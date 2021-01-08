The EU has secured access to up to 300 million extra Pfizer doses, following criticism for its slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Grace Dean
pfizer vaccine
The Commission is expected to approve other vaccines in the coming weeks and months. Vincent Kalut / Photonews via Getty Images

  • The EU has secured access to 300 million more doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Friday morning.

  • If it orders all 300 million doses, this would double its total supply of the shot.

  • The EU has faced criticism for its slow vaccine rollout but ordering more doses is unlikely to solve the problem, due to supply problems and slow distribution.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The EU has secured access to 300 million more doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said during a press conference Friday morning.

This would double the EU's total supply of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine, but is unlikely to solve problems with the trade bloc's slow rollout of vaccines.

The Commission proposed purchasing an extra 200 million extra doses to EU member states, with the option to acquire another 100 million doses, it said Friday.

Of the 300 million additional doses, 75 million will be available from the second quarter of 2021, von der Leyen said. The remaining 225 million doses will be delivered in the latter half of the year, she said.

For its initial 300 million doses, which were announced in 2020, the EU had agreed to pay Pfizer-BioNTech 12 euros ($14.71) per dose of its vaccine, according to a tweet by a Belgian politician.

Alongside Moderna's vaccine, which the European drugs regulator authorized on Wednesday, the EU will have access to enough doses of the two approved shots to immunize 80% of its population, von der Leyen said.

The Commission is expected to approve other vaccines in the coming weeks and months, she added.

Read more: Inside Moderna's historic coronavirus vaccine program that transformed the biotech upstart into a $55 billion drug industry powerhouse

The EU has faced criticism for its slow vaccine rollout. But ordering more doses is unlikely to solve the problem.

EU officials said the slow rollout stems not from the number of doses but the availability of them because of manufacturing delays, alongside the fact that countries have been slow to administer them.

"We have to raise the numbers of vaccinations rapidly," von der Leyen said during Friday's press conference, and countries need to "step up."

According to figures obtained by Our World in Data on Thursday, Denmark, the EU state with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate, has only given the first shot to 1.43% of its population. Every EU member state has vaccinated a smaller proportion of its population that the US, which has vaccinated around 1.79% of residents.

France's rollout has been particularly slow, with only around 50,000 people out of its roughly 67 million population receiving the shot in its first week of rollout compared to 200,000 in Germany. This is being further exacerbated by the population's hesitancy to take the vaccine.

"The current government generated a huge amount of distrust over its management of the COVID crisis, and that's reflected towards the vaccine," Florian Cafiero, a sociologist at the National Centre for Scientific Research, told the BBC.

During the press briefing, von der Leyen also praised the wide portfolio of vaccines that the EU has secured with six drugmakers, totaling up to 2.3 billion doses. She also discussed the importance of vaccinating the wider European community beyond just the 27 EU member states.

"We're only safe when everyone in Europe has access to a vaccine, and our neighbors, too" she added. "Only together can we come out of this deep health and economic crisis."

The doses secured by the EU would enable it to "not only to cover the needs of its whole population, but also to supply vaccines to neighbouring countries," the Commission said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • When will Warnock and Ossoff be seated in the Senate — and when will Democrats take control?

    With their upset victories in this week’s Georgia runoffs, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will give Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate for the first time since 2015.

  • Troops retake U.S. Capitol, but the president's supporters might fight on

    Donald Trump’s re-election campaign began the day he took office in 2017. It ended with police and National Guard soldiers retaking the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday evening after a day of violence and vandalism in the halls of Congress perpetrated by the president’s supporters. 

  • Hong Kong grants bail to arrested pro-democracy activists

    Authorities in Hong Kong said Friday they have granted bail to most of the 55 pro-democracy activists who were arrested this week in a sweeping crackdown on dissent. One of the activists said they could still be charged under a tough national security law. The activists were accused of taking part in an unofficial primary election last year that authorities said was part of a plan to paralyze the Legislative Council and subvert state power.

