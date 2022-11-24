EU Aims for Russian Oil Price Cap Deal Amid Split Over Aim

EU Aims for Russian Oil Price Cap Deal Amid Split Over Aim
Ewa Krukowska, Alberto Nardelli and Jorge Valero
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European Union diplomats are optimistic they can reach a deal as early as Thursday on a price cap level for Russian oil exports despite sharp splits over the plan, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Poland on Wednesday rejected the EU’s executive arm’s proposed price of $65 per barrel as being too soft on Moscow, while Greece, whose shipping industry transports lots of oil, doesn’t want to go below $70.

Identifying the ideal price -- high enough to keep Russia’s oil flowing and avoid price spikes, low enough to cut funding for Russia’s war in Ukraine -- is the final high hurdle in a months’ long process in shaping the Group of Seven-led plan, which US officials have pushed.

Ambassadors are scheduled for more talks Thursday evening to continue their discussions, some of the people said. Major new European sanctions kick in on Dec. 5, creating an urgency to get the price and other details buttoned down.

It’s also clouded by a broader fight in the EU over how to contain an energy crunch that’s dragging down economies and threatening to spark outages or rationing. EU energy ministers are meeting Thursday to thrash out measures to contain the price of natural gas with some countries demanding a more muscular cap on that market.

EU Seeks Energy Package Deal as Gas Price Cap Splits Nations

On the oil cap debate, a senior government official within the price-cap coalition expressed confidence that EU governments would agree soon on a price. The official added that the price being debated -- around $65 a barrel -- fit well with criteria already agreed to by the coalition of countries backing the plan, adding that the price could be adjusted over time if necessary.

“We’re looking for ways how this can work and how one can find a common basis so that this can be implemented in an ideally pragmatic and efficient way while at the same time avoiding that this could lead to excessive disadvantages for the countries of the European Union,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters Wednesday night. “But for my part, I want to say that I’m pretty confident that we’ll get this done soon.”

EU Considers Imposing Price Cap of $65-$70 on Russian Oil

At $65, the price cap would be well above Russia’s cost of production. Russia is already selling its crude at discounts, and a high cap would likely have minimal impact on trading. Such a price would likely be at, or slightly above, the spot price for Urals, Russia’s key export grade.

The EU and G-7 had originally hoped to sign off on the price cap level on Wednesday. The cap needs the backing of all EU member states to be approved.

Oil prices fell earlier Wednesday after Bloomberg reported the proposed price range. One reason traders appeared to shrug it off is that insurers and shippers will simply have to make sure the cargoes they carry were sold below the cap price. If the cap comes in close to existing discount levels, Russia could claim it’s conducting business as usual.

Oil Price Cap Looks Set to Pose Minimal Hit to Trade

“Russian oil currently trades at a significant discount compared to Brent, around $65 per barrel,” said Simone Tagliapietra, a senior fellow at the Bruegel think tank in Brussels. “Should the G-7 price cap for Russian oil be set at a similar level, it wouldn’t do much harm to Russia.”

The priorities behind setting the price cap have been somewhat ambiguous: The US wanted to make sure Russian oil kept flowing while also trimming Moscow’s revenue. The EU sanctions initially appeared more focused on reducing revenue for Vladimir Putin’s war machine. The result of the hard-negotiated cap has been to soften the impact of the impending EU sanctions.

A ‘Price Cap’ on Russian Oil -- Can That Work?: QuickTake

Separately, the EU is working on a new sanctions package that it hopes to present to member states soon, one of the people said. Poland and others have been pushing the bloc’s executive arm to accelerate that timeframe.

--With assistance from Michael Nienaber, Jan Bratanic, Maria Tadeo and Christopher Condon.

(Updates with details on gas cap debate in fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Vladimir Putin suffering from a serious illness?

    Reports have persisted for months that the Russian president is dealing with a health issue.

  • Riksbank Rate Now at 14-Year High After 75 Basis-Point Salvo

    (Bloomberg) -- The Riksbank raised borrowing costs by 75 basis points, sustaining its heightened aggression against stubborn inflation even as the Swedish economy succumbs to a likely recession. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesIn his final d

  • Chinese Developers Rally on Prospects of Additional Financing

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developers rebounded Thursday as more signs of government policy support emerged for the debt-ravaged sector. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesA Bloomberg Intelligence stock gauge of builders climbed about 7.25%, the mo

  • U.S. to announce Russian oil price cap in coming days

    The U.S. on Tuesday released detailed guidelines on how to legally participate in trading or financing Russian oil, days away from announcing an official price cap on Russian oil, according to a senior Treasury official.

