EU threatens UK with fine for 'systematically' breaking pollution laws

Telegraph reporters
·2 min read
The court said the UK has failed to keep pollution as low as possible - REUTERS
The court said the UK has failed to keep pollution as low as possible - REUTERS

The UK has "systematically and persistently" broken air pollution laws, the European Court of Justice has said in its first ruling against the UK since Brexit.

Britain could face a fine from the EU after it did not adhere to levels of nitrogen dioxide associated with heavy vehicle traffic.

The court added that the UK failed to take measures to keep breaches of pollution as low as possible.

It found that levels over 16 areas including Greater London and Greater Manchester "systematically" exceeded EU air quality targets set out in 2008.

Though the UK left the ECJ on Dec 31, it is still subject to rulings in cases it has been involved with before Brexit.

The case covers 2010 till 2017, stemming from a European Commission complaint lodged in 2018.

Road transport is one of the main sources of nitrogen dioxide emissions, with built-up urban areas of the UK being hit hardest with negative health effects from prolonged exposure.

An inquest last year found that air pollution had contributed to the death of Ella Kissi-Debrah (below), a London schoolgirl who suffered from severe asthma.

The UK has already pledged to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2030 in a bid to meet its climate targets.

Ella Kissi-Debrah - PA
Ella Kissi-Debrah - PA

London will also expand its ultra low-emission zone later this year which requires vehicles to meet strict standards or face fees.

It comes as the Government was accused of having "no plan" for cutting the UK's emissions to net zero, almost two years after the target was made into law.

A report from the public accounts committee said there was no coordinated plan with clear milestones to achieve the legally binding goal to cut emissions by 100 per cent by 2050.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: "Air pollution at a national level has reduced significantly since 2010, and now we are out of the EU, we are continuing to deliver our £3.8 billion air quality plan."

The Paris Agreement commits countries to limiting temperature rises to "well below" 2C above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to curb warming to 1.5C to avoid the most dangerous impacts of climate change.

A government spokesman said it was "nonsense" to say there was no plan, claiming the UK had been "leading the world in tackling climate change".

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. imposes fresh export controls on Myanmar over military coup

    The United States on Thursday announced new export restrictions for Myanmar, and blocked the country's defense and home affairs ministries and other entities from some types of trade.The big picture: The new rules come in response to the escalating military crackdown on anti-coup protesters in Myanmar. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeProtests erupted after the country's military leaders overthrew its democratically elected government on Feb. 1.Police and military officials have killed at least 54 people and "arbitrarily" detained over 1,700 during the anti-coup protests, according to the United Nations human rights commissioner."The junta is using existing draconian provisions of the Penal Code to crack down on freedom of expression," the UN special rapporteur said in a report Thursday. Details: The new rules include a more restrictive review of license applications for exports and reexports involving sensitive items subject to the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) to any end user in Myanmar. Exports of items intended for military use are subjected to additional restrictions under the EAR, with applications reviewed "under a presumption of denial."The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) is applying the measures "consistently with the policy applied to similar transactions involving the People’s Republic of China, Russia, and Venezuela."BIS has also added Myanmar's defense and home affairs ministries, the Myanmar Economic Corporation and the Myanmar Economic Holding Limited to the Entity List, which is used to limit export licensing for individuals or organizations "reasonably believed to be involved ... in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States."What they're saying: "The United States remains fully committed to the people of Burma, and strongly condemns violence by the Burmese military against peaceful protesters," the Commerce Department said in a statement. "We will not allow the Burmese military to continue to benefit from access to items subject to the EAR. Commerce is reviewing potential additional measures as warranted by the military’s actions," the department added. "The U.S. government will continue to hold perpetrators of the coup responsible for their actions."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden called off second Syria strike after reconnaissance spotted civilians

    Joe Biden called off an airstrike on a second target in Syria at the last minute after intelligence reported the presence of a woman and children at the site, it has been reported. Following 10 days of deliberations, the US president ordered the Pentagon to proceed with strikes on two Iranian-backed militia targets in Syria on February 26. The president received an urgent warning from an aide just 30 minutes before the strike that civilians were in the area. Battlefield reconnaissance reported a woman with children in a courtyard at one site, and the president cancelled the order to strike that target with F-15E aircraft already in the air for the mission. The intention of the strike was to signal to leadership in Iran that the new administration would respond to provocation in the Middle East but is not seeking to escalate tensions. U.S. senators introduced bipartisan legislation on Wednesday to repeal decades-old authorizations for the use of military force used to justify years of attacks in the Middle East, an effort to shift back the authority to declare war to Congress from the White House. The measure, led by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine and Republican Senator Todd Young, would repeal 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iraq, citing the "strong partnership" between Washington and the government in Baghdad. Under the Constitution, Congress, not the president, has the right to authorize war. But those AUMFs - and a third one, from 2001, for the fight against al Qaeda - have been used to justify strikes by both Democratic and Republican presidents since they were passed. They have been criticized as allowing "forever wars" that have kept U.S. forces fighting overseas for decades.

