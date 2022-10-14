EU to unveil Ukraine training mission, weapons fund support

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks during a commission on Russia's escalation of its war of aggression against Ukraine, at the European Parliament, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
LORNE COOK
·2 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is set to announce next week that it’s setting up a military training mission in Europe for thousands of Ukrainian troops and will provide around half a billion more euros (dollars) to help buy weapons for the war-torn country, diplomats and officials said Friday.

The aim is to train almost 15,000 Ukrainian troops in a number of EU countries, chiefly Poland and Germany, the officials said. It would range from standard military training to specialized instruction, based on Ukraine’s needs. The EU hopes to have it operational by mid-November.

EU foreign ministers will endorse the plans at a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday. The officials and diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details before the plans are officially announced.

Several EU and NATO nations are already helping to train the Ukraine armed forces on a bilateral basis, but diplomats said that this would be more cost effective and efficient — with a centralized command structure better able to address Ukraine’s needs — when done as a collective effort.

NATO started training military instructors in Ukraine after Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014. The military alliance believes that training the trainers is the most effective way of helping Ukraine’s armed forces as it does not require troops needed for battle to leave the country.

At their meeting in Luxembourg, the ministers will also approve a sixth tranche of money, worth around 500 million euros (dollars), from European Peace Facility — a fund being used to reimburse member countries that provide weapons, ammunition and non-lethal military support to Ukraine.

It will bring to just around 3.1 billion euros the total EU sum in security support being made available for Ukraine. Individual countries are also spending more on top of that.

The decisions are set to be announced almost eight months after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. Earlier this week, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell criticized the 27-nation bloc for being too slow to come to the country’s aid.

“We had been discussing about the Ukrainian training mission before the war. Before the war. For months, for months before the war,” Borrell, who will chair Monday’s meeting, told a conference of EU ambassadors.

“Then the war comes and people said, ‘Oh, we should have done it.'"

Recommended Stories

  • Wells Fargo 3Q revenue boosted by higher interest rates

    Wells Fargo easily beat Wall Street's third-quarter revenue forecasts as higher interest rates helped offset a steep decline in home lending. The nation's biggest mortgage lender brought in $19.5 billion in revenue for the period, thanks to $12.1 billion in net interest income, a 36% increase from the same period a year ago. Wells earned 85 cents per share in the period, falling short of Wall Street's profit projections.

  • Blood, skin tissue under car found to match victim in Freehold beating death

    Lead detective in the 2018 Freehold beating death testifies that the victim's DNA was found on the defendant's car.

  • Textron Aviation notches civil trainer win, defense trainer milestone

    The company this week announced delivery of the 1,000th T-6 defense trainer and a new flight school order for the Cessna Skyhawk.

  • Mississippi detective killed in the line of duty

    The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is leading the probe into the death this week of a Black female detective with […] The post Mississippi detective killed in the line of duty appeared first on TheGrio.

  • German government slashes growth forecast, predicts recession in 2023 as Russia’s war in Ukraine takes a toll

    The Economy Ministry said it expects Germany's gross domestic product to grow by 1.4% this year and then decline by 0.4% next year. In late April, it had forecast 2.2% growth in 2022 that would accelerate to 2.5% next year.

  • White House Says Saudis ‘Coerced’ OPEC+ to Cut, Stoking Feud

    (Bloomberg) -- The White House accused Saudi Arabia of coercing other OPEC+ countries into agreeing to a huge cut in oil production last week, escalating a dispute with Riyadh over the move.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts

  • German business chiefs clash with Berlin over China policies

    When German business chiefs got wind last month of an economy ministry proposal to screen all company investment going into China as part of a raft of new measures, there was uproar. The investment proposal was soon shelved, a source in the ministry and a business leader told Reuters. Annoyed they hadn't been sufficiently consulted on proposals to make business with China less attractive that could have big repercussions for German firms, senior business leaders later pushed back in a meeting with Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

  • For Chiefs vs. powerful Buffalo Bills, another slow start is not recommended: podcast

    Today on The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast, we talk about how starting slow nearly doomed the Chiefs Monday night ... and how that just can’t happen Sunday against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

  • Malaysia picks Turkish defense firm in drone deal

    The purchase will be funded under Malaysia's five-year spending plan, rather than its defense budget, according to the country's defense minister.

  • Ukraines Air Force warn citizens that air-raid alarm might last longer than before due to Russias use of kamikaze drones

    OLEKSANDR SHUMILIN - WEDNESDAY, 12 OCTOBER 2022, 21:13 Air-raid alarms in Ukraine now might last longer than before due to Russia's extensive use of Iranian-made kamikaze drones. Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the national 24/7 newscast Details: When discussing what was happening in the skies over Ukraine on the night of 12 October, Ihnat said that air-raid alarms in Ukraine's oblasts might last longer than citizens were used to becaus

  • Zelenskyy: Red Cross is not a "club with privileges" but an organisation with responsibilities

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 13 OCTOBER 2022, 22:49 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has responsibilities - first and foremost, moral responsibilities - and that its duty is to visit the prison camp in Olenivka, on the Russian-occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast, where Ukrainian prisoners of war are held.

  • Germany Reaches 95% Gas Storage Target Ahead of Schedule

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany met a crucial natural-gas storage target more than two weeks ahead of plan, but the country’s energy regulator warned that wasn’t enough to guarantee supplies during the coldest months. Most Read from BloombergWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeHot Inflation Torche

  • Even a Small Nuclear Test by North Korea Would Be a Big US Worry

    (Bloomberg) -- As North Korea moves closer to its first nuclear test in five years, one of the biggest worries for the US and its allies might be a relatively small blast.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC Slum

  • Social Security: Cost-of-living adjustment to hit 8.7% in 2023

    Yahoo Finance’s Kerry Hannon joins the Live show to break down the 2023 COLA increase.

  • Ukraine’s Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

    Russian forces attacked Ukraine's Kyiv and Odesa regions with Iranian-made drones and used missiles to strike other areas Thursday, Ukrainian officials said as Moscow punished the country for a fourth day after a truck bomb damaged a bridge to the annexed Crimean Peninsula.

  • Police identify victims in Raleigh deadly shooting spree

    The people who were killed Thursday in a shooting spree in an east Raleigh neighborhood were identified Friday morning.

  • Kherson plan is for 'deportation', not 'evacuation - Ukrainian official

    KYIV (Reuters) -Calls by a Russian-installed official for residents to flee the Russian-occupied Kherson region of southern Ukraine and go to Russia amount to "deportation", a Ukrainian regional official said on Friday. Vladimir Saldo, who was appointed head of the region by Moscow after Russian forces seized it early in the war in Ukraine, publicly asked for government help on Thursday in moving civilians out. Saldo made his appeal following advances by Ukrainian forces in southern Ukraine.

  • Russian evacuation of residents from Kherson is a ‘deportation’, claims Ukraine

    Serhiy Khlan, from Kherson’s regional council, says it is only an evacuation for those who have ‘collaborated’ with Russia.

  • Biden’s chip controls may force Chinese-Americans working in China’s semiconductor firms to choose between their citizenship or their job

    The Biden administration's new export controls on chips bar "U.S. persons" from supporting China's development of advanced computer chips.

  • Zelenskyy again gathers Supreme Commander-in-Chiefs Headquarters staff, planning further liberation of Ukrainian territories

    IRYNA BALACHUK - FRIDAY, 14 OCTOBER 2022, 12:37 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the staff of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss the situation on the front and plan the next steps for further liberation of Ukrainian territories.