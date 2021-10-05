EU unveils strategy to tackle rising antisemitism in Europe

·2 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union unveiled Tuesday a new strategy to combat growing antisemitism in Europe with plans to better tackle hate speech, raise awareness about Jewish life, protect places of worship and ensure that the Holocaust isn't forgotten.

According to Europe’s Fundamental Rights Agency, nine out of 10 Jews consider that antisemitism has increased in their country and is a serious problem. More than one in three people have considered emigrating to escape the abuse.

The EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, said it was presenting what amounts to the first strategy of its kind given the “persistence and a significant increase of anti-Semitic incidents” around the 27-country bloc.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that “the strategy we are presenting today is a step change in how we respond to antisemitism. Europe can only prosper when its Jewish communities feel safe and prosper.”

Under the plan, which will be rolled out over this decade, the commission will use EU funds to support member countries as they develop their own national strategies and complement their actions.

The aim is to set up a Europe-wide network of “trusted flaggers” along with Jewish organizations to help remove illegal online hate speech. Brussels will also work with industry and IT companies to prevent the illegal display and sale of Nazi-related symbols, memorabilia and literature online.

Funding will be provided to better protect public spaces and places of worship to help Jewish people feel safer, with 24 million euros ($28 million) available already next year. Other steps will be taken to safeguard Jewish heritage, and raise awareness about Jewish culture, life and traditions.

One in 20 Europeans has never heard of the Holocaust, so the commission also wants to try to keep memory of the genocide alive by creating a network of sites “where the Holocaust happened” in cooperation with local communities.

About 6 million European Jews and millions of other people were killed by the Nazis and their collaborators during World War II.

Another focus of the plan is to ensure that EU aid and development funds that go abroad cannot be used for activities that might incite hatred and violence against the Jewish people.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fauci says he backs California Gov. Gavin Newsom's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for schoolchildren

    "People need to realize that having a vaccine requirement for schools is not a new, novel thing that is very peculiar or specific to COVID-19," Fauci said on "Face The Nation" Sunday.

  • 'Ted Lasso' Star Cristo Fernández Was Originally Supposed To Play An Icelandic Character

    "Fútbol is life!" Cristo Fernández has taken the world by storm as the infectiously positive Mexican soccer player Dani Rojas in the hit series "Ted Lasso," but did you know he almost played an Icelandic character named Gunner instead? Tune in tomorrow for more with Cristo Fernández.

  • Man Airlifted for Severe Injuries After Being Attacked by Shark off Sonoma Coast

    Shortly after 9 a.m., authorities responded to the scene at North Salmon Creek Beach where a man in his 30s sustained severe injuries to the leg from a shark bite

  • Russian actor blasts off to attempt a world first: a movie in space

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -A Russian actress and a film director blasted off for the International Space Station on Tuesday, beating Tom Cruise in the race to shoot the first movie in space. Russian state media provided blanket and patriotic coverage in the run-up, with a countdown clock running on Channel One and news anchors framing the development as a significant breakthrough by Russia that the rest of the world is watching closely. The launch to film the movie "The challenge" puts Russia on course to beat the United States in the latest chapter of the space race.

  • Lava flow thickens on La Palma after volcanic crater collapses

    A river of red-hot lava gushing from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma thickened on Monday, after the north side of the crater collapsed the previous night causing spectacular explosions, but authorities ruled out further evacuations. Despite the heightened activity, the lava appeared to be following a similar trajectory to previous flows and avoiding areas that have so far been spared, Canary Islands' regional president Angel Victor Torres said.

  • Jordanian king's properties undercut father figure image

    Jordan’s King Abdullah II was meeting with the World Bank president, asking for more financial support for his country’s battered economy, just around the time the news broke: A trove of leaked documents revealed the king had secretly bought more than a dozen luxury homes in the U.S. and Britain for over $100 million in the past decade. Abdullah was one of scores of public figures identified as holders of hidden offshore accounts. “Nobody’s going to turn a blind eye to this,” said Dave Harden, a former senior official at the U.S. Agency for International Development who is now running for Congress as a Democrat in Maryland.

  • Toxic foam used to put out Illinois coal mine fire, records show

    The operators of an Illinois coal mine defied orders and dumped toxic foam deep underground as part of an unsuccessful attempt to extinguish a fire that had stalled production in September.

