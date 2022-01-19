EU to subtract millions from funds to Poland over coal mine

Smoke rises from chimneys of Turow power plant located by the Turow lignite coal mine near the town of Bogatynia, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. The Polish lignite mine is located near the Czech border and Czech authorities have said it negatively affects the environment and drains water from local villages. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
·2 min read

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Union is starting the process to deduct millions of euros from payments to Poland in order to cover fines imposed on Warsaw for ignoring a court injunction to close down a coal mine, an official said Wednesday.

The European Court of Justice ruled last year that Poland should close the open pit brown coal mine in Turow, near the border with the Czech Republic. In its injunction, it ruled in favor of the Czech government, which complained that the open pit mine drains groundwater from villages on the Czech side of their border, while also causing dust and noise pollution.

The court ordered Poland to pay a daily fine of 500,000 euros ($567,000) as long as it continues to operate the mine.

Poland’s government, however, has refused to shut down the mine, saying it's crucial for providing jobs and energy to the country. It has argued that the EU court had no authority to impose the fine.

European Commission spokesperson Balazs Ujvari said Wednesday at a news briefing in Brussels that the deadline expired Tuesday for Poland’s first payment, and that the Commission is now beginning its “offsetting procedure.”

The first payment amounts to 15 million euros ($17 million) plus 30,000 euros in interest.

“What the Commission needs to do now is to identify a suitable or appropriate payment against which the compensation can be made,” Ujvari said.

Once it does that, the Commission will inform Polish authorities and give them at least 10 working days to comment.

“And following that, the Commission will deduct the amount concerned from the payment identified,” he added.

The Polish and Czech governments have been holding talks in search of a solution to the problem but have still failed to reach a settlement.

Last month a new Polish ambassador to Prague was recalled after he criticized his own country's approach to the dispute, alleging there had been arrogance and a “lack of empathy” on the Polish side.

___

Follow all AP stories about climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Israeli police demolish Palestinian family's home after lengthy standoff

    Israeli police demolished a Palestinian family's East Jerusalem home Wednesday after a high-profile standoff in which family members took to the roof.

  • Poland has entered a fifth wave of COVID, says minister

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland is experiencing a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections, the health minister said on Monday, warning that the spread of the Omicron variant could send daily case numbers soaring to levels not yet seen in the country. While daily case numbers have fallen since early December, the European Union's largest eastern member has had little respite since the fourth wave, regularly reporting over 10,000 new infections per day amid low vaccine take-up and limited restrictions on public life. "We predict that the peak of infections will be in mid-February and that peak is about 60,000 cases a day," Adam Niedzielski told a news conference.

  • Man killed and several injured after bridge collapses in Lancashire

    A man has died and several others injured after a vehicle and trailer fell into a river when a bridge collapsed in Roeburndale, Lancashire, police said.

  • Child shot while in bed at Greenville apartment complex

    A child was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after being shot while in bed, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

  • German leader champions new tack on climate at Davos event

    New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Wednesday for a “paradigm shift” in the way the world approaches climate policy, saying his country would leverage its presidency of the Group of Seven industrial nations this year to push for standards to fight global warming. Discussions on energy use and ways to fight climate change have been a key theme this week at the World Economic Forum’s virtual meeting known as the “Davos Agenda” — a reference to the group's annual in-person meeting in the Swiss ski town of Davos that has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike an event like the U.N. climate conference last year in Glasgow, Scotland, the Davos gathering is more of a discussion about big ideas — not a place where concrete agreements are made on how to act, something that has drawn criticism.

  • Czech gov't debates mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, daily cases jump

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -The Czech government is due to decide on Wednesday whether to retain mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in key professions and people over 60 as the daily tally of new coronavirus cases hit a record high. Authorities said 28,469 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, more than double the 12,371 reported for Tuesday of last week. Omicron is now the dominant coronavirus variant in the central European country of 10.7 million people and the government expects about 50,000 daily cases by the end of the month.

  • Blinken urges unity to fight 'relentless' Russian aggression

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged western nations Wednesday to remain united in the face of what he called “relentless” Russian aggression against Ukraine and reassured Ukraine's leader of their support. Blinken told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a visit to Kyiv that the U.S. and its allies were steadfast in backing his country and its democratic aspirations amid growing fears of a potentially imminent Russian invasion.

