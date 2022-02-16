EU states agree on need to build own satellite constellation

French President Macron attends EU space ministers meeting in Toulouse
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France
  • Bruno Le Maire
    French politician

PARIS (Reuters) - European Union ministers, meeting on space policy in Toulouse, on Wednesday agreed that the bloc needed an autonomous satellite constellation infrastructure for high-speed internet access, France's Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

"This is probably the most important achievement of today's meeting," Le Maire told a news conference after the meeting.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who spoke at the event, said that bundling efforts to build up a satellite constellation independently from more advanced projects like Elon Musk's SpaceX was for Europe was a "matter of sovereignty".

Although they only make up a tiny fraction of today's internet traffic, which still overwhelmingly depends on a network of undersea fiber-optic cables, constellations of satellites working together are seen by some analysts as a potential technology revolution in the mid-term future.

"Europe must take its place when it comes to constellations", said Macron.

"Constellations will be at the heart of our existence, of our lives", the president added, citing the future use of satellite-powered high speed internet in sectors like autonomous driving, emergency services or maritime transport.

"Who can imagine that, because we don't have our own European constellation, we would decide de facto to hand over our health or traffic data to other powers, to actors which (...) can't be governed by European law", Macron said.

Macron said that Europe needed "to act urgently" in order to catch up with foreign powers like the United Stated, China and Russia.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Editing by Jane Merriman, William Maclean)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New GOP bill targets Russian oligarchs with pre-invasion sanctions

    32 Republican senators introduced a new bill on Tuesday that would impose immediate sanctions on no fewer than 15 Russian oligarchs and members of Vladimir Putin's inner circle, regardless of whether Russia invades Ukraine.Why it matters: Anti-kleptocracy activists have long called on the U.S. to do more to target Russian oligarchs who exploit Western financial systems to hide their stolen wealth. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Senate Foreign Relations

  • Polis unveils reelection campaign in Colorado

    Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) on Tuesday announced his re-election bid.In a campaign announcement video, Polis, who is running with Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, said "there's more we can do to strengthen Colorado's recovery.""This is our Colorado," Polis said."If you give me the chance to keep serving as your governor, I'll show you that Colorado's best days are still ahead."Polis, a former tech entrepreneur and five-term congressman, became the...

  • Scarlett Johansson and Henry Golding Named David Yurman’s First Celebrity Ambassador Duo

    The actors will appear in David Yurman's 2022 campaign.

  • Semiconductor industry startup Moov picks Austin for its second HQ

    Moov connects buyers and sellers in the semiconductor equipment sector.

  • Ron Johnson moves to block William Pocan nomination to federal court

    Johnson cited concerns by the Green Bay legal community and bail policies in the wake of the Waukesha parade tragedy in opposing the Pocan nomination.

  • Trump's Interior secretary Zinke broke ethics rules, watchdog says

    Trump's Interior secretary Zinke broke ethics rules, watchdog says

  • Scarlett Johansson and Henry Golding Are David Yurman's First-Ever Celebrity Ambassadors

    Scarlett Johansson and Henry Golding star in the luxury jewelry brand’s 2022 "Come Closer" campaign, which is an ode to New York City

  • Sandy Hook families settle with gun maker Remington for $73 million

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Brad Smith, Emily McCormick, and Rachelle Akuffo reflect back on the Sandy Hook tragedy, the recent settlement between victims' families and gun manufacturer Remington, and the firearms industry's marketing responsibilities.

  • JJ Abrams Announces New ‘Star Trek’ Film, Shooting Set to Begin This Year

    Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto and the entire reboot cast is set to return with Matt Shakman directing

  • Federal health officials say they will soon update COVID-19 masking guidance

    After several states, including California, lifted indoor mask mandates on their own, the CDC assures that updated COVID-19 guidance is on the way.

