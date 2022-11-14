EU set to pile more sanctions on Iran over violent crackdown on protesters

FILE PHOTO: Protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, in Tehran
Sabine Siebold
·2 min read

By Sabine Siebold

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers are due to impose more sanctions on Iran on Monday in response to what the bloc has condemned as Tehran's widespread use of force against peaceful protesters.

The protests, sparked by the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini in morality police custody, mark one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution. So far, 336 demonstrators have been killed in the unrest and nearly 15,100 detained, according to the activist HRANA news agency.

In a first round of sanctions in October, the European Union imposed travel bans and asset freezes on 15 Iranian individuals and institutions linked to the young woman's death and the clamp-down on protests.

The new package would see 31 designations for human rights violations that would target individuals and entities covering asset bans and travel freezes, two diplomats told Reuters over the weekend.

Russia's war in Ukraine will be another major topic of the discussions in Brussels.

The meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday, followed by talks of the defence ministers on Tuesday, is the bloc's first high-level gathering since Russian forces abandoned Kherson, the only regional Ukrainian capital they had captured.

The foreign ministers will discuss increasing support for Kyiv during the upcoming winter and probably also touch on a ninth package of sanctions on Russia, though diplmats say no decision is expected yet.

The meeting comes after U.S. President Joe Biden's Democrats managed to retain control of the Senate in the midterm election, easing concerns Republicans might force Biden administration to scale back crucial U.S. aid for Ukraine.

EU foreign ministers will also start a discussion on the bloc's long-term approach to Moscow since the bloc's past strategy, which saw selective engagement with Russia on topics such as counter-terrorism and climate change, was made obsolete by its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, EU defence ministers are set to formally launch the bloc's military assistance mission to Ukraine which aims to train some 15,000 Ukrainian troops.

The training, conducted on EU territory, will include ongoing efforts by several member states to prepare Ukrainian troops for the use of Western weapons sent to Kyiv.

Defence ministers will also discuss the need to replenish the so-called European Peace Facility, which EU states have tapped to fund purchases of arms and military equipment for Kyiv and which has been largely depleted over almost nine months of war in Ukraine.

Set up in 2021 with the original goal of funding military purchases in support of countries in Africa, for example, the EPF was filled with 5.7 billion euros for the period until 2027.

It is up to member states to agree on replenishing the pot and providing the money for it.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Additional reporting by John Irish in Paris; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Recommended Stories

  • German leader Scholz says Iran can expect more EU sanctions

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz strongly criticized the Iranian government Saturday for its bloody crackdown on protests in the country said Germany stands “shoulder to shoulder with the Iranian people.” Scholz said the ongoing protests sparked by the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her detention by Iran's morality police were no longer “merely a question of dress codes” but had evolved into a fight for freedom and justice. The protests have grown into one of the largest sustained challenges to Iran's theocracy since the chaotic months after its 1979 Islamic Revolution.

  • Iran indicts 11 over Basij agent's death, basketball team skips anthem

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's hardline judiciary has indicted 11 people over the killing of a Basij security force member during unrest, state media reported on Saturday, as authorities sought to quell nine weeks of protests. State news agency IRNA said some of the 10 men and one woman were charged with "corruption on earth", which can be punishable by death, for crimes that led to the death of a member of the pro-government Basij volunteer militia on Nov. 3 in Karaj near Tehran. The protests ignited by Mahsa Amini's death in the custody of morality police after her arrest for "inappropriate attire" mark one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

  • Occupiers take priceless stock from Kherson library

    The Russian occupiers have taken very valuable stock of the Oblast library named after Honchar from Kherson. Source: Kherson City Council, citing Nadiia Korotun, the director of the Kherson Oblast Library named after Honchar Quote: "There is also sad news.

  • Tom Brady falls, Leonard Fournette throws interception on embarrassing trick play

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ran an awful trick play against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich with Leonard Fournette underthrowing Tom Brady on an interception.

  • Sherfield’s best game yet finally gives Dolphins a top receiver other than Hill, Waddle

    At long last, the Miami Dolphins’ passing attack wasn’t just the Tyreek Hill-and-Jaylen Waddle show Sunday.

  • Commentary: UCLA's choke job robs L.A. of grand return to college football's big stage

    UCLA controlled its destiny a week before its showdown with USC, but a home loss to Arizona shatters the Bruins' hopes for College Football Playoff.

  • What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?

    Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income....

  • Leaders land in Indonesia for G20 summit; US seeks no conflict with China, says Biden

    NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday his country will maintain open communication lines and seek no conflict with China, ahead of what are expected to be tense talks on a range of geopolitical issues at the G20 summit in Indonesia this week. Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are on Monday set to meet face-to-face for the first time since Biden took office, as bilateral relations languish at their worst in decades. Jake Sullivan, a national security adviser to Biden, told reporters the meeting could last "a couple of hours".

  • How Arizona's next congressional delegation is shaping up as vote count continues

    Republicans possibly could win 5 or 6 of Arizona's 9 U.S. House seats. Right now, Democrats hold 5 seats and the GOP holds 4.

