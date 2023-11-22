EU transfers next tranche of macro-financial aid worth €1.5 billion to Ukraine

The European Union has transferred a new tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine worth €1.5 billion.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen, Head of the European Commission on Wednesday; European Pravda

"The EU has financially supported economic stability and the provision of public services in Ukraine since the very beginning of Russia's war against it. Today we are providing a new €1.5 billion," Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, said on Twitter.

Ursula von der Leyen stressed that EU assistance to Ukraine has now reached €85 billion and there "will be more", as the Commission proposed to allocate another €50 billion by 2027.

In general, the EU's budget support in 2023 already amounts to €16.5 billion. A macro-financial support package totalling €18 billion was provided for the year.

Macro-financial assistance is a loan provided to Ukraine at a favourable interest rate.

Regarding the intention to allocate an additional €50 billion, they say that the EU have a "plan B" if Hungary vetoes it.

