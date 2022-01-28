EU, U.S. Look to Diversify Gas Away From Russia: Ukraine Update

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union and U.S. are working with other countries to diversify European fuel supplies in case a conflict with Ukraine disrupts shipments from Russia, which provides about a third of the bloc’s natural gas.

President Vladimir Putin on Friday told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the response from the U.S. to Moscow’s security demands “didn’t take into account Russia’s main concerns” but said his government will continue to study them before deciding on its next step.

Russia has denied it intends to invade its neighbor, despite massing thousands of troops, tanks and equipment near Ukraine’s eastern border.

Key Developments:

Azerbaijan is ready to supply emergency gas to Europe

Where military forces are assembling around Russia and Ukraine

Hacks in Ukraine meant to spread chaos, minister says

Russia criticizes U.S. security response to demands

All times CET.

Biden Team Briefs Wall Street on Possible Russia Sanctions (4:30 p.m.)

Biden administration officials met with the largest U.S. banks to discuss possible sanctions against Russia in an effort to make sure any moves don’t disrupt the global financial system.

The banks briefed by National Security Council and other officials included Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., according to people familiar with the matter. The U.S. and EU are honing in on a package that would include targeting Moscow’s ability to convert currency in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

EU, U.S. Seeking to Boost Gas Supplies to Europe (4:15 p.m.)

The EU and U.S. are working with other countries to diversify European gas supplies to avoid supply shocks from a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We are collaborating with governments and market operators on supply of additional volumes of natural gas to Europe from diverse sources across the globe,” according to a joint statement from President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. A meeting of the U.S.-EU Energy Council is planned for Feb. 7.

The EU gets about a third of its gas supplies from Russia and sees liquefied natural gas as perhaps the most plausible way to replace energy supplies if Moscow cuts off deliveries amid a conflict.

Putin’s Strategy Has Backfired, NATO Chief Says (3:15 p.m.)

Jens Stoltenberg, head of the NATO military alliance, said Putin’s strategy with his armed forces buildup has backfired given NATO’s deployments over the last weeks.

“If Russia wants less NATO at its borders, they actually achieved exactly the opposite,” Stoltenberg said in an Atlantic Council forum. “And if they use force again, against Ukraine, they will achieve even more NATO at their borders.”

Earlier this week, the U.S. said it was putting as many as 8,500 troops on heightened alert for deployment to bolster NATO forces in Eastern Europe if needed.

NATO Has Boosted Readiness, Chief Says (3 p.m.)

Stoltenberg said the western alliance has increased the readiness of its response force over the past weeks and is considering adding battle groups to the Black Sea region.

“Our aim is to convey a clear message to Russia,” Stoltenberg said at an Atlantic Council conference. “If they use military force against Ukraine it will have severe consequences.”

Putin Criticizes Western Responses in Macron Call (2:35 p.m.)

According to a Kremlin statement, Putin told Macron during a “long phone conversation” that the U.S. responses didn’t address Moscow’s demands that NATO stop further eastward expansion, avoid deploying offensive weapons near Russia’s borders and pull back alliance infrastructure from eastern Europe.

Western officials have rejected those terms as non-starters but offered talks on limits on missile deployments and military maneuvers, among other issues. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to speak with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the next few days.

U.S. Energy Sanctions Would ‘Cause Chaos’ (2:30 p.m.)

If the U.S. were to impose sanctions on Russian energy exports it “could really throw the market into a lot of chaos,” but the White House has left it too late to avoid such damage, said Ellen Wald, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council.

“The U.S. has been trying to talk to other natural gas producers to get them to increase production, but it’s not going very well,” Wald said in a Bloomberg TV interview.

Azerbaijan Ready to Provide Europe With Gas (2:20 p.m.)

Azerbaijan is ready to supply Europe with some emergency gas should tensions between Russia and Ukraine disrupt shipments.

While additional exports wouldn’t be enough to replace top supplier Russia, the energy-rich nation can send more volumes to the continent, said Elin Suleymanov, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the U.K. Still, any significant boost in volumes would require Europe to sign long-term gas contracts.

UniCredit Scraps Russia Bank Deal (2:20 p.m.)

Italy’s second-largest bank has halted due-diligence work on a potential deal to acquire Russian lender Otkritie Bank FC, with Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel signaling Friday that the military build up in the region was a factor in the decision.

UniCredit already has some 4,000 employees in Russia and the prospective deal had been greeted with skepticism by investors. Orcel however said that the decision was due to the “geopolitical environment” and the transaction would have resulted in a bank with a much stronger market position. The lender underlined its commitment to Russia and said that it doesn’t expect a major hit from sanctions.

Germany Bars Former Official From NS2 Post (1 p.m.)

