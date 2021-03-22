EU slaps sanctions on 4 Chinese officials over Uyghur abuses

  • European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks to the media prior to a meeting of the European Foreign Affairs Ministers, at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Monday, March 22, 2021. (Aris Oikonomou, Pool Photo via AP)
  • European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrives for a European Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Monday, March 22, 2021. (Aris Oikonomou, Pool Photo via AP)
  • French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, left, talks to Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides during a European Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Monday, March 22, 2021. (Aris Oikonomou, Pool Photo via AP)
  • European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, left, talks to Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides during a European Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Monday, March 22, 2021. (Aris Oikonomou, Pool Photo via AP)
  • Spain's Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya, right, speaks with her Portuguese counterpart Augusto Santos Silva during a European Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Monday, March 22, 2021. (Aris Oikonomou, Pool Photo via AP)
1 / 5

Belgium EU Foreign Affairs

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks to the media prior to a meeting of the European Foreign Affairs Ministers, at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Monday, March 22, 2021. (Aris Oikonomou, Pool Photo via AP)
LORNE COOK
·3 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union imposed Monday sanctions on four Chinese officials accused of responsibility for abuses against Uyghur Muslims, part of a raft of measures targeting alleged human rights offenders around the world and provoking retaliation from Beijing.

The four are senior officials in the northwest region of Xinjiang.

The sanctions involve a freeze on the officials' assets and a ban on them traveling in the bloc. European citizens and companies are not permitted to provide them with financial assistance.

China at first denied the existence of camps for detaining Uyghurs in Xinjiang but has since described them as centers to provide job training and to reeducate those exposed to radical jihadi thinking. Officials deny all charges of human rights abuses there.

Xinjiang had been a hotbed of anti-government violence, but Beijing claims its massive security crackdown brought peace in recent years.

China’s Foreign Ministry responded immediately, denouncing the sanctions as “based on nothing but lies and disinformation” and issuing its own retaliatory measures.

The ministry announced sanctions against 10 individuals and four institutions that it said had damaged China’s interests and “maliciously spread lies and disinformation.” They and their family members would be barred from entering mainland China, Hong Kong or Macao and cut off from financial dealings with those areas, the ministry said.

Among those targeted was Adrian Zenz, a U.S.-based German scholar who has publicized abuses against minority groups in China’s western regions of Tibet and Xinjiang. China has said companies and individuals have petitioned to sue Zenz, but it wasn’t clear who the plaintiffs were or how they would pursue legal action across borders.

Others targeted for sanctions include five members of the European Parliament: Reinhard Butikofer, Michael Gahler, Raphael Glucksmann, Ilhan Kyuchyuk and Miriam Lexmann.

The ministry did not say what specific measures would be taken against the organizations. They were listed as the Political and Security Committee of the Council of the European Union, where the 27 national envoys decide foreign and security policy; the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Human Rights; the German-based Mercator Institute for China Studies; and the Alliance of Democracies Foundation in Denmark.

Last week, China’s ambassador to the EU, Zhang Ming, had warned that Beijing would retaliate.

“We want dialogue, not confrontation. We ask the EU side to think twice. If some insist on confrontation, we will not back down, as we have no options other than fulfilling our responsibilities to the people in our country,” he said.

The new EU sanction system is similar to the Magnitsky Act — Obama-era legislation that authorizes the U.S. government to sanction those it sees as human rights offenders, freeze their assets and ban them from entering the United States.

EU foreign ministers, as part of Monday's move, also imposed sanctions over repression in North Korea, “extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances in Libya, torture and repression against LGBTI people and political opponents in Chechnya in Russia, and torture, extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions and killings in South Sudan and Eritrea," a statement said.

___

Christopher Bodeen in Beijing contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S., U.K., EU and Canada sanction Chinese officials over Uyghur abuses

