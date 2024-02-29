EU stresses it will never recognise Russian "elections" in occupied territories of Ukraine

The European Union considers Russia's so-called presidential elections in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories to be a violation of international law and will not recognise their results.

Source: Peter Stano, spokesman for the European Commission, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stano drew attention to the fact that Russia has begun early voting in the "presidential elections" in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories – a clear violation of international law.

Quote: "The EU will never recognise them. Crimea, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk & Luhansk are all Ukraine! All those involved will be held to account," the European Commission representative added on Twitter (X).

In Russia, the so-called presidential elections are scheduled for 17 March, but for the first time this year, the voting will take place over three days (15-17 March), and in Russian-occupied territories, it has started ahead of schedule.

Russian "elections" are not real elections in the democratic sense because there is no real competition, and it is expected that with all his administrative resources and a repressive machine, incumbent president Vladimir Putin will ensure the necessary outcome is achieved.

Following their 24 February summit, the G7 leaders promised never to recognise the results of Russia's so-called elections in the occupied Ukrainian territories.

