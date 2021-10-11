EU, Ukraine to discuss military training and cyber threats

SAMUEL PETREQUIN
·3 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is considering providing a military training mission to Ukraine amid lingering tensions between Russia and the Soviet ex-republic, officials said Monday.

Acting on a request from Ukraine for help in the “professional military education," the EU has already sent a fact-finding mission to the country last month.

The topic will be discussed during a summit scheduled on Tuesday in Kyiv, the officials said on condition of anonymity in accordance with EU practices.

The results of the mission have yet to be analyzed in order to define how the bloc could help in the best way, and how the support could look like.

One official said the EU's political and security committee, which is responsible for the bloc's common foreign and security policy, will go back to the issue in November.

“What we are looking at this moment is to explore the possibilities to further support more broadly what I would describe as Ukraine resilience, and that obviously includes in the area of professional military education," one official.

This summer, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged closer ties between his country and NATO and the EU. Ukraine is locked in a bitter tug-of-war with Russia, which in 2014 annexed Crimea and has since been backing a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine, and Kyiv’s efforts to shore up support among Western nations.

The EU has imposed economic sanctions against Russia and targeted several individuals and entities with restrictive measures in response to the annexation of Crimea and what it calls the “deliberate destabilization of Ukraine."

The annexation and Moscow’s backing of rebels in the east of Ukraine, where more than 14,000 have been killed since 2014 in the fighting between separatists and Ukrainian forces, plunged Russia’s relations with the West to post-Cold War lows.

The tensions rose once again this year after Russia increased troop numbers near its borders with Ukraine, including in Crimea, eliciting international outrage.

At the summit, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are set to reiterate the EU's “unwavering" commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, officials said. Zelenskyy will represent Ukraine during the talks.

They will also discuss disinformation and cybersecurity with their Ukrainian counterparts. Both sides have already started a so-called cyber-dialogue, with a second round of discussions on that topic scheduled next year.

“What we are looking to achieve is to really put in place a mechanism to strengthen and deepen on almost a daily basis the interinstitutional cooperation on cybersecurity," an official said.

Other discussions at the summit will center around the progress made since the two sides signed their landmark Association Agreement in 2014, which stipulated free trade and visa-free travel between the two.

The EU will acknowledge efforts made by Kyiv to keep pushing reforms — including in the rule of law and judiciary, and the creation of effective anti-corruption mechanisms — with the bloc's officials expected to encourage further commitment to ensure the changes become irreversible.

Other topics will also include climate change, aviation, energy, and cooperation in tackling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EU-Ukraine summit to sign deal facilitating low-cost air travel

    The Common Civil Aviation Area Agreement will improve air connections and create new commercial opportunities for airlines in the EU and Ukraine, EU officials said on Monday without elaborating. In Kyiv, the EU and Ukraine will seek to further strengthen economic and political ties, after striking an agreement in 2017 that gave Ukraine preferential access to the EU and has seen trade increase significantly.

  • Russia aims for year-round shipping via northern sea route in 2022 or 2023

    Russia plans to begin year-round shipping via the Northern Sea Route that passes through the Arctic in 2022 or 2023, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev said on Monday. Russia has invested heavily in infrastructure to develop the Northern Sea Route and wants it to become a major shipping lane as the Arctic warms at a faster rate than the rest of the world. The route, which runs along Russia's northern flank, is currently used to ship hydrocarbons and other resources for up to nine months a year.

  • Migrants in Libya fearful and angry after crackdown and killings

    Hundreds of migrants and refugees waited outside a United Nations centre in Tripoli on Sunday to seek help in escaping Libya after what aid groups called a violent crackdown in which thousands were arrested and several shot. The migrants say they have faced violent abuse and extortion in a country that has had little peace for a decade, but has become a major transit point for people seeking to reach Europe in search of a better life. "We are guilty of nothing except emigrating from our country... but we are treated as criminals and not as refugees," said Mohamed Abdullah, a 25-year old from Sudan.

  • New video of suspect wanted in shooting of two teens in Harlem restaurant

    Police released new surveillance video of a person sought in the shooting of two teenage boys inside a Harlem restaurant.

  • Taiwan's president vows to bolster defenses and never "bow to pressure" from China's government

    President Tsai Ing-wen said Sunday that Taiwan would never "bow to pressure" from China's government and pledged to strengthen the self-governing island's defenses to protect its "democratic way of life," per the BBC.Why it matters: Tsai's declaration on Taiwan's National Day came one day after China's President Xi Jinping vowed to achieve "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Xi said Saturday that the b

  • How China’s Economic Freedom Deficit Distorts Markets Beyond Its Borders

    In an attempt to lay out the Biden administration’s approach to charting the course of the U.S.-China economic relationship, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai underscored that the bilateral relationship is “complex and competitive.”

