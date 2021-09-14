EU Seeks U.S. Alliance on Investor Screening to Confront China

Alberto Nardelli
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union will aim to agree on a framework for working with the U.S. to screen potentially hostile foreign investments when officials meet in Pittsburgh later this month, according to a person familiar with the preparations for the talks.

The two sides are working toward a statement of principles that would see them share information and data relating to foreign takeovers and cooperate on assessing investments in strategic assets, the person said. The inaugural Trade and Technology Council on Sept. 29 will also aim to deliver similar statements to shape cooperation on export controls, artificial intelligence and critical supply chains of goods like semiconductors, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing sensitive matters.

A press officer for the European Commission declined to comment. The meeting comes at a moment when China, like other countries, has been shopping around for technology firms and is boosting subsidies and research spending. Beijing has declared its intention of becoming the world leader in industries from cutting-edge chips to AI.

The U.S. and the EU have also accused Beijing of human rights abuses, cyber espionage and flooding global markets with artificially cheap goods to undermine competitors. Managers at an Italian military-drone company were reported to prosecutors recently after it was alleged they had sold a majority stake to state-owned companies in China.

But as the U.S. and the EU look to combine their regulatory muscle to set global standards driven by common values, the Europeans are trying to avoid being drawn too closely into Washington’s sphere of influence. There is some concern in Brussels to ensure that any tools that might eventually result from the technology and trade council can’t be used by the U.S. to harm European companies, the person said.

Read More: The U.S.-China Tech Conflict’s Front Line Goes Through Belgium

The bloc is still stinging from the Biden administration’s decision to withdraw from Afghanistan with little consideration for allies’ concerns and is conscious of its reliance on the U.S. for digital technologies.

In a policy paper due to be released this week, the European Commission will set out a technology and digital strategy for the next decade that seeks to ease the EU’s dependence on countries including the U.S. A draft of the paper seen by Bloomberg notes that 90% of EU data is managed by U.S. companies and key parts of critical supply chains are under U.S. proprietary control.

The EU needs to increase investment by about 125 billion euros ($150 billion) to upgrade its digital economy and compete with the U.S. and China, the paper says. That includes 42 billion euros for communication networks, 17 billion euros for semiconductors and 11 billion euros for cloud computing.

The paper sets out the challenges for the EU in reaching its goal of 20% global market share of cutting-edge semiconductors by 2030, warning that it is significantly outspent by both the U.S. and China, and both nations are investing to keep key technologies within their own shores.

The EU will push for stronger foreign investment tools to help keep hold of intellectual property in areas such as semiconductors, according to the program document. Although the paper doesn’t mention China directly, that move is aimed mostly at Beijing.

As they prepare for the Pittsburgh talks, the EU and the U.S. have a shared interest in setting and influencing global standards that can help them shape a common approach to China, the person added. While the text of any agreement is unlikely to name China, Beijing is the obvious target for the measures.

Semiconductors will feature prominently on the agenda for the meeting, said the person, cutting across several items, including work on supply chains, screening and export controls.

The EU will also be looking to establish digital partnership agreements with Japan, South Korea and Singapore as part of an Indo-Pacific strategy the bloc is launching this week.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.N. seeks $600 million for Afghanistan

    The United Nations urged the world on Monday to raise $606 million for Afghanistan, where poverty and hunger are spiralling since the Taliban took power, and foreign aid has dried up amid Western distrust of the Islamist militants."The people of Afghanistan are facing the collapse of an entire country — all at once," Guterres added. He said food supplies could run out by the end of this month, and the World Food Programme said 14 million people were on the brink of starvation.The Taliban ruled Afghanistan according to their strict interpretation of Islamic law from 1996-2001, and were toppled in an invasion led by the United States, which accused them of sheltering militants behind the Sept. 11 attacks.They swept back to power last month in a lightning advance as the last U.S.-led NATO troops pulled out and the forces of the Western-backed government melted away.With billions of dollars of aid flows abruptly ending, several speakers in Geneva said donors had a "moral obligation" to keep helping Afghans after a 20-year engagement.

  • Explainer-How China Evergrande's debt troubles pose a systemic risk

    China Evergrande Group has raised fresh warnings of default risks amid late payments to wealth management and trust products. The real estate giant has been scrambling to raise funds it needs to pay lenders and suppliers, with regulators and financial markets worried that any crisis could ripple through China's banking system and potentially trigger wider social unrest. WHO IS EVERGRANDE?

  • SoftBank renews bet on Latin America with $3 billion fund

    SoftBank Group Corp on Tuesday launched a $3 billion fund to invest in technology companies in Latin America in a bid to build on the success of its initial fund for the region, which has spent most of its capital. In a statement, the Japanese conglomerate said it plans to invest in listed and private tech companies, adding the fund may raise additional capital in the future. SoftBank's renewed bet on Latin America comes as venture capital is booming in countries such as Brazil and Mexico, and follows a decision to pause new investments in China https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/japans-softbank-reports-39-fall-q1-net-profit-2021-08-10 after a regulatory crackdown on tech companies.