  • Yahoo News reporter speaks to woman who says she stormed the Capitol because ‘it’s a revolution’

    Yahoo News White House Correspondent Hunter Walker spoke to a woman identifying herself as “Elizabeth” who said she was Maced when she tried to enter the U.S. Capitol during violent protests on Wednesday.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin says he'd 'absolutely' oppose Biden's stimulus checks, then swiftly walks it back after stocks tank

    President-elect Joe Biden announced some economic priorities on Friday, but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) promptly poked some holes in his plans.Biden began laying out his framework for the next round of COVID-19 relief, reports The Washington Post, and said his plans include a multi-trillion-dollar package that would provide "more direct relief flowing to families, small businesses," in part via $2,000 stimulus checks.But Manchin, who Axios notes will become an increasingly important player as a moderate in the Democrats' razor-thin Senate majority, seemed taken aback by Biden's promise. "I don't know where in the hell $2,000 came from. I swear to God I don't," he said. "That's another $400 billion dollars." Since Republicans are united in opposing larger checks, resistance from a single Democrat could throw a wrench in Biden's plans.He told the Post he would "absolutely not" support larger stimulus checks for Americans, but a spokesperson later seemed to walk back his resistance, insisting Manchin "isn't drawing a red line against" $2,000 checks, but simply "believes vaccine distribution should be a higher priority," as NBC News' Sahil Kapur put it. Perhaps realizing how consequential his hardline opposition to the plan may be, Manchin later tweeted to note he was open to discussion. "If the next round of stimulus checks goes out they should be targeted to those who need it," he wrote. Conspicuously, between Manchin's initial comments and his clarification, markets seemed to notice the potential roadblock.> Stocks dropped from all-time highs after a report that West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin will oppose further direct aid payments, denting hopes for another sweeping spending bill https://t.co/qzugAEnxpL pic.twitter.com/34WGqpsXJ3> > — Bloomberg (@business) January 8, 2021Aside from Manchin's role in the announcement, Biden's remarks on his economic plans were noteworthy in that he prioritized extending unemployment insurance, as well as sending billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments, which could help speed up COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski calls for Trump to resign: 'I want him out' Republican inaction speaks louder than words

  • Loeffler concedes to Warnock in Georgia Senate race: 'We came up slightly short'

    On Thursday, Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler conceded to the Rev. Raphael Warnock in a video statement posted to Twitter.

  • Capitol riot and Trump's role leave allies around the world stunned and frightened

    Even European political figures who had previously embraced Trump’s brand of right-wing populism seemed to turn icy to the man with 13 days remaining in the White House.

  • Mike Pence’s daughter reveals she was caught up in riots and defends ‘hero’ Capitol police

    Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, has defended Capitol Police after pro-Trump rioters were able to overpower law enforcement and breach the US Capitol on Wednesday. Capitol Police have come under scrutiny given how underprepared they appeared to be compared to the number of rioters who descended on the Capitol. Anyone who is blaming the Capitol Hill Police for the domestic terrorism that occurred yesterday should seriously reconsider their position.

  • Pakistani PM asks Shiites to bury coal miners killed by IS

    Pakistan's prime minister on Friday appealed on protesting minority Shiites not to link the burial of 11 coal miners from their Hazara community, killed by the Islamic State group last week, to demands that he visit the mourners. Saying that the miners would not be buried until he visits the protesters amounts to blackmail, said Prime Minister Imran Khan. Since Sunday, hundreds of mourners have been rallying despite cold weather in Quetta, beside the coffins of the miners.

  • S.Korea indicts N.Korean who wants to return on charges of breaking security law

    South Korean prosecutors have indicted a North Korean defector who wants to return home on charges of violating a national security law, her lawyer told Reuters. Kim Ryen Hi, 51, drew international attention in 2015 when she pleaded for deportation, saying she had been tricked by a broker and never intended to leave her homeland. After South Korean authorities repeatedly rejected her demand, she launched an online campaign, writing open letters to her family and U.N. officials and sharing her interviews on Facebook and YouTube.

  • Raffensperger escorted out of Ga. Capitol after it was surrounded by pro-Trump mob

    Militiamen and Trump supporters on Wednesday in Atlanta surrounded the state’s capitol building in search of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperper.

