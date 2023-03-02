EU Aims to Salvage Combustion-Engine Ban After Germany Balks

1
John Ainger
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is scrambling to salvage a plan to effectively ban new combustion-engine cars by 2035 after Germany and Italy threatened to block the agreement.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In one possible compromise, Germany is seeking assurances that there will be an exemption to the rules for e-fuels, according to people familiar with the matter. German Transport Minister Volker Wissing spoke with Frans Timmermans, the EU’s climate chief, to discuss the proposal as part of a flurry of talks ahead of a vote on Tuesday, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private.

“If the Commission has a credible stance in conversations with the ministers and the German government I’m optimistic that a solution will be found,” said Sven Giegold, state secretary at Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action. “However I can say, and that’s obvious, that the ongoing conversations are difficult.”

The last-minute intervention by Germany’s transport ministry has thrown what would normally be a formality into disarray. Preparations for Tuesday’s vote were postponed until Friday due to Germany threatening to abstain and Italy saying they would reject the CO2 rules agreed last year. Without a qualified majority among member states, the regulation can’t become law.

There is widespread frustration in the European Commission that Germany is raising objections at this stage when it agreed on the council’s position last June. The home to Volkswagen AG and BMW AG took part in a final deal with the parliament in October and balking after a so-called trilogue agreement is highly unusual.

While Italy’s opposition is seen as stubborn, EU officials hope Germany can be persuaded to back down, if it gets assurances that the commission will propose an exemption for climate-neutral synthetic fuels before a scheduled review in 2026.

The technical nature of the alternative fuel means that the bloc’s executive branch won’t be able to put something on the table this week, but it could still show its support bilaterally.

E-Fuel Skepticism

Despite Germany’s support, e-fuels face skepticism over whether they can really help reduce emissions for ground transport because they’re currently scarce and significantly more expensive than gasoline and diesel. One of Wissing’s counterparts in the German cabinet appeared ready to back down.

“I believe Germany should act reliably at the European level,” Environment Minister Steffi Lemke told ARD radio. “There is a solution that needs to be found, for which we still have enough time. It should then come into force in 2035.”

The differing views is a sign of the complexity inherent in Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party coalition. Wissing is a member of the pro-business Free Democrats, which has butted heads with the Greens — a fellow junior partner in the government — over transport policy among other issues.

The FDP, which has suffered a series of setbacks in regional elections, is keen to be seen as a champion of technological choice as well as supporting German jobs.

The automotive industry makes up roughly 5% of the nation’s economy and employs more than 800,000 people. The sector includes scores of specialized parts-makers that have developed over the course of more than a century of supplying carmakers including Mercedes-Benz with transmissions, exhaust systems and components for combustion-engine cars. Many of these parts aren’t needed for electric vehicles.

In a sign of the concerns surrounding the transition to battery-powered cars, Ford Motor Co. last month announced plans to cut about 3,800 jobs across Europe, with workers in Germany and the UK set to be the hardest hit.

“Whoever is serious about climate-neutral mobility must keep all technological options open and also use them,” Wissing said in an interview with public broadcaster ARD. “I don’t understand this fight against the car and why people want to ban some technologies.”

--With assistance from Petra Sorge and Katharina Rosskopf.

(Updates with Giegold comment in third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Germany, Italy Signal They Could Block EU Combustion-Engine Ban

    A group of large EU countries is threatening to block a plan by Brussels to effectively ban the internal combustion engine, endangering the bloc’s ambitious agenda to combat climate change.

  • S&P, Nasdaq weak as manufacturing stokes Fed concerns

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell for a second straight session on Wednesday as Treasury yields jumped after manufacturing data indicated inflation is likely to remain stubbornly high, while comments from Federal Reserve policymakers supported a hawkish policy stance. The yield on 10-year notes topped 4% for the first time since November, reaching a high of 4.01%, after the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) survey showed U.S. manufacturing contracted in February and prices for raw materials increased last month. After the data was released, the two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, gained on the day after reaching 4.904%, its highest since 2007.

  • US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq weak as manufacturing stokes Fed concerns

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell for a second straight session on Wednesday as Treasury yields jumped after manufacturing data indicated inflation is likely to remain stubbornly high, while comments from Federal Reserve policymakers supported a hawkish policy stance. The yield on 10-year notes topped 4% for the first time since November, reaching a high of 4.01%, after the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) survey showed U.S. manufacturing contracted in February and prices for raw materials increased last month.

  • U.S., Europe Split on Response to Iran’s Near-Weapons-Grade Nuclear Enrichment

    Britain, France and Germany favor a public censure of Tehran while the Biden administration is reluctant to do that, according to diplomats involved in the discussions.

  • US STOCKS-Stocks fall as manufacturing data lifts Treasury yields

    U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as Treasury yields jumped after manufacturing data indicated stubbornly high inflation, while comments from Federal Reserve policymakers maintained a hawkish policy stance. The yield on 10-year notes topped 4% for the first time since November, reaching a high of 4.006%, after the Institute for Supply Management's survey showed U.S. manufacturing contracted in February and prices for raw materials increased last month.

  • No evidence of fraud in weapons to Ukraine, watchdog says

    The Pentagon’s inspector general said Tuesday his office has found no evidence yet that any of the billions of dollars in weapons and aid to Ukraine has been lost to corruption or diverted into the wrong hands, but cautioned that those investigations are only in their early stages. Keeping military aid to Ukraine protected from waste or fraud has become a critical part of keeping support for Ukraine intact in Congress, where some lawmakers have already begun to question why the U.S. is spending so much to help Kyiv. Robert P. Storch was pressed by House members several times about any fraud findings.

