EU supports Ukraine in bringing to justice those guilty of war crimes Metsola

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, talked about the EU's commitment to bring to justice those guilty of Russian war crimes.

Source: Metsola on Twitter

Quote: "Peace requires accountability and freedom.

I reiterated the EU's pledge to ensure perpetrators of Russian war crimes face justice, to Ukraine’s Prosecutor General, Andrii Kostin.

Setting up the International Centre for Prosecution of Crimes of Aggression is an important step."

Background: Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, arrived in Ukraine on an official visit on 4 March.

