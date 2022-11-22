EU Softens Russian Oil Price-Cap Plan Ahead of Approval

2
Alberto Nardelli and Ewa Krukowska
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union watered down its latest sanctions proposal for a price cap on Russia’s oil exports by delaying its full implementation and softening key shipping provisions.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The bloc proposed adding a 45-day transition to the introduction of the cap, according to a document seen by Bloomberg. The proposed grace period would apply to oil loaded before Dec. 5 -- the date oil sanctions are due to kick in -- and unloaded by Jan. 19, aligning the EU to a clause previously announced by the US and the UK.

EU ambassadors are scheduled to meet on Wednesday with the aim of approving the cap, Bloomberg previously reported. The diplomats are expected to also discuss the price level at the meeting. If they back the proposal, the EU and the Group of Seven could announce the cap as early as that evening.

The cap would ban companies from providing shipping and services, such as insurance, brokering and financial assistance, needed to transport Russian oil anywhere in the world unless the oil is sold below the agreed threshold.

The US has pushed its allies in Europe to tweak a package of oil sanctions, which included an outright ban on services, that the bloc originally adopted in June by adding the price cap with two aims: to keep Russian oil on the market to avoid price spikes, while at the same time limiting Moscow’s revenues.

The cap will be set using historical price data for Russian oil and the current state of the market, according to a senior US Treasury official. The official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity Wednesday, said the price could be revisited as frequently as every few months but is expected to remain above the price of production.

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, which oversees US sanctions policy, issued updated industry guidance Tuesday before the EU decision. The official said the goal was to make the guidance easy to follow so Russian oil can keep flowing to the market.

The oil market is closely watching the potential impact of sanctions on Russia’s exports, and the extent to which they might cut the nation’s sales.

Allies had previously discussed setting the cap somewhere between $40 and $60 per barrel -- a range going from Russia’s cost of production to pre-war levels -- but people familiar with recent discussions said it would likely be slightly above that.

The draft legislation also softened an earlier provision that would have indefinitely barred vessels carrying Russian crude purchased above the threshold from accessing European services for shipments of all oil regardless of origin.

The document now states that a vessel that has “intentionally” transported Russian crude oil or petroleum products above the cap will be prohibited from receiving services related to the transport of Russian crude oil or petroleum products “for 90 days following the date of unloading of the cargo purchased above the price cap.”

The EU is also proposing a 90-day transition in the event of any future changes to the level of the price cap.

Most G-7 nations and the EU plan to stop importing Russian crude this year. Provisions for refined petroleum products, including a cap on those prices, are due to come into force in February.

--With assistance from Saleha Mohsin, Josh Wingrove, Annmarie Hordern and Julian Lee.

(Updates with US Treasury official in 6th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • FTX’s regulatory chief had 4 job titles in 2 years. What was he really doing?

    Daniel Friedberg's unusual résumé, with a stint at an online gaming software company rocked by a cheating scandal, raises questions about why he was chosen for key jobs in Bankman-Fried’s regime.

  • Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Unimech Group Berhad (KLSE:UNIMECH)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Unimech Group Berhad...

  • U.S says G7 should soon unveil price cap level on Russian oil, adjust regularly

    The Group of Seven nations should soon announce the price cap on Russian oil exports and the coalition will probably adjust the level a few times a year rather than monthly, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Tuesday. The G7, including the United States, and the EU is slated to begin implementing the price cap on sea-borne exports of Russian oil on Dec. 5, to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. The aim is to reduce petroleum revenues for Russia's war machine while maintaining flows of its oil to global markets and preventing price spikes.

  • Manchester United Owner Weighs Sale of Historic Football Club

    (Bloomberg) -- The owners of Manchester United are exploring strategic options that could lead to a full sale of the historic English football club.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsFTX Latest: Key Takeaways From Tuesday’s Bankruptcy HearingT

  • China halts some Russian crude purchases as looming oil price cap leaves buyers looking for a bigger discount

    Cargoes of Russian ESPO crude remain unsold as Chinese buyers are waiting to see if they can get cheaper supplies once a price cap kicks in.