    The U.S., U.K., European Union and Canada all announced sanctions on Monday against Chinese officials involved in human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims.Why it matters: It's a coordinated Western effort to hold Beijing accountable for its sweeping campaign of arbitrary detention, forced labor and forced sterilization against ethnic minorities in the far west region of Xinjiang, which the U.S. State Department and several legislative bodies have recognized as "genocide." Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The sanctions come on the heels of a frosty first high-level U.S.-China meeting in Alaska last week, which saw Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan clash with their Chinese counterparts over human rights and other issues.All three sets of sanctions announced on Monday target officials associated with the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC) and Xinjiang Public Security Bureau (XPSB).The XPCC is a paramilitary organization that controls vast swaths of the economy in Xinjiang. The Trump administration last summer sanctioned both the XPCC and XPSB, which has contracted with numerous major Chinese companies to build mass detention camps and surveillance systems.Zoom in: The EU measures are part of a sweeping new human rights sanctions regime that includes asset freezes and a travel ban, modeled after the Global Magnitsky Act in the U.S.This marks the first time the EU has sanctioned China for human rights abuses since the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, according to the Wall Sreet Journal.The other side: China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced it would retaliate on Monday with sanctions against 10 EU individuals and four entities, including European lawmakers and scholars.The statement claimed that the EU sanctions for "so-called human rights issues in Xinjiang" are "based on nothing but lies and disinformation."Among the individuals sanctioned is Adrian Zenz, a German scholar whose work has helped bring global attention to the detention of Uyghurs in Xinjiang."The individuals concerned and their families are prohibited from entering the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao of China. They and companies and institutions associated with them are also restricted from doing business with China," reads the statement.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • EU sanctions Russians over rights abuses in Chechnya

    The European Union imposed sanctions on Monday on two Russians accused of persecuting gay and lesbian people in the southern Russian region of Chechnya, the bloc's toughest response to attacks on Russian citizens because of their sexuality. Russian authorities in the autonomous region deny what human rights groups, media and filmmakers have described as a purge, with dozens of LGBT+ people rounded-up and tortured since 2017. The EU blacklisted Aiub Vakhaevich Kataev, a senior official at the Russian Internal Affairs Ministry in Chechnya, and Abuzaid Dzhandarovich Vismuradov, deputy prime minister of the Chechnya region and the commander of a special security unit that the EU said was responsible for persecution.

  • U.S. sanctions two Chinese officials over alleged Xinjiang abuses

    The United States on Monday announced sanctions on two more Chinese officials in connection with serious human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region, where Washington says ethnic Muslims have been the victims of genocide. The U.S. Treasury Department named the officials as Wang Junzheng, secretary of the Party Committee of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC), and Chen Mingguo, director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau (XPSB). "Chinese authorities will continue to face consequences as long as atrocities occur in Xinjiang,” Andrea Gacki, director of the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, said in a statement.

  • U.S. and allies set to announce coordinated sanctions on China over Uyghurs 'genocide'

    The Biden administration is working with Canada and Europe to put human rights pressure on Beijing.

  • Britain to take tough new measures against China over Uighur abuses

    Britain is set to join international partners in taking tough new measures against China over alleged human rights abuses against its Uighur minority. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, will make a statement to the Commons on human rights on Monday afternoon and is expected to unveil "Magnitsky" sanctions against Chinese officials in response to reports of the regime's grave mistreatment of Uighur Muslims in the north-western Xinjiang province. His intervention will come after the European Union announced its own sanctions against Chinese officials, while reports suggest the US and Canada are also set to declare fresh sanctions within hours as part of a co-ordinated international effort. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in advance of Mr Raab's update to MPs: "We have been clear the situation in Xinjiang is beyond the pale. The reported abuses – which include torture, forced labour and forced sterilisation of women – are extreme and they are extensive. "It's important that the international community, working together, sends a clear message that this will not go unanswered." It is set to be the first time that the Government's Magnitsky powers, which target individuals and organisations responsible for human rights abuses in foreign states, have been levied against Chinese nationals. The absence so far of Chinese officials from the blacklist, which includes Russians and Saudis, has drawn criticism from senior Tory China hawks. Mr Raab's statement comes ahead of a vote on Monday evening on a Tory-led amendment to the Trade Bill which aims to create a judicial committee to determine whether acts ongoing in Xinjiang constitute genocide. His expected intervention is viewed by Conservative China hawks as a bid to dampen the rebellion against the Government but has been welcomed by them. The UK's move has been timed to align with the decision by EU foreign ministers to formally blacklist Chinese officials for human rights abuses in Xinjiang. It is the bloc's first set of sanctions against Beijing since an EU arms embargo following the Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989.