  • Social Media Platforms Roll Out Subscriptions, But Will Users Pay?

    Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are among the social media platforms hoping their users will sign up for subscriptions. But will people want to pay for something that has historically been free? WSJ tech reporter Meghan Bobrowsky joins host Zoe Thomas to discuss why the platforms are doing this and what they are offering. Photo by Sergey Gribanov/Storyblocks.

  • Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in Occidental's fourth-quarter 2022 conference call. On the call with us today are Vicki Hollub, president and chief executive officer; Rob Peterson, senior vice president and chief financial officer; and Richard Jackson, president, operations, U.S. onshore resources and carbon management. Vicki, please go ahead.

  • Italy's Meloni urges EU to do more to halt people smuggling after tragedy

    CROTONE, Italy (Reuters) -Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday called on fellow European Union leaders to do more to halt illegal immigration and prevent further tragedies at sea, after dozens of people were killed in a shipwreck off Italy. Meloni, who heads a right-wing coalition, said criminal gangs and people traffickers should not be able to control the flow of migrants and warned of unprecedented pressure from the number of people trying to reach Europe. In a letter to EU leaders, Meloni called for urgent steps "to counteract and dissuade illegal departures," holding out the prospect of "special payments to the countries of origin and transit so they cooperate actively."

  • China willing to play constructive role in debt talks

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China is willing to "constructively" participate in solving the debt problems of relevant countries under a multilateral framework, Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday. China, the world's largest bilateral creditor, has criticised multilateral lenders for not accepting losses, or haircuts, on loans to low-income countries while Beijing is being asked to do so on credit it has extended on its own. In a phone call with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Li said solving the debt problems of low-income countries requires the participation of all creditors, according to a State Council, or Cabinet, statement.

  • Chris Hayes Warns Exactly Where Fox News Is Going With Marjorie Taylor Greene

    “We’ve seen this trajectory before again and again and again,” the MSNBC host said about how the extremist's fringe "national divorce" idea will play out on the network.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert Gets Absolutely Schooled By Jamie Raskin Using Trump's Own Words

    The Maryland Democrat had receipts for his Republican colleague.

  • Former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, who lost her seat in Congress to Trump-backed challenger, to teach at UVA

    Former Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney will teach at the University of Virginia. She lost her GOP primary to a Trump-backed candidate last year.

  • 3 Reasons Why Lori Lightfoot Lost Her Bid For Re-election

    On Tuesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot of Chicago lost her bid for a second term. It was an epic loss. She made history four years ago as the first Black woman and openly gay person to be elected mayor of the nation’s third-largest city. Over the years, she has received intense criticism for her leadership—or lack thereof—which was under heavy scrutiny during the pandemic back in 2020.

  • Russian authorities and media report Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group allegedly infiltrating into Russia and taking hostages

    On the morning of 2 March, Governor of Russian Bryansk Oblast bordering Ukraine reported that, allegedly, a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (SRG) infiltrated into the oblast, took civilians hostage and fired at a car.

  • ‘He’s a Tyrant’: Trumpers Fume After Being Booted From DeSantis Book Event

    Marco Bello via ReutersA group of Donald Trump supporters were asked to leave a book signing event for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in a sign of growing tensions between the two former pals. In a video shared by far-right personality Laura Loomer, a group clad in Trump regalia waves Trump flags and signs outside Books-a-Million in Leesburg, Florida—before being confronted by a security guard. “They told me to say anyone wearing Trump has to go right now,” the guard explains, as the supporters reac

  • The US military set off its largest nuclear explosion in testing 69 years ago, but scientists had no idea the blast would be that big

    The Castle Bravo nuclear test produced an explosive yield of 15 megatons and was 1,000 times more powerful than the bomb that destroyed Hiroshima.

  • White House Livid Over Republican’s Attack on Biden’s Dead Son

    Reuters/Mike Segar Republican Rep. James Comer suggested during a right-wing podcast earlier this week that President Joe Biden’s deceased son Beau Biden should have been investigated in connection with a long-settled case on “campaign donations” from a backer who was eventually indicted.That suggestion from the newly appointed House Oversight Committee Chairman didn’t sit well with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who called the comments “ugly” and “inappropriate.”“This U.S. atto

  • Paul Ryan didn't hesitate to blame Tucker Carlson when asked about the 'toxic sludge' and 'disinformation' on Fox News

    Ryan, a Fox Corporation board member, said it was "probably just Tucker" who pushed disinformation and racism on Fox News.

  • Hungary further delays vote on Sweden, Finland joining NATO

    Hungary has further delayed a vote on ratifying Sweden and Finland's NATO accession bids, according to an updated schedule published Thursday on the National Assembly's website, the latest in a series of postponements that have frustrated Western allies. The delay, which pushes the vote back by two weeks to the parliamentary session beginning March 20, comes as Hungary remains the only NATO member country besides Turkey that hasn't yet approved the two Nordic countries' bids to join the Western military alliance. Hungary's populist prime minister, Viktor Orban, has said that he is personally in favor of the two countries joining NATO, but alleges that the governments in Stockholm and Helsinki have “spread blatant lies” about Hungary which have raised questions among lawmakers in his party on whether to approve the bids.