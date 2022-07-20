EU Set to Target 15% Reduction in Natural-Gas Use on Russian Supply Woes

EU Set to Target 15% Reduction in Natural-Gas Use on Russian Supply Woes
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ewa Krukowska and John Ainger
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is set to propose a voluntary 15% cut in natural gas use by member states starting next month on concern Russia may halt supplies of the fuel.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The goal would be embedded in a regulation accompanying a demand-reduction plan the European Commission is scheduled to unveil Wednesday to cope with a potential full cutoff by Moscow. The measure also would include a mandatory trigger if the situation worsens and voluntary curbs are insufficient, according to three EU diplomats with knowledge of the matter.

The EU’s biggest challenge this winter is to ensure sufficient gas supplies to fuel furnaces and power generators. Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled that Europe will start getting gas again through a key pipeline, but warned that unless a spat over sanctioned parts is resolved, flows will be tightly curbed.

Under its “Save gas for a safe winter” plan, the commission aims to recommend steps that include reducing heating and cooling, as well as market-based measures. The roadmap will be unveiled around noon in Brussels at a press conference with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, climate chief Frans Timmermans, energy commissioner Kadri Simson and internal market commissioner Thierry Breton.

As much as 1.5% of the region’s gross domestic product is at risk in the event of a harsh winter, according to a draft commission estimate seen by Bloomberg News.

The commission is working under the assumption that Russia will not resume full deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that has been closed since earlier this month for repairs, Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn told reporters on Tuesday. Putin said later on the same day that if a pipeline part that was caught up in sanctions isn’t returned to Russia, then the link will only work at 20% of capacity as soon as next week -- as that’s when another part that’s now in Russia needs to go for maintenance.

Read more: EU Plans Steps to Cushion Impact of Sudden Russian Gas Halt

Curtailments of Russian shipments have affected 12 member states and prompted Germany to raise its gas-risk alert to the second-highest level last month. Overall flows from Russia in June were less than 30% of the 2016-2021 average, according to the document.

The commission’s plan goes in the right direction, according to Simone Tagliapietra, a researcher at the Bruegel think-tank in Brussels.

“EU member states must now adopt the proposed gas demand-reduction targets and make comprehensive efforts to reduce demand wherever possible,” he said. “Governments must ask people to consume less and should have the courage to tell their citizens that Europe is in the midst of what possibly represents the greatest energy crisis in its history.”

The planned regulation would grant the commission the right to declare a union-wide alert when there is a substantial risk of a severe supply shortage or a demand spike, according to the diplomats, who asked not to be identified as talks on the proposal are private. The EU has a policy of not commenting on draft rules.

The measure will need approval from member states, which the commission may seek as soon as next week during an emergency meeting of energy ministers. A large group of countries opposes mandatory cuts, arguing that national governments already have emergency plans and will reduce demand regardless of whether they are obliged to by the EU, the diplomats said.

(Updates with Russian President Putin from third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Palm Oil Set to Plunge 20% by September, Top Analyst Predicts

    (Bloomberg) -- Palm oil, the world’s most consumed cooking oil, may extend its slide, tumbling more than 20% to 3,000 ringgit ($673) a ton by September, driven by surging supplies in Indonesia, said veteran analyst Dorab Mistry. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskInven

  • Draghi Set to Reveal If He’ll Remain as Premier: Italy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Mario Draghi will address the Rome Senate Wednesday morning before lawmakers hold a confidence vote in the evening. The prime minister is expected to declare whether he’s willing to continue in government with his fractious coalition or if he’ll quit, throwing the country into political chaos. Most Read from BloombergKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022S&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in T

  • Stocks Rise With Bonds on Hope Rout Has Bottomed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose Wednesday amid speculation that the worst of this year’s equity rout may be over, even as concern over the potential for a global downturn sparked by hawkish central bank lingers. Most Read from BloombergKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022S&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThe Stoxx 600 Index extended a fourth straight day of gains amid signs Russia w

  • Hungary aims to reach deal with EU to unblock cash by end-August

    Hungary is aiming to reach a deal with the European Commission to unblock billions of euros in EU funds by the end of August, Hungarian State Secretary for EU Affairs Janos Boka said on Tuesday. The executive Commission has been withholding its approval for disbursements to Budapest of 5.8 billion euros in grants from the EU's special recovery fund over long-standing concerns over the rule of law. The Commission says that apart from media pluralism and court independence, Hungary also has a problem with corruption and there is a risk that even regular EU funds from the bloc's 2021-2027 budget sent to the country could be misspent.