  • Brexit reality stokes fears for the peace in Northern Ireland

    The deep anger among some pro-British unionists in Northern Ireland over post-Brexit trade barriers that cut it off from the rest of the United Kingdom is emblazoned along the road from Belfast to the mainly Protestant port town of Larne. Posters demanding "No Irish Sea Border", "Scrap NI Protocol" and "EU Hands Off Ulster" cover much of the 35-km (20-mile) route, their opposition to the new trading arrangements emphasised by the flying of Britain's Union Jack flag every few lampposts. A dispute between Britain and the European Union over the implementation of the so-called Northern Ireland protocol - designed to prevent a "hard" Irish border - has raised fears that the outrage it has caused among some caught in the middle could spill over into violent protest in the coming months.

  • China, U.S. to work on climate, Beijing says after rancorous meeting

    China and the United States will set up a joint working group on climate change, China's official Xinhua news agency said, in a potentially positive takeaway from what was an unusually rancorous high-level meeting. The top Chinese and U.S. diplomats, in their first meeting of Joe Biden's presidency on Thursday and Friday, publicly rebuked each other's policies at the start of what Washington called "tough and direct" talks in Alaska. But the Chinese delegation said after the meeting the two sides were "committed to enhancing communication and cooperation in the field of climate change," Xinhua said on Saturday.

  • Sellers of t-shirts, phone cases make most of China's diplomatic riposte

    T-shirts, umbrellas, handbags, lighters and mobile phone cases bearing phrases used by China's top diplomat during a testy exchange with U.S. officials in Alaska have become hot items on Chinese e-commerce platforms. Yang Jiechi blasted U.S. foreign and trade policies, and democracy in the United State in a 15-minute riposte to pointed remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during their meeting on Thursday. The phrases "Chinese people won't swallow this"， "U.S. has no qualification to talk down to China", and "Stop interfering in China's internal affairs" have begun appearing on merchandise sold on Chinese platforms including Alibaba's, Taobao, JD.com and Pinduoduo.

  • U.S. and China did not form a climate change working group, State Dept. says

    A delegation for the Biden administration "discussed the climate crisis" with Chinese counterparts during talks in Alaska this week, but the two sides did not form a working group on the issue, contrary to a Chinese media report, a State Department spokesperson tells Axios.Driving the news: The report followed the first face-to-face diplomatic meetings between officials from the U.S. and China since the start of Joe Biden's presidency. The talks indicated Biden does not "plan to wholly abandon the Trump administration’s tough tone in discussions with Beijing" writes NBC News.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "More broadly, we know the climate challenge does not get successfully addressed without significant additional action by China," the spokesperson told Axios. "China represents almost 30 percent of global emissions, in addition to its carbon-intensive investments abroad."The spokesperson called Chinese President Xi's promise to achieve net zero emissions before 2060 "a significant step forward," but added that China needs to do more to reach Paris Agreement goals."We will continue to engage China and other key countries as we move forward to address the climate crisis. All countries must raise their ambitions as we move toward COP26 in Glasgow," the spokesperson said.Flashback: U.S. Climate envoy John Kerry in January said that the U.S. must deal with China on climate change as a "critical standalone issue," but that the Biden administration will not stop confronting Beijing on human rights and trade abuses.Go deeper: Democrats see China as a test for RepublicansMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Saudi Aramco has lost the title of world’s most profitable company

    After a pandemic year that slashed demand for fossil fuels, the state-run oil producer's profits dropped 44% to $49 billion.

  • China Is Investigating Heaps of Dead Pigs Along the Yellow River

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are investigating scores of dead pigs found along a section of the Yellow River, according to a state-backed media report, turning the spotlight back on food and water safety in the country.Dozens of pig carcasses were discovered in the Inner Mongolia section of the country’s second-longest river and some were rotting in the water, according to Banyuetan, a magazine run by state news agency Xinhua. Local authorities are investigating the source of the pigs and checking if they carried any disease, in addition to disinfecting the area. This isn’t the first time China has found dead pigs in its rivers. In 2013, thousands of dead pigs were discovered in Shanghai’s Huangpu river -- some of which were reported to be infected with porcine circovirus disease -- threatening the region’s water supply. A year later, authorities pulled more than 100 dead pigs from the Ganjiang River in Nanchang city.The latest discovery comes as China’s hog herd is recovering from the ravages of African swine fever. The disease broke out in the country in 2018 and destroyed almost half the hogs in the world’s largest pork producer. Concerns over food safety and rising costs of pork production have accelerated the closure of small pig farms in favor of larger, more efficient facilities.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Zappos Founder Nick Swinmurn Stomps Into Lavish Montecito Estate

