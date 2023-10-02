EU will stretch from Lisbon to Luhansk – German Foreign Minister

During her visit to Kyiv to participate in an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the European Union will soon stretch from Lisbon to Luhansk.

Source: Baerbock talking to journalists, as reported by a correspondent of European Pravda

Quote: "Ukraine's future lies in the European Union, our community of freedom, and it will soon stretch from Lisbon to Luhansk. It [Ukraine] also broadens its path to the EU with every village, every metre that it liberates, and every metre where it saves its people," the minister said.

Details: Baerbock stressed that European friends and partners will support Ukraine on this path. In this regard, the minister also emphasised that Ukraine stands ready to implement impressive reforms amidst the terrifying Russian aggression.

"These are things like changing legislation in the legal field, in the media field, but also in terms of fighting corruption, and we are openly discussing the issue that we can expand this path together with our partners here in Ukraine," Baerbock said.

The German Foreign Minister arrived in Ukraine for the second time this autumn.

Background: Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, stated that there is a general consensus in the EU to open accession talks between Ukraine and the EU, albeit that work with the capitals will precede the final decision.

In a conversation with the new EU Ambassador, Katarína Mathernová, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to fulfil the seven criteria of the European Commission in a month.

