EU’s Ukraine Talks Can’t Be Linked to Hungary Funds, Orban Says

(Bloomberg) -- Hungary strongly opposes starting European Union membership talks with Ukraine or sending taxpayer money to support its war efforts, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, warning the issues can’t be linked to funding for his country that’s been withheld by the bloc’s executive.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“The EU owes Hungary money,” Orban said Friday in his weekly radio interview. “The rejection of European Union membership talks with Ukraine on Hungary’s part won’t be a matter of bargaining.”

Read more: EU Mulls Alternative Ukraine Aid Plan to Bypass Hungary Veto

The EU last year froze more than $30 billion in funding for Hungary over concerns about democratic backsliding. Orban has been banking on the release of at least some of those funds to bolster his country’s budget.

At the same time, European Union countries are considering a way to push through aid for Ukraine in case Hungary vetoes the current €50 billion ($53.4 billion) package. Orban has refused to supply arms to Kyiv and repeatedly said that Ukraine’s counter-offensive is doomed to fail, irking other EU capitals.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.