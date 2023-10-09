EU sees 'convergence' with Japan on AI - official

Sam Nussey
·1 min read
0
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and computer motherboard

By Sam Nussey

TOKYO (Reuters) - The European Union sees "convergence" with Japan on thinking about generative artificial intelligence (AI), a senior official said on Monday.

"I see a lot of convergence in how we look at AI and generative AI," European Commission Vice-President for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova told Reuters in an interview.

The EU is at the forefront of regulating the emerging technology with its hard-hitting AI Act, while Japan is looking at more flexible guidelines than the bloc to boost economic growth, Reuters has reported.

The EU and Japan are deepening cooperation over technology such as AI, cybersecurity and chips seen as important for economic security.

"I was recently in China and it's a totally different thing. I could discuss with our Japanese partners because we do not have to explain to each other basic, basic things," said Jourova on the sidelines of a forum on internet governance in Kyoto.

The Group of Seven industrial powers are discussing guidelines for generative AI, a technology being met with excitement and concern, under a process established in Hiroshima.

Discussions are on track to launch consultations on a framework for AI but a code of conduct for companies involved in AI needs further work, Jourova said.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Michael Perry)

Recommended Stories

  • Vera wants to use AI to cull generative models' worst behaviors

    Liz O'Sullivan is on a mission to make AI "a little bit safer," in her own words. A member of the National AI Advisory Committee, which drafts recommendations to the White House and Congress on how to foster AI adoption while regulating its risks, O'Sullivan spent 12 years on the business side of AI startups overseeing data labeling and operations and customer success. In 2019, she took a job at the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, mounting campaigns to protect New Yorkers' civil liberties, and co-founded Arthur AI, a startup that partners with civil society and academia to shine light into AI's "black box."

  • Some gen AI vendors say they'll defend customers from IP lawsuits. Others, not so much.

    A person using generative AI -- models that generate text, images, music and more given a prompt -- could infringe on someone else's copyright through no fault of their own. In the fast-changing landscape of generative AI, companies monetizing the tech -- from startups to big tech companies like Google, Amazon and Microsoft -- are approaching IP risks from very different angles. Others have published policies to shield themselves from liability, leaving customers to foot the legal bills.

  • Walmart experiments with generative AI tools that can help you plan a party or decorate

    After launching a generative AI tool for corporate employees in August, Walmart is bringing the technology to its customers. During a demo with TechCrunch, a company spokesperson outlined how the retail giant is experimenting with generative AI to help shoppers in all stages of the shopping experience, from the search and discovery phase to making a purchase. Walmart declined to share which AI models it’s using to develop these features, but says it’s using a variety of different external models and they may change over time.

  • Meta debuts generative AI features for advertisers

    Meta announced today it's rolling out its first generative AI features for advertisers, allowing them to use AI to create backgrounds, expand images and generate multiple versions of ad text based on their original copy. The launch of the new tools follows the company's Meta Connect event last week where the social media giant debuted its Quest 3 mixed-reality headset and a host of other generative AI products, including stickers and editing tools, as well as AI-powered smart glasses. In the case of AI tools for the ad industry, the new products may not be as wild as the celebrity AIs that let you chat with virtual versions of people like MrBeast or Paris Hilton, but they showcase how Meta believes generative AI can assist the brands and businesses that are responsible for delivering the majority of Meta's revenue.

  • Deepfake election risks trigger EU call for more generative AI safeguards

    The European Union has warned more needs to be done to address the risks that widely accessible generative AI tools may pose to free and fair debate in democratic societies, with the bloc's values and transparency commissioner highlighting AI-generated disinformation as a potential threat to elections ahead of the pan-EU vote to choose a new European Parliament next year. Giving an update on the the bloc's voluntary Code of Practice on Disinformation in a speech today, Vera Jourova welcomed initial efforts by a number of mainstream platforms to address the AI risks by implementing safeguards to inform users about the "synthetic origin of content posted online", as she put it. The AI giant is not a signatory to the bloc's anti-disinformation Code -- as yet -- so is likely to be facing pressure to get on board with the effort.

