensure of its COVID-19 vaccine. The application is for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older. Moderna has requested Priority Review designation. In the final analysis of Phase 3 COVE study data, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine showed 93% efficacy, with the effectiveness remaining durable through six months. Related: Moderna COVI

  • Cassava Sciences Receives FDA's Special Protocol Assessment For Alzheimer's Trials

    Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) announced an agreement with the FDA under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for both of its pivotal Phase 3 trials for oral simufilam in treating Alzheimer's disease. The SPA document indicates that the regulator has reviewed and agreed to the critical design features of the trial protocols, the company said. Cassava also reaffirmed its previously issued guidance to start the trials in Fall 2021. "I believe these SPAs mark a meaningful and encouraging milest

  • Experts Share Mixed Vaccine Timelines For Kids Under 12 As COVID-19 Cases Rise

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said there's a chance vaccines could be approved as early as this fall. The NIH's director said it may be later.

  • J&J says booster shot vastly increases antibody

    Johnson and Johnson is touting the benefits of a booster dose for its single-shot vaccine. The company revealed Wednesday that the extra shot of its COVID-19 vaccine resulted in antibody levels that were nine times higher compared with those who received the one dose. The results were part of interim data from two early-stage trials. J&J says full results will be released in coming weeks. Up until now there had been no evidence about the effect of a booster dose of the J&J vaccine. Advisers for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had been waiting for word on how to advise immunocompromised individuals who received the J&J vaccine. According to a press release from J&J, studies show significant increases in binding antibody responses, which means the body's white blood cells join in to fight off COVID-19, in participants aged 18-55. Those 65 years and older also saw a meaningful response when given a lower booster dose. J&J said it is working with the CDC, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency, the World Health Organization and other health authorities about delivering the J&J booster shot. Despite the convenience of the one-dose vaccine, compared to two doses for Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna, the J&J shot has had the lowest use rate in Europe of all the approved inoculations, and lags in the U.S. as well due to safety concerns and manufacturing stumbles.