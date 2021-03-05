EU, US agree to suspend tariffs over Airbus-Boeing dispute

  • FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference in Brussels. In a sign of goodwill to rebuild trans-Atlantic relations, the European Union and the United States have decided to suspend tariffs used in the longstanding Airbus-Boeing dispute for a four-month period, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday, March 5, 2021 after a remote conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool via AP, Pool)
  • FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 file photo, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen prepares to address a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels. In a sign of goodwill to rebuild trans-Atlantic relations, the European Union and the United States have decided to suspend tariffs used in the longstanding Airbus-Boeing dispute for a four-month period, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday, March 5, 2021 after a remote conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, file)
1 / 2

Belgium EU US

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference in Brussels. In a sign of goodwill to rebuild trans-Atlantic relations, the European Union and the United States have decided to suspend tariffs used in the longstanding Airbus-Boeing dispute for a four-month period, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday, March 5, 2021 after a remote conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool via AP, Pool)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
RAF CASERT
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BRUSSELS (AP) — In a sign of goodwill to rebuild trans-Atlantic relations, the European Union and the United States have decided to suspend tariffs used in the longstanding Airbus-Boeing dispute, the EU Commission president said Friday.

Ursula von der Leyen said after remote talks with U.S. President Joe Biden that both sides “committed to focus on resolving our aircraft disputes, based on the work of our respective trade representatives."

The suspension will last for an initial period of four months.

Von der Leyen called it “a very positive signal for our economic cooperation in the years to come.”

"This is excellent news for businesses and industries on both sides of the Atlantic,” she said.

The EU is using the early months of the Biden administration to reset relations with the U.S. after four years of trans-Atlantic acrimony under former President Donald Trump.

With the initiative to ease the aircraft fight that long weighed on trade relations, the 27-nation bloc is seeking to rekindle the spirit of cooperation between Washington and Europe that has long defined global diplomacy.

Von der Leyen said she invited Biden to a global health summit in Rome on May 21 to streamline the fight against COVID-19, the common enemy that has killed over a million people in the EU and U.S. combined.

Only last November, the EU imposed tariffs on up to $4 billion worth of U.S. goods and services over illegal aid for plane maker Boeing, even though the 27 EU nations already held out hope relations would improve under Biden.

The move came only a few weeks after international arbitrators gave the EU the green light for such punitive action. The World Trade Organization had deemed illegal some U.S. support for Boeing — which is a bitter rival to Europe’s Airbus — and said the EU could make up for that with a limited amount of penalties on U.S. trade.

The WTO had ruled that Boeing was given an unfair edge over Airbus by tax breaks from Washington state, where Boeing once had headquarters. But after the WTO decision, the state repealed the tax breaks, making the EU’s complaint obsolete in the view of U.S. officials.

Recommended Stories

  • Marengo gas station worker shot in armed robbery speaks out

    "I had a pistol pushed up against my back," the father of five said. "That fast. Didn't even get a chance to even look around."

  • US trade deficit up 1.9% in January on record goods imports

    The level of imported goods to the U.S. in January reached unprecedented levels and pushed the trade deficit 1.9% higher as the coronavirus pandemic continues to distort global commerce. The gap between the goods and services the United States sold and what it bought abroad rose to $68.2 billion from $67 billion in December, the Commerce Department reported Friday. The figure exceeded the previous record for imported goods of $218.9 billion set in October, 2018.

  • UN envoy calls for urgent action to reverse Myanmar coup

    The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar called Friday for urgent Security Council action to reverse Myanmar’s military coup, saying about 50 peaceful protesters were killed in the military’s worst crackdowns this week and scores more were seriously injured. Christine Schraner Burgener said in her briefing to a closed council meeting obtained by The Associated Press that council unity and “robust” action is critical “in pushing for a stop to the violence and the restoration of Myanmar’s democratic institutions.” “It is critical that this council is resolute and coherent in putting the security forces on notice and standing with the people of Myanmar firmly, in support of the clear November election results.”

