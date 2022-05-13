EU Starts to Consider Oil Sanctions Delay as Hungary Digs In

EU Starts to Consider Oil Sanctions Delay as Hungary Digs In
John Follain and Jorge Valero
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Some European Union nations are saying it may be time to consider delaying a push to ban Russian oil so they can proceed with the rest of a proposed sanctions package if the bloc can’t persuade Hungary to back the embargo.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Governments haven’t given up on their aim for a deal with Budapest on the full package, including a phased-in oil ban, by Monday, when EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels, according to EU diplomats.

But the idea of pushing off the move against Russian oil, which Hungary has said would be too damaging to its economy, is gaining support, the diplomats added. Other countries, however, are worried that removing it now would be a sign of weakness, another diplomat said.

Hungary’s Viktor Orban has suggested before that any oil ban would need to be discussed by EU leaders at a summit. The next one is scheduled for the end of May.

The EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, told reporters Friday that he would push foreign ministers to “provide the political impetus” for the package, including the oil embargo, if ambassadors fail to reach an agreement before then.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had scheduled a video call with Orban and regional leaders earlier this week to discuss a possible compromise. But the call was postponed and has yet to be rescheduled.

The EU’s proposal seeks to ban crude oil over the next six months and refined fuels by early January. The bloc had offered Hungary and Slovakia until the end of 2024 to comply with the sanctions and the Czech Republic until June of the same year since they are heavily reliant on Russian crude.

Hungary hardened its public stance Wednesday, saying it would withdraw its threat to block an embargo only if its imports via pipelines are excluded.

Additional countries, including Bulgaria, have begun to demand exemptions from the proposed ban as well.

“We requested and we’ll get the same exemptions from the oil embargo that the other European countries are getting,” Deputy Prime Minister Assen Vassilev told lawmakers Friday in Sofia. “When it’s important for Bulgaria, when we stand by our politics, we can defend our interests.”

EU sanctions require the unanimous backing of all 27 members. Aside from the oil ban, the bloc’s proposal for a sixth round of sanctions includes plans to cut three more Russian banks off the international payments system SWIFT and would ban providing consulting and public relations services to Russian companies, among other steps.

An EU strategy to wean itself off Russian energy by 2027 that is due next week is expected to outline a limited investment that will be needed in the shorter term on oil infrastructure to guarantee the security of supply to countries that are fully dependent on pipeline oil from Russia.

(Updates with Borrell, Bulgaria quotes starting in fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • We’re Open For Business, President Said. Then Zimbabwe Shut

    (Bloomberg) -- Emmerson Mnangagwa has stymied Zimbabwe’s economy, five years after he declared the country “Open for business.”Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesFlanked by his finance minister and central bank gov

  • Europe Faces Shortfall of Key Gasoline Input on Russian Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- The market for a key component in the production of gasoline is about to get tighter in Europe -- bad news for motorists already contending with soaring prices for the fuel.Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling F

  • Ukraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes Border

    (Bloomberg) -- US Republican Senator Rand Paul held up a vote on a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine that has bipartisan backing, by refusing to give consent unless language he demanded was added to the measure.Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feu

  • Stocks End Almost Flat After Suffering Wild Swings: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rebounded sharply in the final hour of New York trading, with the S&P 500 almost wiping out a selloff that pushed it to the brink of a bear market earlier Thursday.Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fak

  • Rouble jumps to mid-2017 levels vs euro on MOEX, much weaker at banks

    The rouble has become the world's best-performing currency http://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/rngs/GLOBAL-CURRENCIES-PERFORMANCE/0100301V041/index.html this year with artificial support from capital controls that Russia imposed to shield the financial sector in late February after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin on Thursday cited the rouble rally as an example of Russia's sound performance under unprecedented Western sanctions. The rouble is driven by export-focused companies that have to convert their foreign currency revenues, while demand for foreign exchange is limited as imports into Russia have waned amid disruption in logistics and sweeping Western sanctions.

  • EU to provide new 500 million euro military aid to Ukraine - Borrell

    EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday the bloc would provide a further 500 millions euros worth of military support to Ukraine and that he was confident a deal could be reached in the coming days to agree an embargo on Russian oil. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers meeting in northern Germany, Borrell said the military support would be for heavy weapons such as tanks and artillery and take the bloc's aid to about 2 billion euros.

