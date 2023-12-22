EU sends 500 more power generators to Ukraine

The European Commission has pledged to send 500 more power generators to Ukraine.

Source: European Commission on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The commission noted that Russia's brutal attacks have left Ukraine's energy infrastructure vulnerable, and so it is sending another 500 generators to Ukraine.

This will bring the total number of generators sent to Ukraine to more than 5,500, "to ensure a sufficient energy supply and to keep vital services running".

Continued brutal attacks by Russia have left Ukrainian energy infrastructure fragile.



We are sending an additional 500 power generators to Ukraine, bringing the total to over 5,500, to ensure a sufficient energy supply and to keep vital services running.#StandWithUkraine — European Commission (@EU_Commission) December 22, 2023

The generators, drawn from the EU's emergency reserves in Poland, range from small ones (12.5 kVA) to large ones (1,000 kVA) capable of supplying entire hospitals in the event of a power outage. The cost of the 500 generators being sent to Ukraine is €16.5 million.

Earlier, the German Federal Government started implementing another aid package for Ukraine worth €6.1 million, which includes generators, heaters and tents.

Switzerland’s Federal Council has pledged an additional CHF 11.8 million (€12.5 million) to help Ukrainians through the winter.

