EU to tie green goals to trade access for developing nations

FILE PHOTO: EU flag lies at Schuman square on eve of Europe Day in Brussels
Philip Blenkinsop
·2 min read

By Philip Blenkinsop

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission proposed on Wednesday that developing countries wishing to prosper from access to EU markets should uphold environmental and governance standards and adhere to extra commitments on human and labour rights.

The European Union has run its 'generalised scheme of preferences' (GSP) for five decades and for its latest update, to run from 2024, wants a greater stress on its own Green Deal strategy and goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

The 27-nation bloc will continue to operate three GSP strands to give preferential trade access to 67 countries without any need for reciprocity.

Duty-free, quota-free "Everything but Arms" (EBA) applies to the least developed countries.

A second band groups lower and lower-middle income countries such as India and Nigeria which benefit from a partial removal of duties on two-thirds of products under standard GSP.

GSP+, with zero tariffs on those two thirds of products, is offered to a third group of countries including Pakistan and the Philippines that implement 27 international conventions on human and labour rights, the environment and good governance.

Under the European Commission's new proposal, to cover the 10 years from 2024, six new conventions will be added, including the Paris climate change agreement and ones covering rights for people with disabilities and trans-national organised crime.

WITHDRAWING ACCESS

Currently, the EU can withdraw preferential market access due to violations of human or labour rights. Under the proposal, such rights could also be withdrawn over breaches of environmental and good governance conventions.

It would also add the export of goods made by forced labour or prohibited child labour as grounds for withdrawal.

The withdrawal process could be shortened to seven from 18 months under the proposal, which will need approval by the European Parliament and EU national governments.

EBA and standard GSP countries do not have to implement the conventions, but need broadly to uphold the principles.

The EU last year reinstated duties on Cambodian products including garments and footwear over what it considered serious human rights violations.

The Commission also sees a potential surge in GSP+ applications as a number of nations, such as Bhutan and the Solomon Islands, graduate from the least developed group and no longer qualify for zero tariffs on all goods except arms.

Those countries wishing to continue benefiting from the GSP+ access will need to reapply.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Daily on Energy: Biden needs help from Congress to fulfill pledge of doubling US climate finance

    Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!

  • The Many Saints of Newark: Sopranos prequel impresses many critics

    Michael Gandolfini plays a teenage Tony Soprano, who was portrayed by his father James on TV.

  • France's Macron expects Biden's "clarifications" on sub spat

    French President Emmanuel Macron expects “clarifications and clear commitments” from President Joe Biden in a call to be held later on Wednesday to address the submarines' dispute, Macron's office said. Macron's office said the call, which was requested by Biden, is to discuss “the crisis of trust” that led to the unprecedented recall of the French ambassador to the U.S. last week. Macron expects “clarifications on the American choice to keep a European ally away from key exchanges on an Indo-Pacific cooperation,” the statement said.

  • French President Macron discussed IndoPacific co-operation with India's Modi

    The two leaders held a phone conversation on Tuesday, said a statement from Macron's office, during which they also discussed issues such as the crisis in Afghanistan. Last week, France recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia after Australia cancelled its previous nuclear submarine deal with France.

  • His books on Rosa Parks and MLK were banned. Here’s what this South Florida author did

    When South Florida writer Brad Meltzer learned that a Pennsylvania school board had banned his books “I am Rosa Parks” and “I am Martin Luther King, Jr.,” he knew he couldn’t ignore it.

  • Nigeria's military crackdown puts squeeze on bandit gangs

    Nigeria's military campaign against criminal gangs in the northwest is pushing them into neighbouring regions as a result of a telecom shutdown and a squeeze on fuel and food supplies, local residents and officials said.

