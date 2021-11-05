EU, UK seek new NIreland deal to stave off Brexit trade war

RAF CASERT
·3 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — The top negotiators of the European Union and recently departed Britain sought a belated renegotiated deal Friday on how trade in Northern Ireland should be dealt with amid signs that increasingly acrimonious relations could lead to a trade war.

On top of the dispute on how to smooth the trade in goods in the UK's Northern Ireland, where the complicated Brexit deal has left the region also in the EU's single trading zone, both sides are fighting over symbolically important UK fishing licenses off France.

The U.K.'s post-Brexit negotiator David Frost was meeting with his EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic on Friday. He said entering the luncheon meeting that even though Britain was looking for a solution to the issues at hand, a step that in practice could lead to a trade war was still on the cards.

“The gap between us is still quite significant,” Frost said. “Time is running out.”

He said that suspending the parts of the Brexit agreement under the so-called Art. 16 procedure "is very much on the table and has been since July.”

Analysts say it would only be a small step from such a suspension to a full-blown trade war.

EU spokesman Daniel Ferrie said that “we are working extremely hard to find solutions to some of the problems that have been put to us by people in Northern Ireland.”

Northern Ireland, part of the U.K., shares a land border with EU member Ireland. The Brexit agreement gives it a special trade status that ensures there is an open border on the island of Ireland. It is a key pillar of Northern Ireland’s peace process since the 1998 Good Friday accord that ended years of fighting.

But it means a new customs border in the Irish Sea for goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K., even though they are part of the same country.

That has brought red tape for businesses, and caused problems with some goods reaching Northern Ireland. EU rules on chilled meats led to a brief sausage shortage, and now Britain claims that Christmas crackers — festive noisemakers that are a holiday party staple — are being prevented from reaching Northern Ireland.

The EU has said it already offered major concessions in cutting red tape for trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, but London also wants to get rid of the legal oversight of the EU's top court, something Brussels has set as a red line.

Issues over fish licenses have further complicated relations. Although fishing is a tiny industry economically for both Britain and France, the issue of boats’ access to waters that divide the two maritime powers has flared into a major irritant on top of the Northern Ireland issue.

France says Britain is breaking a commitment of the EU-U.K. trade agreement reached last year by not giving sufficient licenses to its Normandy fishermen seeking access to Crown dependencies Jersey and Guernsey. Britain says it still has insufficient proof some of the fishermen have historical rights to go there.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of post-Brexit developments at https://apnews.com/hub/Brexit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest: Shipping firms seek technology to cut emissions

    Hundreds of environmental activists have gathered in a Glasgow park to call on governments at the nearby U.N. climate talks to step up their action against global warming. The protest was part of a series of demonstrations being staged around the world Friday and Saturday to coincide with the Oct. 31-Nov. 12 U.N. climate change conference in Scotland.

  • Russia, Belarus agree to integrate gas, financial markets

    The presidents of Russia and Belarus signed an array of measures Thursday to deepen the integration of the two countries but stop short of a full merger. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko approved the integration measures during a meeting in Minsk of the bilateral Supreme State Council for the union state; Putin participated by video link from Russia-annexed Crimea. Russia and Belarus agreed in 1999 to closer political, economic and military ties, but the partnership has often been strained.

  • Lone French fisherman left adrift in UK-France fishing spat

    Soon-to-be father Hermann Outrequin felt optimistic in 2019 when he gave up his fishing company job of 16 years to go independent. Staring out across the cold English Channel from the Granville coastline into the pre-dawn darkness, Outrequin says he regrets that decision and worries for his future. Before Brexit, under EU rules French fishermen could fish deep inside British waters.

  • ‘F--- off and die.’ Polsky receives another death threat, asks DeSantis to intervene

    “F--- off and die.”

  • Desperate, Deranged DeSantis Devolves Into Dumb Troll

    Paul Hennessy/GettyAt this point, I almost don’t know whether to view Ron DeSantis with contempt—or pity.On the one hand, he is a terrible governor who is failing his leadership course with flying colors. Driven only by politics and naked ambition, he pursues reckless policies that divide Floridians and may even put them in danger. Case in point: the governor’s plan to challenge in court the Biden administration’s new vaccine rules for private businesses with 100 or more employees, which are sup

  • The FBI is reportedly investigating a Chicago hospital that gave ineligible Trump Tower employees COVID-19 vaccines meant for communities of color

    A former executive at the hospital reportedly owns a $2 million condo in Chicago's Trump Tower and bragged to friends about vaccinating Eric Trump.

  • China has debated attacking Taiwan-controlled islands, Taiwan official says

    A top Taiwan security official told lawmakers on Thursday that China had internally debated whether to attack Taiwan's Pratas Islands but will not do so before 2024, the year President Tsai Ing-wen's term ends. National Security Bureau Director-General Chen Ming-tong did not say how he knew that such a move had been debated or why it would not happen during the next few years. China's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

  • John Durham's latest indictment casts doubt on the origins of the Trump pee tape rumor

    A grand jury convened by the special counsel indicted Igor Danchenko, the original source of the rumor, on five counts of lying to the FBI.

