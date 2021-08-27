EU says Moderna COVID vaccine production can continue after contamination incident

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccinations at pharmaceutical company Apotex in Toronto
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Production of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at a plant of partner Rovi in Spain can continue after an initial assessment, the European Union drugs regulator said on Friday, as it continues its investigation of a contamination incident.

On Thursday Japan suspended the use of 1.63 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, with the company saying contamination could be due to a manufacturing issue on one of the production lines at its contract manufacturing site in Spain run by Rovi.

"COVID-19 vaccine production in Rovi is able to continue, following a preliminary risk assessment of the information received so far," the European Medicines Agency told Reuters in a statement on Friday.

"An investigation into the root cause is ongoing. EMA will be able to provide more information as the investigation progresses," it added.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Catherine Evans)