  • China is a more dangerous foe than Russia, warns First Sea Lord

    China poses a greater long-term danger than Russia, the First Sea Lord has warned.

  • European Parliament VP urges renewed China-Taiwan dialogue

    European Parliament Vice President Nicola Beer met with Taiwan’s leader Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday and called for China to open a “mutual and respectful dialogue” with the self-governing island democracy it claims as its own territory. Beer emphasized Taiwan’s importance “on a global scale” and called for the island to be allowed to participate in the World Health Assembly and for the European Union to upgrade its representation in Taipei.

  • Putin threatens EU that gas supplies could keep dwindling

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday it is the West's own fault that the flow of Russian natural gas to European customers has dwindled and warned that it could continue ebbing.

  • Rishi Sunak could become ‘the new Ken Clarke’ if Tory leadership slips through his fingers

    Supporters of Rishi Sunak fear he is about to become “the new Ken Clarke” in the Tory leadership race, by winning the backing of MPs but losing in the ballot of party members.

  • FTSE hits three-week high amid expected resumption of Russian gas flows to Europe

    The mood was boosted by reports emerging from Moscow which indicated that gas flows out of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would resume as scheduled on Thursday, albeit at a lower capacity.

  • India central bank prepared to spend $100 billion more defending rupee - source

    MUMBAI/NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's central bank is prepared to sell a sixth of its foreign exchange reserves to defend the rupee against a rapid depreciation after it plumbed record lows in recent weeks, a senior source aware of the central bank's thinking told Reuters. The rupee has lost over 7% of its value in 2022 and weakened past the psychological level of 80 per U.S. dollar on Tuesday, but the source said the fall would have been far bigger if the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had not stepped in to stem the decline. The RBI's currency reserves have fallen by more than $60 billion from its peak of $642.450 billion in early September, in part due to valuation changes, but largely on the back of dollar selling intervention.

  • Air Force considers removing co-pilot from Boeing KC-46 tanker crews

    The idea could reduce potential troop casualties during wartime refueling missions.

  • ASML Cuts Sales Forecast Amid Continued Testing Delays

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV cut its revenue growth guidance in half for this year because fast-track shipping of its chip-making machines led to delayed sales recognition.Most Read from BloombergKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022S&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapSales growth this year will come in at 10%, ASML said, adding that the value of machines on a fast shipping sche

  • Frazier SPAC Is in Talks to Merge With NewAmsterdam Pharma

    (Bloomberg) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma BV, a biotechnology company that aims to treat metabolic diseases, is in talks to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp., according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingFrazier, a Seattle-based special

  • Report: JaMychal Green intends to sign with Warriors after buyout with Thunder

    After reportedly finalizing a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder, JaMychal Green intends to sign with the Golden State Warriors.

  • The 18 House Republicans who voted against a resolution to support Finland, Sweden joining NATO

    More than a dozen House Republicans voted against a resolution on Monday that expressed support for Finland and Sweden joining NATO. The House passed the measure, which had bipartisan sponsorship, in a 394-18 vote, with all the opposition coming from the Republican Party. Two Democrats and 17 Republicans did not vote. Eighteen House Republicans objected…

  • Trump-Backed Senate Candidate Scorched By The Best Man At His Wedding

    "As someone who loves and used to respect you: What happened to you?” the best man from Blake Masters' wedding asked him.

  • Pete Buttigieg brushes off GOP congressman who questioned Biden's mental fitness after bike fall: 'I'm glad to have a president who can ride a bicycle'

    "The President of the United States is as vigorous a colleague or boss as I have ever had the pleasure of working with," Buttigieg said.

  • Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska Visits the United States

    Olena Zelenska traveled to Washington, D.C. at the invitation of U.S. First Lady Jill Biden.

  • Ex-Trump Doc Ronny Jackson Shoots Himself in Foot With Ill-Timed Video on Guns

    Ronny Jackson/TwitterIn the latest addition to the pantheon of tough-guy gun-toting GOP grandstanding videos, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) spoke up in defense of gun rights on Monday in a clip of him wielding two assault rifles—one of which was aimed at his own right foot.“I have a message for the Biden administration,” Jackson, the former physician to President Donald Trump, said in his video shared on Twitter, which racked up over a million views in under 24 hours. “If you’re thinking about takin

  • Secret Service set to turn over ‘erased’ Jan. 6 texts

    The tug of war between Jan. 6 investigators and the Secret Service will hit a critical point on Tuesday when the panel examining the Capitol riot expects to receive a trove of agency text messages that could lend new insights into former President Trump’s actions that day. The transfer, if it materializes, follows several days…