EU Says Poland Needs to Meet Recovery Fund Conditions ‘In Full’

1
Piotr Skolimowski
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova made clear Poland can’t expect concessions to gain access to €34.5 billion ($34.6 billion) in post-pandemic aid as the funds remain frozen amid rule-of-law concerns.

Jourova made her remarks in a tweet after meeting Poland’s EU Affairs Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek on Wednesday in Brussels. The minister said he was coming to meet EU officials to better understand their doubts that stand in the way of releasing the funds.

European Commission officials have said Poland hasn’t gone far enough in reversing its contested changes in the judiciary that the EU said give politicians too much sway over courts.

The money matters for the government in Warsaw, which is facing its highest borrowing costs in more than two decades and faces a tight race ahead of a general election expected in October 2023.

--With assistance from Stephanie Bodoni and Piotr Bujnicki.