  • 15 celeb-approved gifts for anyone on your list

    Here's where to buy popular celebrity-loved gifts, like the Barefoot Dreams blanket, Veja sneakers, Ugg slippers and the KitchenAid stand mixer.

  • Flooding sends bus into river in China; 120,000 evacuated

    A bus fell into a river in northern China on Monday, leaving at least three people dead and 11 others missing after flooding from heavy rains destroyed homes and covered farmland. Video posted online showed people on top of an almost submerged bus in a rushing river flowing over a nearby bridge outside the city of Shijiazhuang, about 265 kilometers (165 miles) southwest of Beijing. In neighboring Shanxi province to the west, more than 120,000 people had been evacuated as thousands of houses collapsed and 190,000 hectares (470,000 acres) of crops were damaged, the official Xinhua News Agency said Sunday.

  • Dr. Marc Siegel: Rapid testing and antiviral drugs may offer way out of COVID pandemic

    Vaccines, rapid COVID tests and access to the emerging antiviral treatments like molnupiravir will provide us with a clear path out of the pandemic.

  • "Brexit can happen here", Poles demonstrate in support of EU membership

    WARSAW (Reuters) -More than 100,000 Poles demonstrated on Sunday in support of European Union membership after a court ruling that parts of EU law are incompatible with the constitution raised concerns the country could eventually leave the bloc. Politicians across Europe voiced dismay https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/polish-court-ruling-plunges-eu-into-new-crisis-eu-ministers-say-2021-10-08 at the ruling by Poland's Constitutional Tribunal on Thursday, which they saw as undercutting the legal pillar on which the 27-nation EU stands. According to the organisers, protests took place in over 100 towns and cities across Poland and several cities abroad, with 80,000-100,000 people gathering in the capital Warsaw alone, waving Polish and EU flags and shouting "We are staying".

  • Analysis-Arabs ease Assad's isolation as U.S. looks elsewhere

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -While Bashar al-Assad is still shunned by the West, which blames him for a decade of brutal war in Syria, a shift is under way in the Middle East, where Arab allies of the United States are bringing him in from the cold by reviving economic and diplomatic ties. The extension of Assad's two-decade-old presidency in an election in May did little to break his pariah status among Western states, but fellow Arab leaders are coming to terms with the fact that he retains a solid grip on power, according to regional analysts, diplomats and former government officials. The chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has firmed up a belief among Arab leaders that they need to chart their own course, these analysts and officials say.

  • NHL waiver wire list includes Barré-Boulet, Hamonic, Turris

    Why an NHL team should give the latest small-ish Lightning forward a shot.

  • Fort Hood officials seek help in search of missing soldier Jennifer Sewell

    Fort Hood officials say missing soldier Jennifer Sewell left "for unknown reasons on her own accord'' and hasn't been seen since Thursday.

  • Transcript: Fiona Hill on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Former National Security Council Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs, Fiona Hill, that aired Sunday, October 10, 2021, on "Face the Nation."

  • Russia's new COVID-19 infections, deaths near all-time highs

    Russia’s daily coronavirus infections and deaths hovered near all-time highs Monday amid sluggish vaccination rates and the Kremlin's reluctance to toughen restrictions. Russia's state coronavirus task force reported 29,409 new confirmed cases — the highest number since the year’s start and just slightly lower than the pandemic record reached in December. Russia already has Europe’s highest death toll in the pandemic — more than 217,000, according to a government task force.

  • Neighbors going fishing find missing man’s body in South Carolina pond, coroner says

    He had disappeared during an evening walk, officials said.

  • Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys did something they hadn’t done since 1983

    The Dallas Cowboys, behind Ezekiel Elliott’s second consecutive 100-yard game, have 201 yards rushing in Sunday’s win.

  • Gogoro launches battery swapping stations in China

    Five months after announcing a deal with two of China’s biggest two-wheel vehicle makers, Gogoro officially launched there today, opening 45 battery swapping stations in Hangzhou. The company’s co-founder and chief executive officer Horace Luke told TechCrunch that it targets 80 stations by the end of the year, before expanding into other major cities with its partners, Yadea and Dachangjiang Group (DCJ). In China, Gogoro’s battery swapping technology will operate under the Huan Huan brand, a partnership between Gogoro, Yadea and DCJ.

  • Does China really believe it can achieve peaceful reunification with Taiwan?

    Does China really believe it can achieve peaceful reunification with Taiwan?

  • Native Hawaiians demand justice for sex-trafficking victims amid searches for missing women

    When someone goes missing in Hawaii, local activist Ihilani Lasconia says that many in the island's Native communities first suspect one thing: sex trafficking. A new task force created by the state House aims to gather data on the number of missing Native Hawaiian women, and the impact of sex trafficking on Native populations on the islands. Women and children in Hawaii are facing a widespread epidemic of violence and sex trafficking, according to House documents.