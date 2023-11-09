EU sends more mine detection dogs to Ukraine

The European Union has sent more mine detection dogs trained in EU countries, as well as a batch of mine detection drones, to the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a ceremony at Poland’s Carpathian Border Guard Regional Unit Centre in the Polish city of Nowy Sącz.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ukrinform

Details: The dogs (German, Belgian and Dutch shepherds) were trained as part of the project run by the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs (DG HOME) and the EU Service for Foreign Policy Instruments.

Photo: EU Representation in Poland

The mine detection dogs that were sent to Ukraine were trained for several months by retired police cynology experts in Finland, Belgium and Luxembourg. The dogs and their handlers then travelled to Poland, where they were handed over to their Ukrainian handlers.

Alongside the dogs, the European Commission has also given Ukraine special shoes, glasses, vests, and food for the dogs; the adaptation period is expected to last about one month. The dogs also come with special devices that can be attached to their vests and that can detect radioactivity.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also received several special drones that can detect mines and other explosive devices. The project that these shipments are part of is expected to last until 2025 and has a budget of €3 million.

The European Commission will send a total of 50 trained mine detection dogs to Ukraine. The first nine dogs arrived in Ukraine in March.

Support UP or become our patron!