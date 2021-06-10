EU threatens to sue itself for going soft on strongmen leaders

James Crisp
·3 min read
Viktor Orban has been at loggerheads with Brussels over the rule of law - Rex
Viktor Orban has been at loggerheads with Brussels over the rule of law - Rex

The EU effectively threatened to sue itself on Thursday as MEPs said they would take the European Commission to court unless it takes punitive action against the bloc’s authoritarian leaders.

The European Parliament attacked the commission for not triggering new clauses that tie huge amounts of EU cash to respect for the rule of law.

It passed a resolution, aimed at the illiberal governments of EU members Poland and Hungary, with a large majority of 506 with 150 against and 28 abstentions.

It is the first step towards taking the EU executive to the European Court of Justice in what would be just the third time and exposed deep divisions in the bloc over how to handle the autocratic strongmen.

“Playtime is over. We expect you to apply the rule of law conditionality without delay, or see you in court,” said Sophie in t’ Veldt, a Dutch liberal MEP.

“We, as the Parliament, will not allow the Commission to sit idly by as far-right populist governments rip apart the rule of law in Europe," said Terry Reintke, a German Green.

MEPs believe Brussels is going soft on countries such as Hungary and Poland, which are criticised over issues such as gay rights, media freedom and the independence of the judiciary.

The rule of law clauses were agreed by EU leaders after marathon discussions over the seven year €1.1 trillion EU Budget that was bolstered to help the bloc’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. It entered into force on January 1.

European Parliament sources accused Ursula von der Leyen, the commission president, of watering down the clauses in order to get Polish and Hungarian backing for the stimulus package. Mr Orban had blocked the deal but eventually agreed to it.

The European Anti-Fraud Office has accused Mr Orban’s son-in-law, Istvan Tiborcz, of embezzling €40 million in EU funds. Mr Orban pulled his Fidesz party out of the centre-Right European Parliament group before it could be expelled over concern for his respect for democracy.

MEPs also backed by 506 votes a resolution calling on the commission to act over Czech premier Andrej Babis's alleged conflict of interest over EU farm subsidies.

The billionaire populist is accused of being the beneficial owner of the Agrofert food, chemicals and media holding - a company that receives farm subsidies from the EU budget.

A Commission report published in April said those payments should not have been made when Mr Babis, as an EU leader, was one of those responsible for negotiating and approving the budget.

Mr Babis said the resolution was nothing more than a political stunt.

“This is the continuation of the European Parliament's interference in the internal affairs of the Czech Republic. We are a sovereign country and a political struggle is going on here," he said, according to the CTK news agency.

"The elections are approaching and the European Parliament is attempting to influence them. This initiative naturally comes from the Czech opposition, which is organising this," he added.

Monika Hohlmeier, the centre-Right MEP leading the resolution, said, “We expect the Commission to take clear action... and to prevent future Czech ministers or prime ministers from influencing the allocation of EU funds in favour of companies belonging to their family members or to themselves."

Before the Commission can be taken to court, there will need to be three further votes in parliament committees.

A commission spokesman said, “The Commission is of course fully committed to enforcing the Regulation and is already monitoring possible breaches of the rule of law principles that would be relevant under the Regulation. In parallel, we are also preparing guidelines to ensure that this mechanism is applied in fair and objective way.

“Any breach occurring after 1 January 2021 will be covered. No case will be lost,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Britain's airlines say extra support needed if travel stays shut

    Airlines based in Britain have told the government they will need industry-specific support to help them survive if COVID-19 rules continue to keep travel markets shut. Companies including British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair are in a deepening crisis after Britain's plans to restart travel on May 17 following a 4-1/2 month ban on foreign holidays fell far short of their hopes. Britons are still discouraged from travelling to most countries, and since the May reopening, the government has tightened the rules, removing one of the few destinations that was open, Portugal, from a safe travel list.

  • Tennis-Defending champion Swiatek crashes out of French Open in quarter-finals

    The curse of French Open defending champions continued as Iga Swiatek was knocked out 6-4 6-4 by Greek Maria Sakkari in the French Open quarter-finals, leaving the women's draw wide open on Wednesday. The 20-year-old Pole, who took an off-court medical timeout early in the second set, was overwhelmed by Sakkari's power and pace on court Philippe Chatrier with almost 5,000 spectators now allowed to attend. World number nine Swiatek, bidding to become the first woman to retain her title since Justine Henin in 2007, got off to a confident start but lacked her usual poise against Sakkari, who dictated most of the points and was greatly helped by her opponent's unforced errors.

  • How Brussels’ complacency turned Europe into a corporate wasteland

    Jacques Delors was confident. The Cold War was over, communism had fallen and Europe was taking the lead. “The European model is an inspiration for others,” the then-President of the European Commission told the Royal Institute of International Affairs in London in September 1992. Its single market “has revived national economies which were in relative decline”. “Keener competition” from globalisation combined with “cooperation” and “solidarity… sets us on a growth path which will be beneficial

  • Djokovic Is No. 1 Seed — And Underdog In French Semifinal Vs. Nadal

    Djokovic even holds a slight edge through the 57 career meetings between him and Nadal, but it's a different story in Paris.