  • Manchin Says He Will ‘Absolutely Not’ Support $2000 Stimulus Checks

    Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) said Friday he would “absolutely not” support a $2,000 stimulus payment, potentially throwing a wrench in President-elect Joe Biden’s plans for a new coronavirus relief package that would include another round of checks.“Absolutely not. No. Getting people vaccinated, that’s job No. 1,” Manchin told the Washington Post when asked if he would endorse another round of direct payments.“How is the money that we invest now going to help us best to get jobs back and get people employed? And I can’t tell you that sending another check out is gonna do that to a person that’s already got a check,” Manchin said.Biden’s team is working to craft a coronavirus relief package that will include new stimulus checks, extended unemployment benefits and more, according to the Washington Post. The president-elect will also likely push for additional funding for vaccine distribution and funding to help states and cities, the report says.Manchin, a moderate, is expected to hold a crucial vote as Democrats control the Senate in a 50-50 split with Republicans, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaker.Biden wants to pass a new relief package quickly after he takes office on January 20, and earlier this week promised Georgia voters that they can expect to receive a $2,000 stimulus check if both Democratic U.S. Senate candidates won their elections, which they did.“If you send Jon and the reverend to Washington, those $2,000 checks will go out the door restoring hope and decency and honor for so many people who are struggling right now,” Biden said at a rally for the Democrats in Atlanta.After Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock won their races earlier this week, incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) also promised that the $2,000 checks would be a top priority.However, if Biden and Schumer lose even one Democratic vote they may struggle to pass legislation under special Senate rules that allow bills to pass with a simple majority, rather than the 60 vote margin generally needed.While some Republicans have come out in favor of the $2,000 stimulus payments, it is unlikely GOP lawmakers would support other facets of Biden's new plan, including extending unemployment benefits.

  • Rioter photographed hanging on Congress wall claims he was telling others to respect ‘sacred ground’

    Protestor says his companions wanted to ‘trash the place’ but he urged them to respect the ground

  • Union: Capitol Police officer on life support after suffering a stroke

    Gus Papathanasiou, chairman of the Capitol Police Officers' Union, said on Thursday evening he spoke too soon when he announced the death of a Capitol Police officer.Papathanasiou had said the officer died from a stroke after being on duty Wednesday during the pro-Trump riot on Capitol Hill. When he made the announcement, the union chair said the 40-year-old officer, whose name was not released, was a 15-year veteran of the Capitol Police. He did not share any details on where the officer was stationed during the riot.About 30 minutes after the announcement was made, WUSA reporter Bruce Leshan tweeted that Papathanasiou "now says the officer has NOT passed away, but is still on life support, until his family can arrive. He and I deeply regret getting ahead of the story."On Wednesday, authorities said four people who participated in the riot had died: one woman was shot while climbing into the House Chamber and three others died from medical emergencies. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund submitted his resignation, effective Jan. 16, on Thursday, following intense criticism over the force's response to the mob. Video shows there were clearly not enough officers on the scene to deal with the crowd, with people pushing past barricades and barreling into the Capitol building.UPDATE 8:55 PM: The text and headline of this article have been changed to reflect the revised statement of the chairman of the Capitol Police Officers' Union.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski calls for Trump to resign: 'I want him out' Republican inaction speaks louder than words

  • AP Photos: Indian army patrols border with rival Pakistan

    From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides. AP journalists were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control.

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Democrats hit out at 'Sedition Caucus' of Republican senators who voted to throw out election results

    A group of Republican senators who objected to the election results have been called the "Sedition Caucus" and accused by Democrats of "standing with the mob". Eight Republican senators and over 130 of the party's members of Congress voted against certifying election results even after the debate was shut down by rioters. The Senate contingent led by Texas senator Ted Cruz, and Missouri senator Josh Hawley, faced demands from Democrats to resign or be expelled from the Senate. Mr Cruz and the others condemned the violence but still objected to the certification of the results. They argued that large numbers of voters, including many Democrats, did not have faith in the results, and therefore a commission should be established to audit them. Initially, more than a dozen Republican senators had objected, but some withdrew their protest after the siege of the Capitol. Those included Oklahoma senator James Lankford, who was speaking on the Senate floor when it was shut down. On his return hours later a stunned-looking Mr Lankford said: "I was literally interrupted mid-sentence speaking here...peaceful people in my state want their questions [about the election result] answered, but they don't want this, what happened today. We must set a peaceful example." An editorial by the Kansa City Star newspaper in Missouri said Mr Hawley had "blood on his hands".