    Zappos may be more closely linked to the late Tony Hsieh, but the online shoe-peddling juggernaut was actually started by a different man entirely: the quietly prolific Nick Swinmurn, an English-born American serial entrepreneur. It was Swinmurn who first came up with the novel idea of selling shoes online; before launching Zappos, he solicited an […]

  • Ant’s Alipay Rolls Out Investment Advisory Platform in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Ant Group Co. created an investment advisory platform on its Alipay app, allowing companies that offer robo adviser services to reach its 1 billion users.Five Chinese asset management companies debuted on the platform known as Tougu Guanjia, which means investment advisory manager. Users will be able to chose robo advisory services from the platform that functions like a supermarket.The service is in addition to Ant’s existing joint venture with Vanguard Group Inc. and helps it further expand in the robo advisory industry that’s expected to reach $1.1 trillion by 2027 in China. Ant functions as a pipeline and helps verify user identity.The five asset managers include Harvest Fund Management Co., Southern Asset Management Co., Zhong Ou Asset Management Co., E Fund Management Co., and China Asset Management Co. All of the companies won licenses from the Chinese securities regulator to offer investment advisory services in 2019.A total of 18 companies are approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission to offer fund investment advisory services in the country.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kylie Jenner criticized for asking fans to donate to makeup artist's GoFundMe

    Kylie Jenner is receiving backlash for asking fans to donate to a GoFundMe campaign for a makeup artist who needs medical help after an accident.

  • Defense Secretary Austin encourages India to cancel planned purchase of Russian defense systems

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday encouraged India to rethink its planned purchase of Russia’s S-400 air defense system to avoid U.S. sanctions, according to Reuters.Why it matters: No Russian air defense systems have been delivered to India and sanctions are not currently being discussed, Austin told reporters, though the U.S. sanctioned its NATO ally Turkey late last year in response to its 2017 purchase of the defense system.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Washington fears Russia's S-400 system could be used to gather intelligence on its F-35 stealth fighter jet program.The U.S. has long been concerned about the proliferation of the anti-aircraft system, which may be capable of shooting down advanced aircraft like the U.S.' F-35.The S-400 is also a direct competitor to U.S.-made air defense systems like the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense.Context: India made a $800 million initial payment in 2019 for the S-400, and the first set of systems are anticipated later this year, according to Reuters.What they're saying: “We certainly urge all our allies, our partners to move away from Russian equipment ... and really avoid any kind of acquisitions that would trigger sanctions on our behalf,” Austin told reporters in New Delhi, per Reuters.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Khamenei says U.S. promises have no credibility for Iran

    Iran does not trust U.S. promises on lifting sanctions and will only return to its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal once Washington fully removes the measures, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is exploring ways to restore the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran signed with major world powers, but which was abandoned in 2018 by President Donald Trump, who reimposed sanctions.

  • Dozens of towns isolated by flooding in Australian state

    Hundreds of people have been rescued from floodwaters that have isolated dozens of towns in Australia’s most populous state New South Wales and forced thousands to evacuate their homes as record rain continues to inundate the country’s east coast. Around 18,000 people had been evacuated from flooding in New South Wales by Monday and emergency services feared up to 54,000 people could be displaced with rain forecast to continue until Wednesday. Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Parliament that 35 communities in northern New South Wales had been isolated and emergency services had conducted more than 700 flood rescues.

  • India May Block IP Addresses of Crypto Exchanges: Report

    The claim comes via a source of an Indian business magazine.

  • Democracy activists freed from Chinese jail back in custody in Hong Kong

    Eight Hong Kong democracy activists, jailed in China last year after being captured at sea, arrived back in the city and were immediately detained on Monday in a case that has drawn international attention and concern over their treatment. They were among 12 activists facing charges in Hong Kong over pro-democracy protests, who were intercepted by mainland authorities in August 2020 on a boat allegedly en route to Taiwan. They were sent home to Hong Kong on Monday after serving a sentence in China for illegally crossing the border, only to be detained on arrival on the previous Hong Kong charges.

  • Australia to rescue thousands as Sydney faces worst floods in 60 years

    Australia was set on Monday to evacuate thousands more people from suburbs in Sydney's west, battered by the worst flooding in 60 years, with torrential rains expected to continue for another day or two. "This is an ongoing situation that is evolving and is extremely dangerous," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told parliament. Australia's coal exports were disrupted, as the deluge shut rail lines into the port of Newcastle, the world's largest coal export port, and forced some mines to cut output.