  • A pair of 12-year-olds qualify for Olympic skateboarding. So does a 46-year-old.

    Skateboarding's Olympic debut will include a pair of 12-year-olds and a man who competed at the very first X Games in 1995.

  • UpHealth CEO Ramesh Balakrishnan on Going Public, Focusing on Innovation

    UpHealth CEO Ramesh Balakrishnan By Jarrett Banks Health technology platform UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) is the latest healthcare company to go public via SPAC, by partnering with GigCapital2. IPO Edge sat down with UpHealth CEO Ramesh Balakrishnan to find out more about the company’s future and focus on innovation. IPO Edge: What has UpHealth created? UpHealth has created […]

  • Aliya Mustafina, Olympic champion gymnast from Russia, retires

    Russian Aliya Mustafina, the 2012 and 2016 Olympic uneven bars champion, was confirmed to have retired from gymnastics at a ceremony on Tuesday.

  • The hotel Biden and G7 leaders are meeting in is the worst in the area, TripAdvisor said. Recent building work has enraged guests and environmentalists.

    Tripadvisor reviewers complained that construction work for the G7 leaders' meeting rooms has ruined their stay. An expert called it an "odd" choice.

  • Ontario's COVID-19 projections show 'best case scenario', but second doses essential to avoid fourth wave, Delta variant spread

    Amid a sharp drop in COVID-19 cases, percent positivity and hospitalizations in Ontario, latest modelling data from the province stresses the important of administering first and second doses of vaccines as quickly as possible.

  • Why is the German military ditching 6,000 gallons of booze?

    Would you join the military for free booze? And, if so, how much? In the past, the German military has employed some creative measures to tempt new recruits, including providing soldiers with two cans of beer—or an equivalent quantity of another beverage—per day. But, according to German Defense Ministry spokeswoman Christina Routsi, the German commander in Afghanistan has recently banned the consumption of alcohol for security reasons, resulting in a huge pile-up of untouched booze at Camp Marm

  • Brazil plans to allow vaccinated people to not wear face masks -Bolsonaro

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that the health minister was preparing a measure to no longer require face masks for people who have been vaccinated for the coronavirus or previously infected. Bolsonaro, who has opposed lockdowns and social distancing despite his country having the second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak, said in a speech that quarantines should be only for infected people. Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said Bolsonaro has asked him for a study on the use of masks in Brazil.

  • Trump DOJ seized Apple data from Adam Schiff, other House Democrats

    Trump DOJ seized Apple data from Adam Schiff, other House Democrats

  • China's Huawei aims to reach driverless car technology in 2025

    China's Huawei Technologies aims to develop driverless passenger car technology by 2025, an executive said on Thursday, as the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker diversifies its business in the face of U.S. sanctions. "Our team's goal is to reach true driverless passenger cars in 2025," Wang Jun, senior executive at Huawei's smart vehicle unit, told an industry conference. Dozens of startups, automakers and large technology firms such as internet search leader Baidu Inc are accelerating work on self-driving vehicle systems which are expected to bring a sea change to the transportation industry.

  • BlackRock Receives Nod to Start China Mutual Fund Business

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. became the first foreign asset manager allowed to start a wholly owned mutual fund business in China, a step toward winning a slice of one of the fastest-growing wealth markets.The world’s largest asset manager was granted a license from the China Securities Regulatory Commission to start selling onshore investment products and solutions to Chinese investors, the company said in a statement on Friday.The approval comes a month after BlackRock was given the nod to pu

  • Trump's impeachment lawyer is representing an accused Capitol rioter after saying insurrectionists 'wrought unprecedented havoc, mayhem, and death'

    Trump's defense team called the insurrectionists "criminals" and accused them of bringing "mayhem" and "death" on the Capitol.

  • Chinese Propaganda Film ‘1921’ Bounces Back Despite Prior Nationalist Boycott

    One of the most prominent Chinese propaganda films of the year is set for a flashy, state-sanctioned premiere as the opening night selection of the Shanghai Intl. Film Festival on Friday. The sweeping period drama “1921” will be celebrated despite recent nationalist blowback of the kind that over the past year has felled China releases […]

  • US warns neighboring countries not to let in Iranian warships sailing across the Atlantic and thought to be carrying weapons

    It's unclear what the ships are carrying, but the US military has publicly said that a transfer of weapons "would be a provocative act and a threat."

  • This new Android rival hit 10 million users in just one week

    Earlier this week, Huawei announced HarmonyOS 2 — the new operating system that will replace Google’s Android on various smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other smart gadgets. HarmonyOS 2 is already compatible with dozens of existing Huawei devices. For a while, we thought that HarmonyOS would be a brand new, universal OS, similar to Google’s own …

  • The US Navy wants to arm each Zumwalt stealth destroyer with up to a dozen hypersonic missiles

    The Zumwalt-class destroyers will be the US Navy's first warfighting vessels to be armed with hypersonic missiles.

  • 'Red alert': Lake Mead falls to lowest water level since Hoover Dam's construction in 1930s

    Lake Mead declined to its lowest level since Hoover Dam's construction in the 1930s. It's a new milestone for the water-starved Colorado River.