  • Brexit cold turkey: UK tries to kick 25-year imported labour habit

    The United Kingdom's 25-year-old model of importing cheap labour has been up-ended by Brexit and COVID-19, sowing the seeds for a 1970s-style winter of discontent complete with worker shortages, spiralling wage demands and price rises. Leaving the European Union, followed by the chaos of the biggest public health crisis in a century, has plunged the world's fifth-largest economy into a sudden attempt to kick its addiction to cheap imported labour. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit experiment - unique among major economies - has further strained supply chains already creaking globally for everything from pork and poultry to medicines and milk.

  • Where do we draw the line between vaccines and personal freedoms?

    The push for more vaccine mandates has intensified as vaccination rates in many places plateau. Cities like San Francisco and […] The post Where do we draw the line between vaccines and personal freedoms? appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Why did Tom Brady leave New England Patriots for Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

    Tom Brady spent 20 years forging a legendary career with the Patriots before he shockingly split with the franchise and signed with the Buccaneers.

  • Boise woman killed, 2 others hospitalized in 4-car crash on Idaho 55 as tire breaks loose

    The fatal crash took place around 3:30 p.m. Monday just north of Cascade.

  • See Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Kids Adorably Show Their Support as He Beats Patriots in Reunion Game

    Just before Tom Brady set the NFL's all-time record for passing yards while beating his former squad, the New England Patriots, wife Gisele and their kids proved their excitement knows no bounds.

  • NASA's 'Armageddon'-style asteroid deflection mission takes off in November

    NASA has a launch date for that most Hollywood of missions, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, which is basically a dry run of the movie "Armageddon." Unlike the film, this will not involve nukes, oil rigs or Aerosmith, but instead is a practical test of our ability to change the trajectory of an asteroid in a significant and predictable way. The DART mission, managed by the Planetary Defense Coordination Office (!), involves sending a pair of satellites out to a relatively nearby pair of asteroids, known as the Didymos binary.

  • Stephanie Grisham says Donald and Melania Trump were 'totally unfazed' when she told them a White House staffer had physically abused her

    Politico first reported in July that ex-White House aide Max Miller pushed and slapped Grisham last year when she accused him of cheating on her.

  • Melania Trump's Reported Nickname from Secret Service Says A Lot About Her Time at the White House

    Code names and nicknames the White House Secret Service give to those they are sworn to protect might seem inconsequential, but they can actually reveal a lot about the person. Over the years, there have been some interesting code names for members of the first family, which is why it’s only a bit surprising that […]

  • Four Dead on Family Vineyard in Freak Wine-Making Accident

    GEORGES GOBETFour Italian men between the ages of 40 and 70 perished while producing wine from their family vineyard over the weekend, according to Italy’s fire brigade.The men—Santino and Massimo Carnevale, aged 70 and 45, and brothers Giacomo and Valerio Scofano, aged 70 and 50— were all related and taking part in an annual winemaking tradition near the city of Paola in the southern region of Calabria. One of the victims, Valerio Scofano, was not supposed to be in the shed, having been condemn

  • Nuns Raped Girls With Crucifixes as Female Pedophilia Was Covered Up by the Church

    Clodagh Kilcoyne via ReutersROME—“Marie” was placed in a French Catholic boarding school for “young girls from good families” when she was in the fifth grade. She remembers a nun who would come to her class every day to choose a student to help her with Mass. But the nun wasn’t looking for someone to help her. She was looking for a victim.“I was 11 and looked 9. She would choose me once every two or three times,” she recalls. “She would take me to her office, lock the door, and then draw the cur

  • Don Jr. and Eric Trump's families cut other kids in line at the White House Easter Egg Roll, book says

    It was an "obnoxious and entitled display" that didn't surprise Melania Trump or any of her aides, Stephanie Grisham wrote in her forthcoming book.

  • Racist ‘Landlord From Hell’ Tortured Tenants During Pandemic, Lawsuit Says

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Handouts/GettyHis Black tenants say he allegedly referrers to them as “n----s” who should “go back to Africa.” At least one white tenant says the man called her a “n----r lover” and warned her to “pay your bills like other white people.”David Merryman, the 56-year-old owner of dozens of rental properties in Southeastern Virginia worth over $5 million, has had over a dozen arrests in the past two decades for threats and assaults, been cited hundreds

  • The US must avoid war with China over Taiwan at all costs

    The prevailing mood among Washington insiders is to fight if China attempts to conquer Taiwan. That would be a mistake ‘There is no rational scenario in which the United States could end up in a better, more secure place after a war with China. ‘ Photograph: Taiwan Ministry Of National Defense/EPA Since last Friday, the People’s Republic of China has launched a total of 155 warplanes – the most ever over four consecutive days – into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone; Ned Price said the st