  • Russians steal 15,000 paintings from Kherson Oblast

    Special Operations Forces have reported that four lorries loaded with looted property arrived in occupied Simferopol. The Russians stole a total of 15,000 paintings from Kherson Oblast. Source: The National Resistance Center Quote: "The information from our resistance movement indicates that the Russians stole property from the Oleksii Shovkunenko Art Museum in Kherson.

  • Tone setter: Big hit on Nick Chubb shows Browns that Dolphins aren't 'BS-ing today' | D'Angelo

    Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts laid the lumber on Browns star running back Nick Chubb. After that, "he started running the ball different."

  • China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities

    China reported 14,878 new COVID-19 infections for Nov. 12, including a record number of new daily cases in capital city Beijing, as well as in manufacturing hubs Guangzhou and Zhengzhou. The new cases come as industrial activity in Guangzhou and Zhengzhou has been disrupted by restrictions aimed at controlling outbreaks. The number of daily cases in China rose from 11,950 on Nov. 11, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Sunday.

  • Friends & family remember former Keller councilman killed at Dallas air show

    After the fatal accident at Dallas airshow on Saturday that killed six, people across North Texas are mourning the loss of a former Keller city councilmember who was well-known and respected by many in his community.

  • Russia keeps one Kalibr cruise missiles launcher in Black Sea

    One Russian vessel armed with Kalibr cruise missiles on board is still in the Black Sea; a total number of those missiles is eight. Additionally, five Russian missile carriers are in the Mediterranean Sea.

  • Brent Moss, former standout running back at Racine Park High School and Wisconsin, dies at 50

    Brent Moss, who led Wisconsin to a Big Ten title in 1993 and a victory over UCLA in the 1994 Rose Bowl, died Sunday.

  • Russians strike Kurakhove and Toretsk, causing damage, one person injured

    Russian occupiers launched a rocket attack on the city of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast on 13 November, and also hit Toretsk. One person was injured. Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote from Kyrylenko: "The Russians launched a rocket attack on Kurakhove in the middle of the day.

  • Russia to revive military training in schools, says UK intelligence

    Russia wants to return military training to the school curriculum, on similar lines to the practice of the Soviet Union, reads a UK intelligence report posted on Twitter on Nov. 13.

  • Plastic Putin on tiny tank turns up in London park

    STORY: Parents and children alike reacted with surprise to the apparition of the bright red Putin sitting astride a tiny tank, a little barrel sticking out from between his knees.Colomina told Reuters he was showing the epoxy resin sculpture in various cities around the world to highlight the war in Ukraine, and what he says is Putin’s childish but dangerous behaviour. He declined to be interviewed on camera, saying he does not want to distract attention from his art.Some parents greeted the statue with enthusiasm. Beatrice Dina said of Putin: "He’s a big boy playing dangerous games."Colomina travelled to London from his native city of Toulouse. He has previously installed the statue in Paris, Barcelona and New York. His statue went on show, without the permission of city authorities, on the same day that British street artist Banksy unveiled a work in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka.

  • Chinese Real-Estate Stocks Surge on Rescue Measures

    Shares of Chinese property stocks are soaring in early trade amid reports that Beijing officials have signed off on sweeping measures aimed at aiding the embattled sector. Among the top gainers are Country Garden Holdings Co. and Longfor Group Holdings Ltd., which surged 38% and 20%, respectively, in Hong Kong. In the mainland market, both Gemdale Corp. and Seazen Holdings Co. rose by their 10% daily limit.

  • Jubilant Kherson races to restore power

    STORY: Jubilant crowds greet Ukrainian troops in Kherson.Celebrating the Russian retreat with flowers and dancing. "I cannot even speak, I am so full of emotions," this resident says. "God bless us." Russia has abandoned the only regional capital it had captured in the war in one of its biggest blows yet, but it's not over. Fleeing Russian forces mined critical infrastructure, Kherson regional officials said on Sunday (November 13). Most homes are still without electricity and water, which the utility companies are working to restore. On Kherson's outskirts, a graveyard of military hardware ... deserted Russian positions ... testify to months of occupation.The withdrawal marked the third major Russian retreat of the war in the face of a major Ukrainian counter-offensive that has retaken parts of the east and south.”We could not say a word here. Four cars came and they told us: 'It is because of your pro-Ukrainian position.' I said: 'You can shoot us down because we are Ukrainians.' We could not say a word. We could not say: 'Glory to Ukraine!'" Police said they were setting up checkpoints and sweeping for mines. The governor of Kherson region, Yaroslav Yanushevych, says there'll be an overnight curfew from 5 p.m. and no one can leave or enter the city, as a security measure. Volleys of artillery fire surrounded the international airport.As residents partied in the streets, fierce fighting continued along the eastern front in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Ukraine's general staff reported.President Volodymyr Zelenskiy credited Ukraine's success in Kherson and elsewhere in part to stiff resistance in the Donetsk region, despite repeated Russian attacks."There, it is just hell", he said in his regular evening video address on Saturday (November 12). "There are extremely fierce battles there every day." For now, the joy is intense though. In Odesa, there was even an impromptu wedding when this couple - she an evacuee from Kherson - heard the Russians had finally left.