  • BlackRock's Fink sees flattening yield curve amid bond tantrum echoes

    (Reuters) -A fast pace of monetary policy readjustment to curb inflation could lead to a flattening of the U.S. Treasuries yield curve, warned BlackRock chief Larry Fink, amid a recent spike in yields that some said had echoes of 2013 "taper tantrum." The shape of the yield curve reveals investor expectations for U.S. growth and monetary policy. A hawkish stance by the U.S. Federal Reserve planning sooner-than-expected rate increases has pushed up short-term rates, flattening the curve.

  • Plugging the U.S. fossil fuel revenue gap won't be easy

    Adapted from an RFF report; Note: Oil and gas includes exploration and production, pipeline transport and other midstream activities, and natural gas distribution; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios Fossil fuel-related government revenues are slated to plummet if the U.S. deeply cuts greenhouse gas emissions, and policy tools to make up the shortfall face hurdles, a new paper finds.Why it matters: The analysis from the nonpartisan Resources for the Future is a rare holistic look at revenue flows across leve

  • California man wanted in deaths of mother, grandfather captured by police

    A California man wanted by police in connection to the deaths of his mother and grandfather in Fresno has been arrested by Los Angeles police.

  • ILO report says Afghan crisis causing massive job losses

    The International Labor Organization says more than a half million people in Afghanistan have lost their jobs since the Taliban takeover in mid-August

  • Euro nations seek path between high inflation, weak growth

    Eurogroup finance chiefs are engaged in a high-wire political balancing act prompted by conflicting economic forces: a weaker growth outlook and stronger inflation

  • 3 Florida men were arrested in connection with Capitol riot, including former underwear model accused of throwing a traffic cone at police officers

    Prosecutors say Alan Fischer III, 28, marched to the Capitol on January 6 with members of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group.

  • Emmanuel Macron calls on the EU to be 'tough' on the UK

    Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday called on the European Union to be “tough” with the UK and force it to stick to its Brexit commitments on the Northern Ireland protocol and fishing.

  • Hungary opposition leader tests positive for COVID-19

    The leader of Hungary's political opposition said Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 amid a surge in cases fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant. Peter Marki-Zay, an independent conservative who will represent a six-party opposition coalition in the parliamentary election in April, said on his Facebook page that he had received a positive test after exhibiting mild COVID-19 symptoms following a television appearance Tuesday evening. “I have canceled all external programs, gone into quarantine and am continuing to work from home, working for a change of government,” Marki-Zay wrote, adding that he has received three vaccine doses.

  • Ukraine's ex-president avoids detention in treason case as thousands rally

    KYIV (Reuters) -Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko won a court ruling on Wednesday allowing him to remain at liberty while being investigated for treason in a probe he says was cooked up by allies of his successor, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Dressed in a traditional embroidered shirt, Poroshenko appeared in court while thousands of his supporters demonstrated outside, chanting and waving flags and briefly scuffling with police before the hearing. Poroshenko, 56, is being investigated in connection with the financing of Russian-backed separatist fighters through illegal coal sales in 2014-15.

  • Villeroy Warns French President Hopefuls of Economic Limits

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaMicrosoft Deal Wipes $20 Billion Off Sony's Market Value in a DayStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapThe governor of France’s central bank w

  • Two arrested in Walton County for allegedly smuggling nine illegal immigrants into U.S.

    Two people were arrested after troopers reportedly found they were smuggling people into the country illegally during a traffic stop in Walton County.

  • Olympic Athletes Advised to Leave Phones at Home to Dodge Spying

    (Bloomberg) -- Beyond Omicron and gold medal tallies, athletes arriving in China’s capital for the Winter Games next month may have one more thing to worry about: is it safe to access the internet?Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaMicrosoft Deal Wipes $20 Billion Off Sony's Market Value in a DayStock Selloff

  • 5 of the Fastest-Scaling Cryptocurrencies

    As has become a common theme in recent years, cryptocurrencies were practically unstoppable in 2021. The aggregate value of all digital currencies ended the year around $2.2 trillion, marking a near-tripling in 12 months. The reason investors are so excited about cryptocurrencies is the potential utility of the blockchain technology that underlies them.