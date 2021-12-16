EU strikes deal with Moderna to rush COVID-19 vaccine supplies to Germany

FILE PHOTO: SOMOS Community Care administers Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at pop-up site in New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) -The European Commission said on Thursday it has reached an agreement with Moderna to rush deliveries of the U.S. company's COVID-19 vaccine to Germany and other European Union member states, as cases surge due to the Omicron variant.

Governments across Europe are struggling with soaring infections, with some regions imposing restrictions to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"In view of the rapid increase in infections due to the Omicron variant, and the need to scale up vaccination, including boosting, the Commission is working with vaccine manufacturers to further accelerate the delivery of vaccine doses," the EC said.

Moderna expects to deliver 10 million doses of its mRNA-based vaccine to Germany in December, with delivery of 25 million extra doses expected in the first quarter of 2022, the European Union's executive body said in a statement https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/ip_21_6932.

The news comes after Germany's health ministry on Wednesday warned that vaccine deliveries into Europe's largest economy would drop sharply in the first quarter of next year, but it denied a report that the shortfall would reach 60 million doses.

Germany also said it would spend an additional 2.2 billion euros ($2.49 billion) to procure COVID-19 vaccines, as shots are urgently needed amid the fourth wave of infections.

Further acceleration of deliveries by Moderna is being prepared for the first quarter of 2022, to the benefit of additional member states, the EC added.

($1 = 0.8826 euros)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers to begin defense in sex trafficking trial

    Maxwell is being tried on six counts for her alleged involvement in disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of minor teens People line up at court before the Ghislaine Maxwell trial in New York, New York on 10 December 2021. Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers are expected to begin their defense Thursday morning in her Manhattan federal court sex trafficking trial. Maxwell’s legal team said that they expect the defense case will last until at least Monday. Th

  • European court tells Russia 'urgent changes' needed to curb domestic violence

    The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday ruled that Russia had not done enough to curb domestic violence and ordered it to pay substantial compensation to four women who were victims of brutal attacks. Margarita Gracheva, whose husband kidnapped her and chopped off both her hands in 2007 after police dismissed her complaints about his aggressive behaviour, is to receive more than 370,000 euros in compensation. "The Court found, in particular, that the Russian authorities had failed to establish a legal framework to combat domestic violence effectively," the European Court of Human Rights said in a statement.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell ‘too fragile’ to testify. Defense tries to show greed motivates accusers

    Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorneys want to call three accusers’ ’ attorneys as witnesses, claiming that they pressured their clients to testify against Maxwell in the criminal case so that they could receive bigger payouts from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein.

  • Mysterious cosmic explosion called ‘The Cow’ might’ve finally been explained

    Back in 2018, a massive cosmic explosion made its way to earth as a bright flash of blue. The flash was quickly nicknamed AT2018cow, or “the Cow”. At the time, many believed it could have been a supernova. However, the burst was much quicker than most supernovas. So, scientists began looking into the event more. … The post Mysterious cosmic explosion called ‘The Cow’ might’ve finally been explained appeared first on BGR.

  • What the 10,000 year old remains of an infant discovered in Italy tell us about early humans

    Researchers announced Tuesday that the discovery of infant remains in Italy represent the oldest documented burial of an infant female in European archaeology.

  • India's billionaire Poonawalla family pledges $66 million to Oxford University

    The investment was made through the Indian company's Serum Life Sciences unit, Oxford University said on Wednesday. The research building would be named after Serum's billionaire owners, the Poonawalla family. SII has also agreed with the Jenner Institute, which was behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, to produce and develop Jenner's R21/Matrix-M malaria shot on a large scale. SII was founded in 1966 in the Western Indian city of Pune by Cyrus Poonawalla, son of a horse breeder, and India's fifth-richest person, according to Forbes.

  • Boeing switches Starliner capsule for NASA test flight, eyes new launch date with Colorado's ULA

    The much-delayed test flight of Boeing's spacecraft for NASA astronauts will have a new capsule and a new expected launch date.