  • Biden moves to strike US arms deal with Turkey, report says, as Erdogan uses Ukraine peacemaker role to restore reputation in DC

    Turkey has since last year been trying to get the US to approve two deals which would see it buy 40 F-16 fighter jets and parts.

  • Ban on ‘Excessive’ Gasoline Prices Is Heading for House Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Congress will vote next week on legislation barring “excessive” or “exploitative” fuel prices.Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks End Almost Flat After Suffering Wild Swings: Markets WrapThe measure, which is unlikely to garner the Republican suppo

  • Russia Curbs Gas Supplies to Germany in Warning for Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany said Russia is using energy as a “weapon” after Moscow reduced natural gas supplies in retaliation for Europe’s penalties over the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks End Almost Flat After Suffering Wild Swings: Markets WrapA unit o

  • Study finds cleaner air leads to more Atlantic hurricanes

    Cleaner air in United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a new U.S. government study found. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration study links changes in regionalized air pollution across the globe to storm activity going both up and down. A 50% decrease in pollution particles and droplets in Europe and the U.S. is linked to a 33% increase in Atlantic storm formation in the past couple decades, while the opposite is happening in the Pacific with more pollution and fewer typhoons, according to the study published in Wednesday’s Science Advances.

  • Average U.S. mortgage interest rate rises to 5.53%, applications up

    It has now risen 242 basis points from 12 months ago, the sharpest rise in decades, as the U.S. Federal Reserve tightens financial conditions to try to dampen demand across the economy as it battles a 40-year-high inflation rate. The housing market, flashing signs of overheating over the past two years, is seen as a particularly rate-sensitive sector and Fed policymakers are keen to sap some of its current double digit annual price growth. Whether they can cool the market as much as they hope remains to be seen, with price growth fueled by record-low housing stock, unusually high household savings, an extremely tight job market and increased worker mobility.

  • Stocks Rise as Fed Comments Calm Rate-Hike Worries: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and US futures rose Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pushed back against speculation of steeper interest-rate hikes. Risk sentiment was boosted by a rebound in cryptocurrencies. Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX

  • How would an EU ban on Russian oil affect the price of gas in America?

    A ban in Europe would have an impact on the entire world

  • Oil Ekes Out Gain as Fuel Supplies Shrink, EU Weighs Russia Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil managed a slim gain with the IEA highlighting the precariously tight state of global fuel stockpiles, while the EU signalled its members may not yet be able to agree on a Russian oil ban. Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderNike Escalates StockX Feud, Say

  • Over 100 companies including Microsoft, Unilever, and H&M say the EU should 'double down' on renewable energy to cut off Russian gas and coal

    "At the core of the current energy security and price crises sits an overdependence on volatile, imported fossil gas, oil and coal," the CEOs wrote.

  • U.S. labor market still tightening; producer price gains moderate

    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, touching the highest level in three months, but there is no material shift in labor market conditions amid strong demand for workers. The report from the Labor Department on Thursday also showed that the number of people on state unemployment rolls was the smallest in more than 52 years at the end of April. Companies, scrambling to fill record job openings, are boosting wages, contributing to keeping inflation elevated.

  • Germany accuses Russia of ‘weaponising’ energy as crisis escalates

    Recession looms after UK economy shrank in March Germany gas supply drops as Ukraine shuts off pipes from Russia FTSE 100 drops 1.6pc after GDP fall Tom Stevenson: How to turn a profit in the post-Covid market Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Wheat Prices Spike as US Sees War, Adverse Weather Hurting Crops

    (Bloomberg) -- From war to extreme weather, the world’s wheat crops are under threat, a view that’s being bolstered by a US report.Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesProduction in Ukraine, one of the biggest grower

  • Why Bank of Marin (BMRC) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Bank of Marin (BMRC) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Metal Demand Seen Surging for Decades on Strength of Energy Transition, World Bank Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Demand for metals used in everything from wind-turbine blades to batteries will surge for decades to come, driven by efforts to decarbonize the global economy and shift away from fossil fuels, according to the World Bank.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes Drone