Germany has ruled that a former ambassador cannot remain in his post as supervisory board chairman at the new German unit of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Dieter Walter Haller, who was ambassador in South Africa and Saudi Arabia before retiring in June 2018, must step down because otherwise “official interests would be damaged,” a foreign ministry spokesman said in Berlin. Haller had to apply for permission to take the role and an internal assessment concluded his request should be rejected, the spokesman said.

Germany has faced criticism over the gas link to Russia, which the U.S. and other allies say increases its reliance on Moscow and could compromise European security.

Airlines Seek to Avoid Escalation in Ukraine (1 p.m.)

Airlines are altering schedules to limit their exposure to Ukrainian airspace, even as flights into and out of the country continue.

Ryanair Holdings Plc, Europe’s largest discount airline, has reduced the number of flights to and from Ukraine, according to a spokeswoman, while Deutsche Lufthansa AG and its Swiss and Austrian units have switched some flights to Kyiv from evenings to mornings due to safety concerns, a spokesman said.

Zelenskiy Not on List to Attend Olympic Opening (12:22 p.m.)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was not on the official list released on Friday of the 30 or so heads of state and directors of international organizations who will visit Beijing on Feb. 4 for the opening of the Winter Olympics.

Neither China nor Ukraine had announced that Zelenskiy would go, but an official familiar with his thinking said the president had been considering it, particularly as Russia’s Vladimir Putin will be there and it could be a chance to seek a meeting on the Ukraine tensions. China’s foreign ministry didn’t elaborate on Zelenskiy when asked by Bloomberg News. Zelenskiy’s spokesman Serhiy Nykyforov declined to comment.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister: No Plan to Attack Donbas (11:40 a.m.)

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told lawmakers in Kyiv that accusations that the country is preparing military provocation in its eastern Donbas region are untrue, while saying that defenses in the region are being strengthened. Putin has previously accused Ukraine of planning to launch an attack in the region.

He added that there are about about 112,000 Russian troops near Ukraine’s border -- or 130,000 when including navy and air force -- which is on par with the 126,000 troops Moscow deployed there in April.

They are closely watching the Russian troops arriving in Belarus for drills, Reznikov said. “They look more like an occupation task force than a strike group and they present more of a threat to Minsk than to Ukraine,” he said.

Russia Sees ‘Rational Elements’ in U.S. Proposal (10:05 a.m.)

Lavrov said offers to discuss restricting missile deployments and military maneuvers near Russia’s borders were “at least something.”

Russia isn’t satisfied that the U.S. and its allies rejected Moscow’s central demands, but the fact that the West has now agreed to discuss the other issues after ignoring Russia’s appeals for years shows that Moscow’s approach is working, Lavrov said.

EU Official to Visit Ukraine to Discuss Aid (10:05 a.m.)

European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis will visit Ukraine next week to discuss the details of the new EU financial assistance program, according to an official familiar with the trip who asked not to be identified because the plans are private. Dombrovskis will meet with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Jan. 31 and Zelenskiy the following day.

Earlier this week, the commission announced an emergency package of 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to address the financial needs of the country. The commission believes that a first tranche of 600 million euros can be disbursed rapidly. In November, Ukraine had requested 2.5 billion euros in assistance from the EU.

Orban Seeks More Russian Gas for Hungary (8:48 a.m.)

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban will seek more Russian natural gas when he meets with Putin in Moscow on Feb. 1, the Hungarian leader said on state radio channel Kossuth.

In response to criticism that his visit comes amid tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Orban said he would discuss security with both EU and NATO officials before he traveled.

EU Sanctions ‘Could Hit Energy Sector’ (8:20 a.m.)

Dombrovskis, who is also the EU’s top trade official, said the bloc could target the energy sector with restrictive measures if Russia were to invade Ukraine, part of what he called a “substantial package of sanctions.”

“Member countries are ready to tolerate a possible negative effect on income because peace is in danger in Europe,” Dombrovskis said in an interview with Italy’s Il Sole 24 Ore and other newspapers. “The sanctions in preparation will also affect the energy sector,” he added, without providing details.

Germany has pushed for an exemption for the energy sector if there is a move to block Russian banks from clearing U.S. dollar transactions, according to documents seen by Bloomberg this week.

Taiwan Monitoring Situation in Ukraine (8:20 a.m.)

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen ordered government agencies to continue monitoring the situation in Ukraine and its potential impact on national security, according to a statement from presidential office.

Tsai ordered Taiwan’s military and national security units to take precautions to ensure regional stability ahead of the holidays.

Taiwan, which China considers a breakaway province, is concerned that any Russian action against Ukraine could embolden Beijing to take a more assertive stance in the Western Pacific and is watching whether the U.S. and its allies are able to muster a robust response.

