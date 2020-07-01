EU in talks with Gilead to get remdesivir doses for EU countries

FILE PHOTO: A Gilead Sciences, Inc. logo is seen outside the company headquarters in Foster City, California

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it was in negotiations with Gilead Sciences Inc to obtain doses of COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir for the 27 European Union countries.

The Commission said it took note of the announcement that the United States had secured nearly all of Gilead's projected production capacity for the next three months. Remdevisir is set to be approved for use in Europe in the coming days.

"Commissioner (Stella) Kyriakides has been in multiple discussions with the manufacturer, Gilead, including on their production capacity. The Commission is also currently in negotiations with Gilead to reserve doses of remdesivir for EU member states," a Commission spokesman said.