  • Biden: MAGA Mob Would ‘Have Been Treated Very, Very Differently’ If They Were BLM

    President-elect Joe Biden claimed Thursday that “if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting” at the Capitol on Wednesday, they would “have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol."Biden, who did not address the fact that one woman was shot and killed by police during the riot, said his granddaughter, a senior at the University of Pennsylvania, prompted the comparison by sending him a picture of National Guard at the Lincoln Memorial during the riots that rocked D.C. in June. The image has been circulating on social media in the wake of the riots as part of a meme suggesting that the rioters were treated with kid gloves because they were predominantly white. “Pop, this isn’t fair,” Biden recalled her saying.> this is a photo of the National Guard stationed in response to a Black Lives Matter protest at the Lincoln Memorial in June pic.twitter.com/BgkKO903OS> > -- manny (@mannyfidel) January 6, 2021“Totally unacceptable,” Biden said. “The American people saw it in plain view, and I hope it sensitizes them to what we have to do.”> BIDEN: "No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, there wouldn’t — they wouldn’t have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol." pic.twitter.com/h7uWsEa2UK> > -- Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 7, 2021Vice President-elect Kamala Harris echoed Biden's rhetoric, saying that "we witnessed two systems of justice when we saw one that let extremists storm the United States Capitol, and another that released tear gas on peaceful protesters last summer."Following the May death of George Floyd while police custody in Minneapolis, daily protests in Washington turned into nightly riots, where provocateurs attacked police, looted, and burned buildings.> The nation's capital is legitimately on fire in every direction. This is unreal. pic.twitter.com/hXNJ0LticL> > -- Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) June 1, 2020Over the worst of the summer violence in D.C., when dozens of business were damaged, police made 106 arrests from May 30 to the morning of June 1, though most felony riot charges were subsequently dropped. On Thursday, Metropolitan Police Department chief Robert Contee said that 68 people were arrested related to the events at the Capitol, and both federal and local authorities were actively pursuing more.Law enforcement was widely criticized after apparently using tear gas and rubber bullets to clear protests out of Lafayette Square on June 1, ahead of a visit by President Trump to historic St. John’s Episcopal Church, which had been set on fire the night before. But no lethal force was used against protestors over the course of the unrest.At the time, Biden condemned Trump for his actions, saying that “I will seek to heal the racial wounds that have long plagued this country – not use them for political gain.”He also criticized the Trump administration’s decision to send in Department of Homeland Security agents to protect the federal courthouse in Portland from violent left-wing, anarchical mobs, saying the move was sowing “chaos and division.”“Homeland Security agents — without a clearly defined mandate or authority — are ranging far from federal property, stripped of badges and insignia and identifying markings, to detain people,” Biden said. “They are brutally attacking peaceful protesters, including a U.S. Navy veteran.”

  • Malaysia PM to announce new COVID-19 measures as deaths hit daily record

    Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will announce new measures next week to curb a surge in coronavirus cases, a senior minister said on Friday, as the country reported its highest daily number of deaths linked to the epidemic. The Southeast Asian nation has seen a spike in infections since September, with the number of daily reported cases climbing to record highs on two days this week. Muhyiddin will announce new measures to tackle the virus surge on Monday, security minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob told reporters.

  • Police chief's past sows doubts in wake of Taylor's death

    Louisville city leaders praised the former Atlanta police chief who has been hired to oversee their struggling department in the wake of Breonna Taylor's death, but some critics questioned if she was the right choice after a rocky departure from her previous job. Erika Shields was introduced this week after winning plaudits from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and a panel that unanimously selected her after a months-long search process. The panel included two Black city council members who have been instrumental in police reforms since Taylor was fatally shot by city officers in March.