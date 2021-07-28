EU signs deal with GSK for supply of potential COVID drug

FILE PHOTO: A GSK logo is seen at the GSK research centre in Stevenage
·1 min read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union has signed a contract with GlaxoSmithKline for the supply of up to 220,000 treatments of its investigational monoclonal antibody therapy sotrovimab against COVID-19, it said on Wednesday.

The drug, which is being developed together with U.S. firm Vir Biotechnology, can be used for the treatment of high-risk coronavirus patients with mild symptoms who do not require supplemental oxygen, the Commission said.

The deal is a boost to the GSK's work on potential treatments for COVID-19 after the company played a limited role in the development of vaccines. Rather than making its own coronavirus shot, GSK has focused on supplying its booster to other developers and has partnered with Sanofi to develop a jab.

GSK confirmed the deal in a statement on Wednesday, saying it represented "a crucial step forward for treating cases of COVID-19" in Europe.

The drug is currently being assessed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) under a rolling review.

The contract has been signed by 16 of the 27 EU states, which could buy the drug only after it is approved by EMA or by national drug regulators.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio and Jo Mason, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How Trump's missed opportunity handed infrastructure to Biden

    Ten Republican senators at this writing support a bipartisan infrastructure outline. So does a like number of Democrats, including the party’s two main centrists, Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. That means if recalcitrant liberals can be kept in line, no sure bet, there are potentially enough votes for a resulting bill to overcome a filibuster.

  • This Syringe Hack Completely Crushes And Absorbs Pills In Seconds, And Even Health Care Professionals Are Amazed

    "Fourteen years in healthcare and no one told me this before?"View Entire Post ›

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    When a stock’s price falls into the doldrums, it’s tempting to just avoid those shares. After all, rock bottom prices usually happen for a reason, and those reasons are usually not good for the stock’s prospects. But there are times – more frequent than most would guess – that this common wisdom runs counter to the facts. Because the fact is, many fundamentally sound stocks can and do see periods of falling share price. Maybe there was change in company leadership, or a hyped product failed to m

  • Alabama Gov. Says Unvaccinated People Are 'Being Lied To'

    Gov. Kay Ivey warned that anyone pushing vaccine conspiracy theories is "causing great harm to people"

  • What Does Your Poop Tell You About Your Body & Your Health?

    Bowel health doesn’t need to be a stigmatized mystery shrouded in uncomfortable laughter. Our bowels have their own way of communicating with us and they can tell you whether everything is A-OK or not-so-great with the rest of our bodies. Whether it’s something up with your diet, your latest workout or your mental health, your […]

  • Antibodies from Sinovac's COVID-19 shot fade after about 6 months, booster helps - study

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Antibodies triggered by Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine declined below a key threshold from around six months after a second dose for most recipients, but a third shot had a strong booster effect, a lab study showed. Chinese researchers reported the findings from a study of blood samples from healthy adults aged between 18-59 in a paper published on Sunday, which has not been peer reviewed. Among participants who received two doses, two or four weeks apart, only 16.9% and 35.2% respectively still had neutralising antibodies above what researchers regard as a detectable threshold level six months after the second shot, the paper said.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Go Boom

    Penny stocks are a study in contrasts. They’re equities whose share price stands below $5, and that low price opens up a wide field of possibilities. Chief among these are the ultra-low cost of entry, combined with triple-digit upside potentials. These are stocks that truly can jump sky-high when conditions are right. But penny investors had better be risk tolerant, because these stocks also offer a range of possible downsides. First, there’s that ultra-low cost of entry; it raises the question,

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene said she was sorry for comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust. Now she's saying private businesses not letting unvaccinated people in is 'segregation.'

    Greene's tweeted this controversial take on racial segregation just a month after apologizing for comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust.

  • People with allergic reaction to mRNA vaccines can get 2nd dose; Delta viral load over 1,000 times higher

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. Most people with allergic reactions to the first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine from either Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna can safely receive the second dose, a new study shows. The rates of allergic reactions to these vaccines have been reported to be as high as 2%, with anaphylaxis, the most serious kind, occurring in up to 2.5 of every 10,000 vaccine recipients, the researchers said.

