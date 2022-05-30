EU summit to agree sanctions should include Russian oil embargo with pipeline exemption - draft

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows models of oil barrels and a pump jack in front of U.S. and Russia flag colors
·1 min read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders are due to agree at a summit later in the day that the sanctions package under preparation should include an embargo on Russian oil imports as punishemnt for Moscow invading Ukraine, but exempt pipeline crude deliveries.

But, unable to agree on all the details of the oil embargo, the leaders will leave the final agreement on the package for later.

"The European Council agrees that the sixth package of sanctions against Russia will cover crude oil, as well as petroleum products, delivered from Russia into Member States, with a temporary exception for crude oil delivered by pipeline," the latest draft conclusions, seen by Reuters, said.

"The European Council therefore urges the Council to finalise and adopt it without delay, ensuring fair competition and a level playing field in the EU Single Market, and solidarity among Member States in case of sudden interruptions of supply," the draft said.

It added the 27 EU member countries would "address the issue of the temporary exception for crude oil delivered by pipeline as soon as possible."

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska)

