EU to seek until April 30 to ratify Brexit deal

BRUSSELS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The European Union will askBritain if it can take an extra two months to ratify the Brexittrade agreement by extending until April 30 provisionalapplication of the deal.

The European Commission, which has overseen the Brexit talksand is in charge of trade policy for the bloc, said it hadadopted a proposal on Wednesday to seek the extension.Provisional application was to have lasted until the end ofFebruary.

The Commission said the extension was required to ensure theagreement was available in all 24 EU languages for its scrutinyby the European Parliament and the grouping of EU governmentscalled the European Council.

The extension would have to be agreed by Britain in theEU-UK partnership council, but it was not clear when that bodywould next meet.

Britain's former Brexit negotiator, David Frost, told aHouse of Lords of Committee on Tuesday that he was aware of theextension request, adding he was not enthusiastic about it.

"We wait to see what that request constitutes and how longthey wish to extend the process for. Obviously, it is a littledisappointing given that we did discuss this only a month ago,"he said.

Without an extension, the European Parliament plans to holda special session at the end of February to vote on theagreement. The debates and opinions of committees on the topicindicate EU lawmakers would back the deal, even if they feel itis being rushed through.