  • How much can artists make from generative AI? Vendors won't say

    As tech companies begin to monetize generative AI, the creators on whose work it is trained are asking for their fair share. A recent open letter from The Authors Guild signed by more than 8,500 writers, including Margaret Atwood, Dan Brown and Jodi Picoult, urges generative AI companies to cease using their works without proper authorization or compensation. Artists, meanwhile, have brought numerous lawsuits against generative AI vendors like Stability AI, Midjourney and Microsoft regarding copyright and misuse.

  • Workday unveils new HR-focused generative AI features

    Just because generative AI is trendy right now, doesn't mean it has to be applied to every application. The enterprise management platform vendor today announced a suite of new generative AI features aimed at "increasing productivity" and "streamlining business processes." The announcements were made at Workday Rising, Workday's annual customer conference, which is taking place in San Francisco this year.

  • Tech group calls India's proposed guidelines against dark patterns 'regulatory overlap'

    An industry group representing several major U.S. tech companies has opposed the Indian government's proposal against dark patterns, which are used to deceive online users, and said the move would adversely affect the state promise of enabling "ease of doing business" in the economy and bring "regulatory overlap" with existing laws. New Delhi released the draft guidelines (PDF) to prevent and regulate dark patterns for public consultation last month for 30 days until Thursday, October 5, to get feedback on the proposed rules to mitigate deceptive practices by online companies to deceive or manipulate consumers using unethical designs or patterns in their online interface. Asia Internet Coalition, which represents tech giants including Apple, Google, Meta, Amazon and X (formerly Twitter), has suggested that the proposed rules "may stagnate the growth" of the country's digital economy and urged the Indian government to consider the current self-regulatory framework as the primary measure to restrict the use of dark patterns.

  • European Digital insurtech startup Getsafe acquires Luko's German portfolio, reaches 550,000 customers

    Getsafe, a German-based digital insurtech startup, has acquired the German portfolio of Luko, a French insurtech startup that recently neared insolvency before agreeing to be acquired by British insurer Admiral Group in a transaction that didn't include its German or Spanish operations. Getsafe is now present in four countries since its expansion into France. Luko's own expansion into Germany dates back to 2022 when it acquired German startup Coya, and it's in large part its former customer base that Getsafe is now taking over.

  • Are Dolphins the Greatest Show on Turf, 2.0? Historic pace means Miami is fantasy gold

    The Miami Dolphins' record-setting start is delivering fantasy football managers several options to help them win in 2023.

  • AI is a 'top investment priority' for CEOs: KPMG survey

    72% of US CEOs rank artificial intelligence as a top investment priority for their company.

  • Fantasy Football Early Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups

    Which players will lead the waiver wire rush ahead of Week 6? Consider this trio of players who are set to increase in fantasy value.

  • NFL Week 5 Sunday Night Football live tracker: Brock Purdy, 49ers roll over Cowboys to remain unbeaten

    Brock Purdy found George Kittle three times during their blowout win over the Cowboys on Sunday night.

  • Falcons top Texans and record-setting Stroud in a game of fourth-quarter fireworks

    Houston-Atlanta wasn't much of a matchup until the fourth quarter, and then it turned spectacular.

  • Payton Pritchard reaches 4-year, $30 million extension with Celtics

    Payton Pritchard is expected to have an expanded role with the Celtics this season.

  • Panthers rookie Chandler Zavala released from hospital after scary neck injury in Detroit

    Players from both teams knelt around Chanler Zavala as he received medical attention on the field. Zavala gave a thumbs up as he was driven off the field on a cart.

  • Lewis Hamilton’s first championship Mercedes F1 car heads to auction

    Lewis Hamilton’s first championship Mercedes F1 will be auctioned off at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. It's expected to fetch between $10 and $15 million.

  • Shop the best early deals for October Prime Day 2023

    Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is on October 10 and 11 this year. Here are the best early Prime Day deals you can get before the event begins.

  • A key inflation gauge and bank earnings: What to know this week

    After a robust September jobs report the latest read on inflation awaits in the week ahead as inflations decipher whether the economy is headed for a soft landing.

  • Renewable energy stocks plunge as going green gets 'expensive'

    Renewable stocks are plummeting as investors bet going green will take longer and cost more in a "higher-for-longer" interest rate environment.