  • U.S. Senate mulls $30 billion in funding to boost chipmaking sector, source says

    The U.S. Senate is considering including in a new bill to boost competitiveness against China $30 billion in funding for previously-approved measures to supercharge the country's chipmaking industry, a congressional source said on Thursday. The source, who is involved in the effort, said that the Schumer-led package is likely to have provisions curbing China's access to U.S. capital markets, a focus of the Trump administration's crackdown on Beijing. A spokesman for U.S. Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, who is spearheading the new package, did not respond to a request for comment.

  • EU court orders Britain to fix air pollution, in first post-Brexit ruling

    The European Union's top court ruled on Thursday that Britain had breached the bloc's air pollution limits for years and ordered it to comply with the rules, raising the possibility that the country may be fined even though it has quit the EU. Britain left the EU - including the orbit of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) - at the end of last year. In its first ruling against Britain since Brexit took place, the court ruled that the country had "systematically and persistently" breached EU limits for nitrogen dioxide (NO2) in 16 areas, including London, Manchester, the urban area of Teesside in northeast England, and Glasgow from 2010 to 2017.

  • English nationalists can be protected from discrimination under equality laws, judge rules

    English nationalists can be protected from discrimination in the same way as followers of a religion or those who hold philosophical beliefs, a judge has ruled. People with firm political views regarding the culture, identity and politics of England potentially qualify to sue under equality laws if they believe they have suffered as a result of their opinions. However, publicly expressing anti-Muslim sentiments disqualifies them from protection because it infringes on the rights of others. These conclusions were reached by employment judge Christiana Hyde at a London tribunal involving the political figure Steven Thomas, who was attempting to sue the NHS for discrimination. Mr Thomas, who has campaigned for the English Democrat Party, claimed he was sacked as a consultant from Surrey and Borders NHS Trust in July 2018 after just three months due to his political views. The Trust's given reason was that it discovered he had a previous conviction for electoral fraud. The 56-year-old from Kent claimed his nationalistic views are equivalent to a philosophical belief and should therefore be a protected characteristic under the Equality Act 2010. Judge Hyde concluded that Mr Thomas was entitled to claim for discrimination under the Equality Act as his nationalistic views could qualify as a philosophical belief, but his opposition to multicultaralism and Islamification undermined his claim. To qualify as a protected characteristic, a philosophical belief must: 1. Be genuinely held; 2. Be a belief and not an opinion or viewpoint; 3. Be a belief as to a weighty and substantial aspect of human life and behaviour; 4. Attain a certain level of cogency, seriousness, cohesion and importance; and 5. Be worthy of respect in a democratic society, compatible with human dignity and not conflict with the fundamental rights of others. Judge Hyde ruled that while Mr Thomas had succeeded on the first four points, his anti-Islamic views meant he had failed on the fifth. Describing many of his views as "pure prejudice", she said: "He clearly had a very static and somewhat simplistic view of what constituted all things English. "(His) belief included views about the way in which a society in which those of varied racial origins, religions and cultures should be ordered. "(His) disdainful and prejudiced focus on Islam, to the exclusion of all other religions or belief systems, and the language in which this was consistently cloaked meant that the belief did not meet the fifth criterion." The nine rights protected under the Equality Act 2010 Age Disability Gender reassignment Marriage and civil partnership Pregnancy and maternity Race Religion or belief (beliefs may relate to climate change, ethical veganism and English nationalism) Sex Sexual orientation

  • Chinese groups in UK are being taught how to handle Covid hate crimes after brutal attack on lecturer

    Hate crimes against British Chinese, East and South East Asian people have rocketed during the coronavirus pandemic

  • UK found guilty of dirty air breach by EU court

    The UK is found guilty of “systematically and persistently” breaching air pollution limits.

