EU says won't include role of European court in discussions with UK

·1 min read

BRUSSELS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The European Union is not prepared to include the role of the bloc's highest court in its post-Brexit discussions with Britain on arrangements for the province of Northern Ireland, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said on Friday.

Sefcovic said, after talks with Britain's Brexit minister David Frost, that the European Court of Justice needed to be an arbiter on the question of trading arrangements with Northern Ireland to protect the EU's single market.

"It's part and parcel of the protocol of Ireland and Northern Ireland," he told a news conference.

"So therefore, it's part of the overall deal we had with the UK. It was not disputed at all until the summer of this year. And therefore for us, this is the topic we are not ready to include in our discussions." (Writing by John Chalmers; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Andry Rajoelina: French nationals sentenced for Madagascar coup plot

    The two men are accused of planning to assassinate President Andry Rajoelina.

  • Exclusive: California probes Google's treatment of Black female workers

    California's civil rights regulator is investigating Google's treatment of Black female workers following alleged incidents of harassment and discrimination, according to two people familiar with the matter and emails from the agency seen by Reuters. Attorneys and analysts at the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) have repeatedly interviewed several Black women who have worked at the Alphabet Inc company about their experiences there, according to the documents and the sources. Questions have centered on alleged harassment and discrimination in the workplace, according to the emails.

  • Ian Baraclough signs new Northern Ireland deal

    Baraclough initially took on the role in June 2020 after Michael O’Neill stepped down.

  • Need new masks? Grab a 50-pack of top-rated KN95s for $45 at Amazon

    Thousands of Amazon shoppers are pleased with the fit of these 5-ply masks.

  • Opinion | The Left’s Excuses for Inflation Are Getting More Absurd

    The idea that a handful of corporate malefactors are driving widespread inflation is a fairy tale intended to shift political blame.

  • Yellowstone wolves run down elk in rare ‘circle of life’ footage

    Like sheep dogs herding cattle, a pack of Yellowstone National Park wolves recently ran down dozens of elk before singling out one individual for a day’s feast.

  • Stimulus Update: $575 Million in Payments on the Way by January. Will You Get One?

    More stimulus money is on the way to many Americans. Unfortunately, this is not because the federal government took action to provide a fourth coronavirus stimulus check, despite calls for another direct payment on the part of lawmakers and the public. Many locations are providing stimulus funds to at least some residents, including the state of California.

  • Behind the Scenes of El Salvador’s Bitcoin Bond With the Man Who Designed It

    Samson Mow reveals the fast-moving process behind a radical financial experiment.

  • Opinion: Are rural Iowa communities better off today than they were 5 years ago?

    State senator: Since Republicans control state government and represent virtually all rural Iowans, they have had a front-row seat to rural decline.

  • Rising prices threaten cheerless New Year for Russian families

    Siberian pensioner Gulsina Zhemaletdinova worries she won't have anything to serve her family when they gather around the table to celebrate the new year. Like most Russians, the 60-year-old has seen her purchasing power shrink drastically in recent months as inflation has spiralled to its highest in nearly six years, compounding years of falling or stagnant real wages. The Kremlin has voiced concern about the rise in prices, which President Vladimir Putin has described as a sensitive issue for Russians, especially low-income families in far-flung regions.

  • Stimulus Update: The Push for a Fourth Stimulus Check and Who Should Get It

    A fourth stimulus check is doubtful. Ed Mills, an analyst with investment bank and financial services company Raymond James, points out that the Biden administration is now focused on advancing its infrastructure plan, designed to reshape the economy. President Biden knows what he's up against: A deeply divided Congress and a core group dedicated to preventing progress, even when that progress would benefit their constituencies. As the president focuses on the infrastructure fight, Democratic lawmakers continue to call for additional stimulus payments.

  • Turkey’s Erdogan Is Losing Support Where He Can Least Afford It

    (Bloomberg) -- The anger sweeping along highways linking the humble hometown of Turkey’s leader and his plush lodgings in Ankara’s presidential palace is flashing a code red warning for Recep Tayyip Erdogan.Most Read from BloombergAcross the U.S., School Shooting Threats on TikTok Prompt Closures and More PoliceDemocrats Drop Year-End Push on Biden Economic Plan Amid DiscordSouth Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges in Omicron WaveChinese Spies Accused of Using Huawei in Secret Australia Telecom

  • Turkey Raises Minimum Wage Sharply to Offset Higher Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s minimum wage will rise 50% in 2022 to help offset living costs that have surged as the central bank unleashed a series of lira-weakening interest-rate cuts to support President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s push to rewire the economy.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Drop Year-End Push on Biden Economic Plan Amid DiscordTech Sinks Stocks in Reversal After Post-Fed Rally: Markets WrapFed Doubles Taper, Signals Three 2022 Hikes in Inflation PivotMelania Trump Is Releasing an NFT T

  • Puerto Rico Bankruptcy-Exit Plan Offers Island a Fresh Start

    (Bloomberg) -- Puerto Rico is inching closer to ending its more than four-year bankruptcy as the judge overseeing the workout is reviewing a restructuring plan that cuts billions in debt, fixes a broke pension system and potentially returns the commonwealth to balanced budgets.Most Read from BloombergCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?Zero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry

  • Vice President Harris, Treasury announce billions for Black, minority businesses at Freedman’s Bank Forum

    Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen headlined the annual Freedman’s Bank Forum on Tuesday, announcing $8.7 billion […] The post Vice President Harris, Treasury announce billions for Black, minority businesses at Freedman’s Bank Forum appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Inflation Is Starting to Chip Away at the World’s Debt Burdens

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergFed Doubles Taper, Signals Three 2022 Hikes in Inflation PivotCrypto Prices Go Haywire on Coinbase, CoinMarketCap.comOmicron Infects 70 Times Faster But Is Less Severe, Study SaysU.K. Travelers to France Face Stricter Rules to Slow OmicronSinovac Provides Inadequate Shield Against Omicron in Hong Kong StudyHigh inflation rates aren’t bad news for everyone. They c

  • The Fed May Have to Kill the Stock Market’s Rally to Quash Inflation

    What the stock market doesn’t realize is how much financial conditions have to tighten to tamp down inflation as the Fed forecasts, says one observer.

  • Federal Reserve sets stage for earlier, faster interest rate hikes as inflation soars

    With inflation surging, the Fed clears the way for earlier, faster rate hikes by accelerating wind-down of a bond-buying stimulus program.

  • Krugman: The bogus bashing of Build Back Better

    The Republicans' main objection is simply the fact that it’s a Democratic initiative, which means that it must fail.

  • Stimulus Checks Totaled Over $850 Billion: See How That Money Was Spread Out

    The third and final round of stimulus checks -- at least as of Nov. 23, 2021 -- was approved and passed into law on March 11, 2021. Known as the American Rescue Plan, this phase of the stimulus was the most generous of all, especially to individuals with qualifying children. What Did the American Rescue Plan Do?