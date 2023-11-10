EU unlikely to transfer million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine by March — Bloomberg

The European Union has informed its member states that the commitment to provide Ukraine with one million rounds of artillery ammunition by March 2024 is unlikely to be fulfilled. Currently, Ukraine has been given about 30% of the promised amount of ammunition.

Source: Bloomberg, citing its sources; European Pravda

Details: Bloomberg reports that based on the volume of contracts signed, the EU risks not achieving its goal. A spokesperson for the European diplomatic service declined to comment on the matter.

The outlet also reports that the provision of ammunition to Ukraine is becoming increasingly urgent since Russia has been able to increase its production. During meetings this week, some EU member states noted that Russian supplies from North Korea further highlight the need for the EU to be more efficient.

Background:

In late October, Bloomberg reported that the EU is falling behind on plans to provide Ukraine with a million rounds of ammunition.

Meanwhile, NATO is pushing its member countries to overcome protectionist tendencies and agree on a single standard of artillery ammunition to increase their production.

