EU Seeks Energy Package Deal as Gas Price Cap Splits Nations

(Bloomberg) -- European states are set for a spat over how to curb gas prices when they meet on Thursday in their latest attempt to tame the energy crisis.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The 27-nation European Union is trying to contain the economic fallout from surging gas prices that have shut down industry, spurred inflation and left households struggling to pay bills. Failure to reach a deal risks sending a signal that the bloc’s united response to the war-driven energy crisis is falling apart -- a political gift for Moscow that Europe is keen to avoid.

In the background, another fight still festers: the bloc is bitterly divided about how to implement a Group of Seven-led plan to curb Russia’s oil revenues. EU diplomats talked for hours Wednesday without reaching a deal and are set to resume Thursday.

For energy ministers holding a separate meeting in Brussels on Thursday, the aim is to reach an agreement on a package that includes strengthening a mechanism for joint gas purchases, limiting intraday price volatility, and enabling faster permitting for renewable energy projects.

Gas Price Cap

But putting that deal at risk is a row over a new proposal from the European Commission to try to cap gas prices on the market. The commission came up with the measure this week after repeated calls from a large group of member states -- even amid concerns from other quarters that the move could endanger supply.

“We freed some of the more emotional reactions today and that is why we expect the discussions today to be rather spicy,” Czech deputy prime minister Jozef Sikela told reporters ahead of the meeting.

There’s no quick outcome expected on the gas-cap proposal: the regulation is scheduled for a first discussion at the meeting on Thursday before debate by EU leaders at a summit in December. The danger now is that supporters of a stronger gas cap may try to muster enough votes to take the broader energy package hostage and block it unless their demands are met.

Story continues

Tensions are running high: the cap proposal was derided by Spain on Wednesday as a “mockery,” as it would only be triggered if a series of conditions are met. Those conditions are so strict that even during the historic peak of European gas prices in August it would not have been activated.

France also complained, calling the conditions extreme, and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the terms were “a cause for concern.” Malta’s Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said ahead of Thursday’s meeting that “obviously the proposal on the table is not fit for purpose.”

The package up for approval on Thursday includes:

A proposal for trading venues to be required to establish a new temporary intraday volatility management mechanism in electricity and gas derivatives by Jan. 31, 2023. To avoid unintended disruptions on markets for less liquid contracts, the tool should focus on front-month energy derivatives.

A common purchase platform to coordinate refilling of gas reserves. Member states would require their gas companies to take part in demand aggregation with volumes equal to at least 15% of their storage-filling targets. Companies could form a European consortium to negotiate long-term contracts.

“I sincerely hope member states will reach on political agreement on joint gas purchases and stronger solidarity -- discussions so far have shown there is broad support for those measures,” EU energy chief Kadri Simson told reporters. “A political agreement would send a strong message of solidarity.”

--With assistance from Lyubov Pronina, Ania Nussbaum and Alberto Brambilla.

(Updates with comments from Czech minister in the sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.