  • ‘Star Trek’ Cast, Including Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, Returning for Fourth Film

    They’re boldly going back. Paramount is planning to enter negotiations for “Star Trek” stars Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho and Simon Pegg to return to the Enterprise for their fourth tour of duty in the venerable sci-fi franchise. The announcement was made by J.J. Abrams during the Paramount Investors Day […]

  • New York AG Letitia James really, really wants Donald Trump to unlock his two-dozen file cabinets in Trump Tower

    Lawyers for the New York attorney general are asking a judge to give them access to two dozen file cabinets in Trump Tower.

  • How Russia uses sarcasm as weapon in Ukraine crisis

    As the U.S. and other NATO members warn of the potential for a devastating war, Russia is not countering with bombs or olive branches -- but with sarcasm. It’s a tool that officials in Moscow have long used to belittle their rivals and to deflect attention from actions seen as threatening to the West or Russia’s neighbors. Laconic quips dovetail with the Kremlin’s domestic agenda by making Russia and its all-powerful president look more cool-headed and clever than countries in the panicky, democratic West.

  • Trump's accountants quit — in the midst of preparing his and Melania's taxes — after questioning 'discrepancies'

    Donald Trump's accountants, Mazars USA, quit in the middle of preparing his and Melania's taxes after questioning the reliability of his numbers.

  • Tesla Is Used to Controversy. But Its Latest Scandals Could Hurt Its Bottom Line

    Late last week, California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) sued the automaker, alleging that Tesla had discriminated against Black workers at the company and ignored years of complaints from Black workers who said that they were almost continuously subjected to racist slurs in the workplace. Kevin Kish, DFEH director, said the department had evidence that Tesla was in effect running a racially segregated workplace. Tesla defended itself against the allegations in a Feb. 9 blog post, saying that the DFEH lawsuit “strains credulity,” though it’s not the first racial controversy the company has endured in recent months: last fall a court ordered the company to pay $137 million to a Black contract worker over turning a blind eye to a racially hostile work environment.

  • 'Literally so good': Team USA snowboarder hails Winter Olympics Chinese food as 'the best'

    Amid recent complaints about the food options available within the Beijing Winter Olympics bubble and quarantine hotels, Team USA snowboarder Tessa Maud has praised her Olympics dining experience as nothing but “the best.” Maud told Insider that she hasn’t been “finding any issues” and even stated that the meals she has had at the Winter Olympics are “the best Chinese food [she has] ever eaten.”

  • ‘The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’ Sets April 2024 Theatrical Release

    For those who can’t have their fill of the Lord of the Rings in the upcoming Amazon series, there’s The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim anime movie from New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation which the studio has set for release on April 12, 2024 (not April 21 as reported […]

  • Accounting firm cuts ties with Trump companies

    The accounting firm that handled Donald Trump's company's financial statements has cut ties saying that years of reports are unreliable. That's according to a court filing on Monday which comes during investigations into whether Trump misrepresented the value of his assets. The accounting firm, Mazars USA, told the Trump Organization in February that it would no longer work with it and that its financial statements for 2011 through to 2020 should no longer be relied on. The Mazars letter was made public as part of a civil investigation by New York state's attorney general, Letitia James. She has accused the Trump Organization of repeatedly misrepresenting the value of its assets to obtain financial benefits. The civil case is investigating whether the Trumps inflated real estate values to obtain bank loans, or reduced values to lower tax bills. The investigation could result in financial penalties. Mazars said it had based its conclusion on a January filing by James, as well as its own investigation, and information from internal and external sources. A Trump Organization spokesperson said in a statement it was disappointed with the cutting of ties and added that there were no discrepancies in its financial statements.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Gets 'Truth' Bomb After 'Favorite President' Message Backfires

    The former president's son said it's "time for some truth," and his critics were only too happy to help.

  • What is the Government Doing With Billions of Pounds of Cheese?

    Deep in the caves of Missouri the U.S. government has stored 1.4 billion pounds of cheese for decades, reports Deseret News. We’re not just talking cheddar here either, the cave has Swiss, American, and many others.