  • COVID-19 vaccine confidence grows as side effect worries fade

    Confidence in COVID-19 vaccines is growing, with people's willingness to have the shots increasing as they are rolled out across the world and concerns about possible side effects are fading, a 14-country survey showed on Friday. Co-led by Imperial College London's Institute of Global Health Innovation (IGHI) and the polling firm YouGov, the survey found trust in COVID-19 vaccines had risen in nine out of 14 countries covered, including France, Japan and Singapore which had previously had low levels of confidence. This is up from 55% in November, shortly before the first COVID-19 vaccine - co-developed by Pfizer and BioNTech - gained regulatory approval for use in Britain.

  • The 29 Best Bar Carts Under $500

    Guaranteed to look great in your Zoom happy hoursOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Senate moves a step closer to COVID relief bill

    SCHUMER: “The time is now to move forward with big, bold, strong relief for the American people.”The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted along party lines to take up President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill. And with that - a likely days-long debate over the sweeping package begins.Democrats can expect very little Republican support, if any, for the measure - which Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said contained too many unrelated provisions: “All that interested democrats was a partisan hodgepodge of largely non-covid-related items.”The relief bill is Biden's top legislative priority and includes funding for vaccines, extends jobless benefits, provides more aid to households, small businesses and state and local governments. Republican Senator John Kennedy pushed back on the size: “Maybe together we can make this bill better and get rid of some of the spending porn, as I call it. And do the job that the American people sent us here to do.”But before any of that could begin - Republicans had arranged a reading of the more than 600-page bill… a process that could take ten hours or so.Senate Democrats have tweaked the House bill to ensure that all 50 of their members in the 100-seat chamber support the package, allowing it - with the help of Vice President Kamala Harris - to pass without ANY Republican support. A final vote could come over the weekend. Opinion polls indicate broad public support.

  • Sixteen gas stations for 60,000 people? That's enough, Petaluma says

    The Petaluma City Council voted unanimously to prohibit building any more gas stations in the city, the first move of its kind in the nation.

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • Meghan accuses Buckingham Palace of 'perpetuating falsehoods'

    Prince Harry's wife Meghan has accused Buckingham Palace of "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and her spouse, saying the royal couple would not be silent in telling their story. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made the comments to American talk show host Oprah Winfrey in an interview about why they quit their royal roles that is due to be broadcast on U.S. television on Sunday. An advance excerpt of the interview was released on Wednesday, hours after Buckingham Palace said it was "very concerned" about reports in the Times newspaper that assistants working for Meghan two years ago had been bullied by her.

  • Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol

    The Capitol Police have requested that members of the National Guard continue to provide security at the U.S. Capitol for another two months, The Associated Press has learned. Defense officials say the new proposal is being reviewed by the Pentagon, and negotiations between the department, the police and congressional authorities are ongoing. The request to keep as many as 2,200 Guard troops in D.C. underscores the continuing concerns about security and the potential for violence at the Capitol, two months after rioters breached the building in violence that left five people dead.

  • ‘Textbook voter suppression’: How Trump’s stolen election lies are shaping the future of democracy

    Republicans in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills restricting voting rights, underscoring urgency in Congress to pass sweeping elections legislation, Alex Woodward reports

  • Meghan Markle Dismisses Bullying Allegations as Pre-Oprah ‘Calculated Smear Campaign’