  • Croatia World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds

    Captain Luka Modric says Croatia have set a primary target of qualifying from their opening group at the World Cup in Qatar but after that are hoping to match their achievements of four years ago when they finished runners-up in Russia.

  • Bank of Canada says higher interest rates still needed to tame inflation

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Inflation in Canada remains too strong, and higher interest rates will be needed to cool the overheating economy, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said in testimony at the House of Commons on Wednesday. After a strong job gain report for October, Canada's annual inflation rate held steady that same month at 6.9%, still far above the central bank's 2% target, while core inflation measures were mixed, data showed last week. The Bank of Canada raised rates by 50 basis points last month, lifting the policy rate to 3.75%, the highest since 4% seen in January 2008.

  • Polish climate minister says EU gas cap proposal is a 'joke'

    The European Union's gas price cap proposal is a 'joke', Polish climate minister Anna Moskwa said on Thursday. Moskwa's criticism followed disagreement among the 27 European Union countries on Wednesday over a proposal to cap future gas prices at 275 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

  • Walmart mass shooting: Witness says ‘laughing’ gunman ‘had issues’ with other coworkers

    Witness, who was just five days into the job at the store, said she believed the shooting was planned because the perpetrator was known to have ‘issues’ with other managers

  • EU Proposes Brake on Gas Prices as Russia Squeezes Again

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Commission proposed an emergency brake on natural gas prices way above current levels, as it seeks to contain the economic damage from Russia’s tightening squeeze on energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestBankman-Fried Says Collateral Crashed by $51 Billion as FTX FellAfter month

  • El Salvador govt seeks Congress approval to issue bitcoin-backed bonds

    The government of El Salvador, the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, is seeking congressional approval to issue investment bonds in the cryptocurrency. El Salvador's government-controlled legislature announced late on Tuesday it had received a bill dubbed the "Digital Assets Issuance Law," aimed at regulating the offering of such bonds to local and foreign investors. The proposal comes a year after President Nayib Bukele announced he would launch so-called "volcano bonds" to raise $1 billion to finance his "Bitcoin City" project, which included building a town on the Salvadoran coast funded by bitcoin-backed bonds.

  • MUST chief Duncan Drasdo says Chelsea sale process should become the norm

    Manchester United’s American owners announced on Tuesday night they were “exploring strategic alternatives” which include a possible sale.

  • Worker at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant calls Russian forces "reckless"

    One of the workers being held hostage at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant calls the Russian forces who control it “reckless and stupid.” While he has no evidence of a dirty bomb, he exclusively told CBS News, “they are certainly preparing something.”

  • Biden Student-Loan Plan Should Be Kept on Hold, GOP States Tell Supreme Court

    (Bloomberg) -- Six Republican-led states urged the US Supreme Court to keep President Joe Biden’s student-loan relief plan on hold, saying Congress didn’t authorize him to unilaterally take a step with such sweeping economic and political ramifications. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesChina Covid Cases J

  • Billionaire Gautam Adani Weighs $5 Billion Equity Fundraise to Help Deleverage

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakIndian billionaire Gautam Adani is courting sovereign wealth funds to raise roughly $5 billion in equity across his sprawling business empire and reduce leverage, people familiar with the matter

  • Meta claims US military link to online propaganda campaign

    The campaign impersonated media outlets and activists but had "little or no engagement", Meta says.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought 8 Stocks -- Here Are the Best of the Bunch

    Two of these three Buffett buys might be surprising. But they all appear to be smart long-term picks.

  • Energy & Environment — Drought costing California agriculture billions

    A new study finds that drought is costing California’s agriculture industry billions. Meanwhile, Russian strikes knocked Ukraine’s electricity offline, and the Biden administration approved a new oil export terminal. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill, we’re Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk. Sign up…

  • Ukraine war: How Germany ended reliance on Russian gas

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine forced Germany to cut its dependence on gas from the east - and fast.

  • China halts some Russian crude purchases as looming oil price cap leaves buyers looking for a bigger discount

    Cargoes of Russian ESPO crude remain unsold as Chinese buyers are waiting to see if they can get cheaper supplies once a price cap kicks in.

  • 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    This year, energy companies raked in big profits, allowing those in the sector to pay down debt and reward shareholders with fat dividends. Although energy stocks are up significantly, supply-related events could push oil prices even higher. Additionally, further European sanctions on Russian oil will go into effect on Dec. 5, and the U.S. and other G7 members are looking to put a price cap on Russian oil -- all of which could disrupt supplies.