  • Cassava Looks to Extend Breakneck Rally on Alzheimer’s Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Another double-digit share price rally could be in store for Cassava Sciences Inc. over the next month, as the biotech vies with retail trading favorites AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and GameStop Corp. to be the year’s top-performing stock in the Russell 3000.In the run-up to the big reveal from a mid-stage study, the 23-year old drug developer has sprinted more than 1,700% this year. On July 29, Cassava is expected to present safety and cognition data from about 50 people with

  • 3 People With CRPS Share What It’s Like To Live With The Most Painful Condition Known

    CRPS is the most painful condition known to mankind, and you might never have heard of it. In the 1970s, two researchers from McGill University in Montreal developed the McGill Pain Questionnaire, a self-reporting tool that uses descriptive words to determine the intensity and type of pain a person is experiencing. The accompanying McGill Pain []

  • I found a discrepancy in CDC vaccine stats. Here's what happened.

    I found a discrepancy in CDC vaccine stats. Here's what happened.

  • Biogen pulled Aduhelm paper after JAMA demanded edits

    Biogen recently submitted a paper to JAMA, a top medical research journal, that analyzed results from the clinical trials of its new Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm. However, Biogen later withdrew the paper because JAMA considered rejecting it unless edits were made, according to two sources familiar with the matter.Why it matters: The FDA's decision to approve Aduhelm has been mired in controversy; experts say there simply isn't strong enough data to show the drug works. And it appears medical journa

  • COVID SCIENCE-People with allergic reaction to mRNA vaccines can get 2nd dose; Delta variant may be 1,000 times more infectious

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. Most people with allergic reactions to the first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine from either Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna can safely receive the second dose, a new study shows. The rates of allergic reactions to these vaccines have been reported to be as high as 2%, with anaphylaxis, the most serious kind, occurring in up to 2.5 of every 10,000 vaccine recipients, the researchers said.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Meets with Wild L.A. Vaccine Skeptic Despite Flooded Hospitals

    Joe Raedle/Getty ImagesHours before federal officials on Tuesday issued new mask guidance to combat the surge of the Delta coronavirus variant across America, and even as his state’s hospitals were veering toward disaster, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis quietly met with anti-maskers.Among the attendees at the Monday night meeting behind closed doors was at least one L.A.-based doctor who embraced conspiracist rhetoric about the same vaccines DeSantis has purported to champion as his only strategy to

  • Rep. Higgins says he has COVID-19, describes second bout as 'far more challenging'

    Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins has announced his second diagnosis with the coronavirus, revealing that this bout is more severe than his first.

  • 'Children are not supposed to die': CDC director gives passionate response about how children make up 400 of the 600,000 COVID-19 deaths

    CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky said, "children are not supposed to die," to Sen. Robert Marshall during a tense exchange about kids and COVID.

  • A Common Heart Problem That's Easy to Miss

    Ned Hallick, a lighting specialist accustomed to hauling heavy equipment, was 63 when he first noticed occasional spells of lightheadedness. Then one day, Hallick, who lives in Brooklyn, New York, told me, “I became so exhausted that walking up the subway stairs felt like I was climbing a mountain.” His primary care doctor, suspecting a heart problem, did several tests, including an EKG, and based on the results, referred him to a cardiologist. Diagnosis: atrial fibrillation, or A-fib, the most

  • Woman shares warning on TikTok after having 7-pound cyst removed

    Kayley Reese first noticed what seemed like a growing bump in her stomach over a year ago. Reese, 23, said she did not notice any other physical symptoms, so she did not do anything about it. It was not until June when Reese flew home to Orlando, Florida, that she began to feel symptoms and sought treatment.

  • German Platform Company On The Brink Of Revolutionizing Cannabinoid Market

    SynBiotic SE is set to release the world’s first cannabidiol (CBD) replacement extract without hemp, which will be called CBPlus. The alternative CBD extract contains cannabinoids and terpenes that are not extracted from hemp. This will revolutionize the market for cannabinoids by opening up many new opportunities around the world. “Preparations for the product launch are nearing completion. This makes us the first company in this sector worldwide to offer a real alternative to conventional CBD