    Ben Birchall/WPA Pool/GettyMeghan Markle has denied detailed accusations of “bullying” her former Buckingham Palace staff and accused opponents of conducting a “calculated smear campaign” in advance of her much-hyped CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey this Sunday.If Meghan and Prince Harry had anticipated an open field to criticize the royal family and/or air various grievances, certain Buckingham Palace sources seem determined to torpedo their ambitions prior to Sunday night.Harry and Meghan Are Begged to Delay Oprah Broadcast While Prince Philip Is Gravely IllRoyal aides told The Times of London that Meghan was the subject of an official bullying complaint made in October 2018 by Jason Knauf, Meghan and Harry’s former communications secretary. The Times reported that the complaint detailed how Meghan allegedly “drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member.” Prince Harry asked Knauf not to pursue the complaint, a source told the paper.“Staff would on occasion be reduced to tears” because of the duchess, The Times reported. One aide, anticipating a confrontation with Meghan, told a colleague: “I can’t stop shaking.” Another aide claimed it felt “more like emotional cruelty and manipulation, which I guess could also be called bullying.”Knauf, in an email to Simon Case, then the Duke of Cambridge’s private secretary, said the palace’s head of HR, Samantha Carruthers, “agreed with me on all counts that the situation was very serious.” He added: “I remain concerned that nothing will be done.”Knauf, who is now chief executive of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Royal Foundation, said in his email: “I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X was totally unacceptable… The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior towards Y.”Sympathetic sources around Harry and Meghan relayed their frustration and hurt with the attitudes of palace officials in Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.However, palace sources told The Times that the bullying allegations had not been investigated by the palace and that officials had made Meghan more “welcome” than the couple’s supporters have long claimed. One source said of the bullying complaint: “I think the problem is, not much happened with it. It was, ‘How can we make this go away?,’ rather than addressing it.”Another source told The Times: “Senior people in the household, Buckingham Palace and Clarence House, knew that they had a situation where members of staff, particularly young women, were being bullied to the point of tears. The institution just protected Meghan constantly. All the men in grey suits who she hates have a lot to answer for, because they did absolutely nothing to protect people.”The paper said the sources were speaking out now in advance of Meghan’s Sunday night interview to give their view of Harry and Meghan’s royal life, presumably anticipating that it may be very different from what the couple may relay to Winfrey. The broadcast of the interview—the result of a reported two years’ worth of planning by Meghan and Winfrey—is being criticized as ill-timed given the illness and hospitalization of Prince Philip.Buckingham Palace declined to comment to The Times.The paper also details how Meghan wore earrings to a formal dinner in 2018 that were a wedding gift from Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who the CIA concluded last week had ordered the assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. The dinner took place three weeks after Khashoggi was killed. At the time Meghan said the earrings were borrowed. “The duchess does not deny this was what she said, despite being aware of their provenance,” The Times reported.In a statement to The Times, a spokesperson for the Sussexes said of the various allegations: “Let’s just call this what it is—a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation. We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet. It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years.“In a detailed legal letter of rebuttal to The Times, we have addressed these defamatory claims in full, including spurious allegations regarding the use of gifts loaned to The Duchess by The Crown. The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • UK's Johnson says Brexit problems in Northern Ireland are solvable

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday the latest problems surrounding Brexit and Northern Ireland could be solved with good will and common sense. The EU promised legal action on Wednesday after the British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland, a move Brussels said violated terms of Britain's divorce deal. "I am sure that with a bit of good will and common sense that all these technical problems are eminently solvable," Johnson said in a pooled interview during a trip to north east England.

  • Fox Sports reportedly gave Skip Bayless a $32 million contract to keep him from going back to ESPN

    Skip Bayless is reportedly staying at Fox Sports for a reported $8 million per year after ESPN pursued him with offers in the same salary range.

  • Trump inadvertently boosts Biden's stimulus messaging with another statement raging against McConnell

    Former President Donald Trump has released a new post-presidency statement, and Democrats might just be glad he did. The former president, who remains permanently banned from Twitter, released a statement Thursday once again raging against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), blasting him as the "most unpopular politician in the country" while blaming him for Republicans' Senate losses in Georgia — losses for which Trump himself has been blamed by other Republicans. One of the reasons Republicans lost the two Georgia Senate runoffs in January, Trump argues, was "Mitch McConnell's refusal to go above $600 per person on the stimulus check payments when the two Democrat opponents were touting $2,000 per person in ad after ad." The statement offered "quite the pre-stimulus political gift to Democrats," wrote National Journal's Josh Kraushaar, while The Washington Post's Dave Weigel noted that Trump "remarkably" used this opportunity to "validate Biden's messaging on the $1,400 checks instead of whacking him and Democrats for curtailing them." Remarkably, Trump also uses this statement to validate Biden's messaging on the $1400 checks instead of whacking him and Democrats for curtailing them. "The $2000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats." https://t.co/M9dXoX13VS — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) March 4, 2021 Indeed, Trump writes that "the $2,000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats," while offering no comment on the fact that the new checks are actually for $1,400, nor on Biden's recent compromise that narrows the eligibility. Politico's Gabby Orr observed that Trump "could have put out a statement saying the income phase-outs in the Biden stimulus bill are going to mean he gave checks to more Americans," but "instead he's still targeting his own party with stuff like this." This was just Trump's latest statement in this vein after he released another one last month describing McConnell as an "unsmiling political hack." He also mentioned McConnell in a recent Conservative Political Action Conference speech, in which he took credit for McConnell's recent re-election. McConnell told Fox News he "didn't watch" the speech and that "we're dealing with the present and the future, not looking back to the past." More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceTrump wants revenge on Alaska's Sen. Murkowski. His advisers think he won't follow through because the flight is too long. The Republican grievance perpetual motion machine

  • A New Orleans police officer groomed and raped a 14-year-old girl he was assigned to take to a rape kit exam, a lawsuit alleges

    The lawsuit alleges the officer began grooming the girl as they sat in the waiting room of a New Orleans children's hospital.