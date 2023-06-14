EU Uber ruling sparks protests in Barcelona

STORY: Taxi drivers blocked streets Wednesday (June 14) in Barcelona.

They have been angered by a ruling from Europe’s top court.

Last week it threw out rules set by the city that restrict the number of cars working with ride-hailing apps like Uber.

The court said the restrictions were contrary to EU law.

But the city and operators say rules are needed to protect taxi firms.

Sahid Syed is Vice President of local company Elite Taxi:

“Platforms like Uber, Bolt they want to finish the taxi and we want government to take action because we are more than 70,000 families that work in taxis and they have to regulate it.”

The European court said restrictions could only be imposed to benefit general interests, like protecting the environment.

They can’t be aimed at specific businesses.

That may now set a precedent for other areas in Spain with similar rules, including Valencia and the Balearic Islands.

Uber rival Bolt has said the verdict offered fairness and stability.

Taxi operators won't be convinced.

Driver Javier Fernandez says it’s all part of a move to push people towards private services:

“With the taxi they are doing exactly the same as they are doing with healthcare. They are undermining all public services. With public health they are undermining it so that you get medical insurance, a contract with a medical insurer and you pay for it.”

However, the ruling has been welcomed by many self-employed drivers and fleet owners, some of whom lost their jobs due to the restrictions.

One small fleet owner told Reuters it marked a “great day” for people who made their living from ride hailing.