  • Gerrit Cole on Giancarlo Stanton's spat with Francisco Lindor, Gleyber Torres moving to 2B | Yankees New Conference

    Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole discusses the decision to move shortstop Gleyber Torres to second base moving forward. Cole also discusses why he left the bench to back up Giancarlo Stanton when he saw him jawing with Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor in Sunday's finale of the Subway Series.

  • Donors pledge $1.2 billion in emergency funds for Afghanistan

    The United Nations drummed up more than $1.2 billion in emergency pledges Monday for helping 11 million Afghans facing an escalating humanitarian crisis in their homeland and millions more elsewhere in the region as the U.N. human rights chief voiced concerns about the Taliban’s first steps in establishing power in the beleaguered and impoverished country.

  • Biden says California voters "will get Trump" if Elder beats Newsom in recall

    President Joe Biden said while campaigning for Gov. Gavin Newsom in California that if the Democrat is ousted in Tuesday's recall election, voters will end up with a "clone of Donald Trump" as governor.Between the lines: Although Biden never mentioned him by name, conservative talk radio host Larry Elder has emerged as Newsom's biggest threat. Elder in 2019 described Trump's 2016 election win as "God-sent," and state Democrats have sought to imply that a vote for him is a vote for Trumpism.Stay

  • Israel Eyes Fourth Dose; U.K. Drops Vaccine Passes: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will announce his next steps to boost the global vaccine supply before this year’s United Nations General Assembly begins, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said. Republican governors said the vaccine mandates Biden announced last week will backfire and harden resistance to getting the shot. The U.K. will abandon plans to call for proof of vaccination to enter certain venues, and may soon drop mandatory testing for returning travelers as part of a further easin

  • Met Gala 2021: The best memes and reactions

    After a year off due to Covid, fashion's biggest event is back - and so are the memes.

  • Ask the Doctor: Did We Misunderstand the Risk of COVID for Kids?

    Not so long ago, it seemed the data on COVID-19 held a degree of comfort when it came to children: not too many of them got infected, fewer still got sick and almost none were hospitalized. As for schools, they were not believed to be super spreaders of the virus, for either adults or students. […]

  • Most Asian Americans are against the recall, but some haven't forgiven Newsom for his nail salon remark

    "It's simple. He cost us our livelihood," said Phuoc Dam, a Vietnamese American nail salon owner.

  • Philippines' Duterte accused of stifling scrutiny in senate probes

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered members of his cabinet to get his consent before appearing at senate investigations, fuelling accusations from activists and some politicians of an attempt to stifle scrutiny. Duterte gave the directive in a recorded televised address aired on Tuesday after he said senators probing his government's use of more than $1 billion in pandemic https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippine-health-ministry-says-no-corruption-13-bln-pandemic-funds-2021-08-14funds were using the hearings to further their political ambitions. "I will require every cabinet member to clear with me any invitation, and if I think he will be called...to be harassed, berated...I will not allow (them to attend)," Duterte said.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Made a Stunning Red Carpet Debut at the 2021 Venice Film Festival

    The big moment is finally here.

  • Is The Biden Administration Going To Move On Cannabis Reform?

    The Biden administration was never expected to be an eager leader in the cannabis reform movement. However, with over 90% of Americans believing that pot should be legal for medical use and 60% supporting recreational use, it is fair to ask when or if the Biden administration will take action on the matter. That answer could come sooner rather than later with Congress making incremental progress such as when the House reintroduced the MORE ACT, which historically passed during the previous sessi

  • This ‘Van-Life’ Couple Went on a Cross-Country Trip Out West. Only He Came Back.

    YouTubeA young woman touring the country’s national parks with her boyfriend in a converted camper van suddenly disappeared without a word—and her anguished family is desperate for answers.Gabrielle Petito, 22, and Brian Laundrie, 23, hit the road on July 2, driving their white 2012 Ford Transit Connect from their home in North Port, Florida, to the Monument Rocks formation in Kansas, then making their way to Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes National Park. From there, they headed to the Zion, Bryce,

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Takes A Favorite Conservative Insult, Fires It Right At Trump

    The Illinois Republican broke down why the former president is "one of the weakest men that I've ever seen."

  • Melania Trump Sent a Text on January 6 That Gives Some Insight Into How She Was Feeling

    The hotly anticipated book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House, written by the former Trump White House press secretary and Melania Trump’s ex-spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, is causing major waves now that excerpts from the memoir are now making the rounds. It gives the readers insight into what the former first […]

  • WATCH: A House hearing devolved into chaos when a GOP congressman shouted over everyone and falsely accused Biden of manipulating Afghanistan intelligence

    Rep. Brian Mast accused the Biden White House of manipulating intelligence, refused to let the secretary of state respond, and yelled over others.

  • Trump Attacks Bush For Speaking Out On Sept. 11 Against Violent Extremists

    The 45th president says the 43rd president “shouldn’t be lecturing anybody.”

  • Kevin McCarthy Ripped On Twitter After Bizarre 3-Word All-Caps Vaccine Rant

    The House minority leader, who is vaccinated, fired off a message opposing vaccine mandates.

  • Former aide compares Melania Trump to 'doomed French queen' Marie Antoinette

    Former aide compares Melania Trump to 'doomed French queen' Marie Antoinette