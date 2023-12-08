EU trade unions urge EU to boycott Polish carriers over border blockade with Ukraine

Trade associations and unions from at least four European Union countries have called for a boycott of Polish carriers because of the blockade on the border with Ukraine, which they started over a month ago.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ukrinform, reporting on the unions' statement

Details: In their statement, the unions call on all EU companies and their transport sectors not to renew old contracts or sign new ones with Polish transport companies as long as they continue to block the Polish-Ukrainian border.

They point out that as a result of more than a month of blockade, prices in Ukraine have risen and fuel is scarce, exports from Ukraine fell by 40% in November, and two Ukrainian drivers died in a queue of more than 2,500 trucks.

According to the statement, the EU boycott will encourage Polish carriers to end the blockade quickly.

Quote: "The Western European market is more important for these (Polish – ed.) companies than the Ukrainian transport market. We have no problems with the actions of the trade unions, and Polish transport unions can carry them out inside Poland without harming the state fighting hard for all of us," the statement said.

According to Ukrinform, the document was signed by representatives of the Belgium-Ukraine Business Club, the Ukrainian-Austrian Association, the Netherlands-Ukraine Chamber of Commerce, and the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce in Italy.

Reminder:

The blockade of the border with Ukraine by a group of Polish carriers has been going on for over a month. Recently, Slovak carriers have joined the blockade.

In recent weeks, the governments of Ukraine and Poland have been engaged in a dialogue in an attempt to find compromise solutions to unblock the border. The Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure expects Poland to resume negotiations with the hauliers after empty lorries began to pass through the Uhryniv-Dołhobyczów checkpoint.

The European Commission has said that it is against the resumption of the system of issuing permits for Ukrainian hauliers, as demanded by Polish border protesters.