  • California Regulators Predict 100 Hydrogen Fueling Stations By 2023

    California is leading the way on hydrogen fueling stations in the U.S. The state is expected to have the capacity to fuel 250,000 fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) at 1,764 open-retail hydrogen fueling stations by 2026, according to a recent California Air Resources Board (CARB) report. The first 100 of those stations have the potential to be operational by the end of 2023, the report said. Currently, CARB data says California has nearly 8,000 FCEVs on the road and 48 hydrogen stations that ar

  • Germany's diversity shows as immigrants run for parliament

    Ana-Maria Trasnea was 13 when she emigrated from Romania because her single, working mother believed she would have a better future in Germany. “It was hard in Germany in the beginning,” Trasnea said in an interview with The Associated Press. Trasnea, who is running for the center-left Social Democrats in Sunday's election, is one of hundreds of candidates with immigrant roots who are seeking a seat in Germany's lower house of parliament, or Bundestag.

  • MSNBC Hosts Crack Up Over Error Found On First Page Of Trump Lawsuit

    Trump is suing his niece Mary Trump, The New York Times and three of its reporters.

  • MyPillow Guy Mocked For A New Trump Prediction... And It's A Real Turkey

    Twitter users pluck the feathers out of Mike Lindell over his latest wild claim.

  • Trump Sues NYT and Niece—Who Calls Him ‘F*cking Loser’

    Brandon Bell/GettyFormer President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against The New York Times, three of its reporters, and his niece—claiming they hatched an “insidious plot” to obtain his private records for a story about his tax history. The lawsuit alleges that the newspaper convinced Mary Trump to “smuggle records out of her attorney’s office and turn them over to the Times” despite a confidentiality agreement she signed in 2001 while settling a legal battle over the will of Frederick Trump

  • The lawyer for Eric Trump in a civil fraud investigation against the Trump Organisation quit the case, court records show

    Marc Mukasey, who successfully defended the former Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher in court, stopped representing Donald Trump's son.

  • Manila mayor, ex-scavenger and actor, to seek presidency

    The popular mayor of the Philippine capital said Wednesday he will run for president in next year’s elections, the latest aspirant in what is expected to be a crowded race to succeed the controversial Rodrigo Duterte. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, a child scavenger before becoming an actor then entering politics, told The Associated Press ahead of his public announcement that he would fight still-raging coronavirus outbreaks and long-entrenched poverty and promote democracy if he triumphs in the May 9 elections. With him was his vice presidential running mate, Willie Ong, a cardiologist who provides medical advice to ordinary Filipinos on a Facebook account with more than 16 million followers.

  • Psaki Dismisses Gayle King’s Question About ‘Very Bad Behavior’ By U.S.

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday dismissed CBS anchor Gayle King’s accusation that the U.S. had displayed “very bad behavior” internationally recently, saying that the administration doesn’t see it that way.

  • Australian Reporter ‘Startled’ by Biden Press Team’s Aggressive Aversion to Questions

    Kethevane Gorjestani, reported that she "was asked by a very startled Australian reporter whether WH wranglers were always so strict about ushering the pool out without questions."

  • The 1887 law that could end American democracy

    The 1887 law that could end American democracy

  • Democrats Strip Funds for Israel From Bill to Raise Debt Ceiling

    (Bloomberg) -- Democratic leaders stripped funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system from a bill to keep the government funded and raise the debt ceiling because because of objections from some of the party’s progressives.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-

  • Xi may be moving China to economic system 'that doesn't exist anywhere in the world'

    Xi may be moving China to economic system 'that doesn't exist anywhere in the world'

  • Democrats’ Immigration Lies Are Finally Catching Up to Them

    REUTERSIt’s what you tell your teenagers: Don’t lie. Because then you’ll have to tell another lie to cover up the first lie, and then another, and another. Eventually, you’ll get to the point where you don’t recognize the truth—until it comes out. And the truth always comes out.Democrats have been lying about immigration for decades. They’ve told white voters in the suburbs that they support border security and oppose amnesty for undocumented immigrants. At the same time, they’ve told Latino vot

  • Trump’s ‘Times’ Lawsuit: Niece Exploited By Reporters’ ‘Spite, Malice and Vindictiveness’

    The former president is suing Mary Trump and the three Times reporters he claims recruited her into a clandestine plot to “rewrite the history of the President of the United States”