  • iPhone Delays Weigh on Apple Ahead of Holiday Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Wait times for Apple Inc.’s most expensive smartphones are rising to what analysts say are record levels as the holiday shopping season kicks off, threatening to curb sales at the company’s busiest time of year and derail a rally in the stock. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeBeyond Meat Pla

  • Taxes, assets and documents: Trump's long day in U.S. courts

    The conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court cleared the release of Trump's tax returns to the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee. Trump was the first president in four decades not to release his tax returns as he sought to keep secret the details of his wealth and the activities of his real estate company, the Trump Organization.

  • Crude oil, natural gas prices rise on dismissals of OPEC+ output hikes

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre examines trends in crude oil and natural gas commodities amid dismissals of OPEC+ output hikes from Saudi officials.

  • Stocks to watch in after hours: Nordstrom, HP, Guess, Autodesk

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights which stocks to watch in after-hours trading.

  • U.S. to announce Russian oil price cap in coming days

    The U.S. on Tuesday released detailed guidelines on how to legally participate in trading or financing Russian oil, days away from announcing an official price cap on Russian oil, according to a senior Treasury official.

  • DWAC Stock Spikes After Trump Merger Vote, Musk Reinstates Trump On Twitter

    DWAC advanced after shareholders voted to extend the Trump merger deadline. Elon Musk also activated Trump's Twitter account over the weekend.

  • Liberal dark money network funneled millions of dollars to groups connected to top WH officials

    The nation's largest liberal dark money network funneled millions of dollars to left-wing groups that have deep connections to the White House and Biden administration officials.

  • Trump-tied DWAC wins support in delaying Truth Social deal

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith reports on the latest news surrounding Digital World Acquisition Corp.

  • Stocks, Bonds Rally With Focus on Rate Outlook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks rallied on Tuesday as investors adjusted their expectations in response to Federal Reserve officials indicating that they’ll continue to raise interest rates but are open to slowing their tempo. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photo

  • Tiger Global’s Now-Worthless FTX Bet Had Bain’s Due Diligence

    (Bloomberg) -- Bain & Co. was among consulting firms that helped conduct due diligence for Tiger Global Management’s investment in now-defunct crypto exchange FTX, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, Documen

  • Kremlin responds to searches at Kyiv monastery

    Dmitry Peskov, the Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, has announced that searches at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (the Monastery of the Caves) show that Ukraine is at war with the Russian Orthodox Church.

  • Second Accuser Calls on Herschel Walker to Deny Abortion ‘to My Face’

    Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty ImagesA woman who last month accused Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker of pressuring her to abort their child against her will has challenged the former football star to deny her claims in person ahead of the December runoff election.The woman, going by “Jane Doe,” issued the challenge in a press conference Tuesday afternoon hosted by her attorney Gloria Allred. Doe said she decided to push for the in-person meeting after Walker called her initial allegation

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Was Rising Today

    Shares of foundry giant and new Warren Buffett holding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: TSM) were rising today, up as much as 4% before settling in to an above-market 2.8% gain as of 2:38 p.m. EST. There wasn't much company-specific news today; however, a key executive departure at rival Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) may indicate Intel's ambitious plans to catch up with TSMC in leading-edge production may have hit a setback. Intel's loss would could be TSMC's gain.

  • Oil analyst: ‘All cards are on the table’ at next OPEC+ meeting

    KPMG Energy Natural Resources & Chemicals National Sector Leader Angie Gildea joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the move in oil prices and expected impacts from OPEC+ supply cuts and Russian oil sanctions.

  • US presidential election 2024: Democrats who might challenge Biden

    An aging president with poor approval is vulnerable to a primary challenge from inside his own party.