  • China says it will hold supporters of Taiwan's independence criminally responsible for life

    China will make people who support Taiwan independence criminally liable for life, a spokeswoman for China's Taiwan Affairs Office said on Friday. This is the first time that China has spelt out concretely punishment for people deemed to be pro-Taiwan independence, as tensions rise between the mainland and the self-ruled island China claims as its own. The office named Taiwan's Premier Su Tseng-chang, Parliament Speaker You Si-kun and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu as people who are "stubbornly pro-Taiwan independence", and made public for the first time it has drawn up a list of people who fall into this cateogry.

  • WH: Biden 'perfectly comfortable' with DOJ settling with illegal migrants separated at border

    The White House on Thursday said President Biden is “perfectly comfortable” with the Department of Justice (DOJ) settling with illegal migrants separated from their families under the Trump administration.

  • John F. Kennedy Jr., Who Is Dead, Failed to Make Expected QAnon Appearance at Rolling Stones Concert

    One QAnon influencer made the connection by saying, “Rolling Stones? Rolling away the stone!” John F. Kennedy Jr., Who Is Dead, Failed to Make Expected QAnon Appearance at Rolling Stones Concert Wren Graves

  • Tigray, other groups form alliance against Ethiopian leader

    Ethiopia’s Tigray forces are joining with other armed and opposition groups in an alliance against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to seek a political transition after a year of devastating war, organizers say. The signing in Washington on Friday includes the Tigray forces that have been fighting Ethiopian and allied forces, as well as the Oromo Liberation Army now fighting alongside the Tigray forces and seven other groups from around the country. The alliance is forming as U.S. special envoy Jeffrey Feltman is in Ethiopia’s capital meeting with senior government officials amid calls for an immediate cease-fire and talks to end the war that has killed thousands of people since November 2020.

  • James Carville Rips Democrats Over Election Losses: Some Need ‘Woke Detox Center’

    “We’ve got to change this and not be about changing dictionaries, and change laws," warned the Democratic political consultant.

  • Bombshell report reveals how Colorado's Democratic governor avoided paying taxes

    Colorado's Democratic Gov. Jared Polis is under fire after a new trove of documents revealed he used loopholes to avoid paying federal income taxes for years.Driving the news: A ProPublica report published Thursday found Polis, a tech entrepreneur and former congressman, used donations and financial arrangements to get out of paying federal income taxes in 2013, 2014 and 2015. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOf note: His wealth

  • Virginia Lt Gov-Elect Winsome Sears slams Jemele Hill after sports writer blames 'white supremacy' for her win

    The first black female to win a statewide election in Virginia, Winsome Sears, trolled sports commentator Jemele Hill.

  • Letter: Joe Biden is biggest empty suit president since Jimmy Carter

    Letter: Joe Biden is biggest empty suit president since Jimmy Carter

  • Noem contradicts labor secretary on meeting with daughter

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem contradicted her own labor secretary Thursday about a meeting last year in her office, saying it didn't include any discussion about how her daughter could still win a real estate appraiser license after a state agency moved to deny it. The Republican governor answered questions from South Dakota reporters on the episode for the first time Thursday, more than a month after The Associated Press first reported on it. While a Republican-dominated legislative committee and state government ethics board have looked into the matter, she called AP's reporting on the meeting “twisted” and “manipulated.”

  • Key Source on Trump Dirt File Arrested in Durham Investigation

    REUTERSThe primary researcher on the so-called Steele dossier—a 2016 compilation of raw intelligence into potential coordination between then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian government officials to help him win the election—was arrested Thursday by federal agents.An indictment charges Igor Y. Danchenko with five counts of making false statements to the FBI. He was taken into custody by the FBI as part of a special counsel inquiry overseen by Trump appointee John H. Durham, who wa

  • Key Senators Float SALT Break for Americans Earning Less Than $400,000

    (Bloomberg) -- A second key lawmaker expressed openness to restoring the federal deduction on state and local taxes only for Americans earning less than $400,000, suggesting Senate Democrats are coalescing around the idea rather than providing the tax break in a broader way that would benefit the very rich.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former May

  • Why are medieval weapons laws at the center of a US Supreme Court case?

    A gun rights advocate walks through the rotunda of the Kentucky Capitol. Some lawyers argue that the 1689 English Bill of Rights created the legal basis for public carry of weapons in the U.S. Bryan Woolston/Getty ImagesIn the opening scene of “The Last Duel,” the new film set in 14th-century France, a herald announces the rules for conduct at a tournament to the death. He declares that no members of the public – whatever their social background – are allowed to bring weapons to the event. This