  • James Webb telescope lifted atop its launch rocket

    The $10bn successor to Hubble is bolted to the Ariane rocket that will blast it into space.

  • Russia hopeful of space rides from NASA to ISS from 2022 - agency head

    Moscow expects NASA to start taking cosmonauts to the International Space Station again and is hopeful that cooperation can resume next year, the head of the Russian space agency was quoted as saying on Wednesday. Russia has been the only country capable of delivering people to the ISS since 2011, when the U.S. space agency retired its space shuttle and divert resources towards deeper space exploration. But the U.S agency resumed flights to the ISS last month with its new Crew Dragon spacecraft, on which Moscow expects Washington to find berths for cosmonauts.

  • Nasa's Perseverance Mars rover finds its 'baseline' rocks

    Nasa's latest robot looks to have identified the oldest rocks at its Jezero Crater landing site.

  • Space Florida's incredible shrinking Rivian stake

    Until last year, Space Florida, the state's economic development agency for aerospace, believed that it owned 3% of Rivian as a result of a canny lease-back agreement made a decade earlier. Following Rivian's blockbuster IPO in November, that stake would have been worth nearly $3 billion based on Rivian's current market capitalization -- a more than 1,000-fold return on Space Florida's investment. Instead -- and through a mechanism that neither the agency nor Rivian can explain -- Space Florida has ended up holding just 60,000 shares in the company, worth less than $7 million, public records from the agency show. In 2009, RJ Scaringe founded Mainstream Motors as a spin-out from his father's R&D firm in Rockledge, Florida.

  • UW researcher finds an unusual possibility for treating people with COVID-19: Shark antibodies

    Nurse sharks gliding around a tank at the University of Wisconsin-Madison may hold the secret to an unusual treatment for COVID-19, according to a new study in the journal Nature Communications.

  • How a Former Taxi Driver Became One of the World’s Most Original Clockmakers

    Martians, monsters and astronomical orbs inhabit these works of horological art.

  • Ceremony kicks off $126 million NASA Causeway replacement project on State Road 405

    By the end of 2025, crews will construct 2 high-level fixed bridges over the Indian River, providing a revamped SR 405 gateway to Kennedy Space Center.

  • Weather looks good for SpaceX launch of Turkish comms satellite this weekend

    Space Force weather forecasters are anticipating favorable conditions for the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Turkish communications satellite.

  • Mysterious 40-Year-Old Remains ID’d as Member of Soul Outfit the O’Jays

    The body of Frank “Frankie” Little, Jr. — who played guitar and wrote a handful of songs with the group in the Sixties — was found in a garbage bag in Twinsburg, Ohio, in 1982

  • A Spacecraft ‘Touched’ the Sun for the First Time in History

    NASAFor the first time in history, an object made by humans entered the sun’s atmosphere—and lived to tell the tale. NASA’s Parker Solar Probe spent five hours catching rays and collecting data in the sun’s corona before moving back out to a safer, more distant orbit.It’s the closest we’ve ever gotten to visiting a star, and the new data could open up huge doors in our understanding of how the sun evolved and how it now behaves. The new findings were published Tuesday in Physical Review Letters.

  • Pioneering female Navy submariner on the International Space Station has her eye on the moon next

    Kayla Barron, who served aboard the USS Maine, was one of the first women to serve on subs and could go to the moon as part of NASA's Artemis program.

  • Geminid Meteor Shower 2021 Lights Up Skies for Stargazers

    People watched shooting stars race across the sky between Monday evening and early Tuesday. NASA says the Geminids are one of the most reliable meteor showers but some light streaks were dimmed by light pollution. Photo: Pedro Punte Hoyos/EPA/Shutterstock

  • China lifts embargo on Brazilian beef

    China lifted an embargo on Brazilian beef Wednesday, three months after banning meat from the South American export powerhouse over two cases of mad cow disease, authorities in both countries said.