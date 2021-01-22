EU will seek clarification from Pfizer over new vaccine delays

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a 'Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine' sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission will seek clarification from Pfizer for new delays in delivering COVID-19 vaccines to EU countries next week, a spokesman for the EU executive said on Friday.

"We will seek clarification from the company," the spokesman told a news conference in reply to a question about a new slowdowns in deliveries reported by EU countries for next week.

Pfizer and the Commission had earlier said that there would have been no more slowdown next week, after supplies slowed this week.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio, editing by Marine Strauss)

