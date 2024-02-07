EU to provide Ukraine with 1.155 million ammunition rounds by year's end – Borrell

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell expects the EU to provide Ukraine with 1.155 million ammunition rounds by the end of 2024.

Source: European Pravda, citing Borrell at a briefing on 7 February

Quote: "Our defence industry is enhancing its capabilities. They have increased by 40% since the beginning of the year. And I can be certain that by the end of the year, the number of delivered ammunition rounds as aid will exceed 1,155,000. This is a quite accurate figure," said Borrell.

Borrell also reported that the European Union has supported Ukraine for approximately more than €88 billion since January 2022.

Background:

Earlier, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said that the European Union would be able to supply Ukraine with over 500,000 artillery shells by March, rather than the promised million.

According to Reuters, as of early December, EU member states have provided Ukraine with only 480,000 of the promised million rounds of ammunition.