  • Biden Administration Document Sees China as Rival: Glaser

    Mar.04 -- Bonnie Glaser, Senior Adviser for Asia and Director of the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies discusses China's foreign policy and its relations with other countries, in particular the United States in the light of the country's annual parliamentary pageant, the&nbsp;National People’s Congress. In the interview for "Bloomberg Markets: China Open" she discusses the security issues in the Indo-Pacific such as Taiwan and the South China Sea. She speaks to Tom Mackenzie in Beijing and David Ingles in Hong Kong.

  • 'I'll believe it when I see it' - Saudi Arabia doubts oil recovery and keeps taps tight

    This week's surprise decision by Saudi Arabia and other top oil producers to broadly stick with output cuts despite rising crude prices was influenced by events in an unexpected place - Italy. "Take a look at what is happening in Milan today," Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud told a news conference on Thursday after a meeting of OPEC and its allies. Restrictions on movement destroyed up to a fifth of oil demand last year and led OPEC and its allies - known as OPEC+ - to make record output cuts.

  • U.N. Security Council urged to act as Myanmar protesters are again met with gunfire

    Christine Burgener called on the council for "unified support, action", asking "how much more can we allow the Myanmar military to get away with?", following the deaths of dozens of civilian protesters this week. She said the situation in Myanmar was moving toward "an acute humanitarian crisis".

  • Canada approves Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, says other shots arriving faster than planned

    Canada's drug regulator has approved Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, the fourth such shot to be given the green light, Ottawa said on Friday, amid frustration over the slow pace of inoculations. "The last year hasn't been easy, but we are going to get through this ... to people watching at home right now who are looking forward to getting their shot - your turn is coming," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a briefing. Canada is the second major jurisdiction to approve the shot after the United States.

  • Imran Khan faces crunch confidence vote after senate race defeat

    Imran Khan on Saturday faces the biggest test yet of his nearly three-year premiership in a crunch confidence vote after losing a senate race. The former cricket star has told his ruling coalition to back him or he will return to opposition, after the surprise defeat of his party's key candidate in upper house elections. His Movement for Justice party on Friday said the cabinet would be dismissed and a new prime minister elected if the 68-year-old prime minister lost the vote. The surprise election of former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani ahead of Mr Khan's finance minister, Abdul Hafiz Sheikh, precipitated Mr Khan's biggest crisis since he won power in 2018. Mr Khan accused his own parliamentarians of succumbing to the very corruption he has vowed to stamp out, claiming 15 or 16 "sold" their vote for opposition bribes. A court ruling before the vote that the election would be a secret ballot has meant the rebels could not be identified. "This is your democratic right ... just raise your hands that you don't have confidence and I will go into the opposition [benches]," the prime minister told supporters during a televised speech to the nation. Though Mr Khan improved his standing in the 100-member Senate, the defeat of a key ally and an apparent rebellion by his own party has energised the opposition. Maryam Nawaz Sharif, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said Mr Khan had “suffered a humiliating defeat [and] his members expressed a lack of confidence in him and voted against him". Mr Khan swept to power in July 2018 on an anti-corruption platform vowing to stamp out the political graft of leaders like Mr Sharif. His opponents alleged his victory was orchestrated by the country's generals, who have ruled the country directly or behind the scenes for much of Pakistan's history. Mr Khan met with the Army chief and the military spy agency on Thursday. Pakistan’s spy agency has been asked to monitor the movements of Mr Khan's lawmakers to secure their votes, officials told Bloomberg. An alliance of opposition parties has threatened to mobilise a mass march on the capital later this month the try to force Mr Khan's resignation.

  • Norwegian Air says Boeing dispute to be decided in U.S. court

    Norwegian Air expects its dispute with Boeing over the cancellation of orders for 97 aircraft to be decided in U.S. legal proceedings and not as part of an Irish restructuring process, a lawyer for the airline said on Friday. On Friday, the airline indicated to the Irish court that it was seeking to repudiate three aircraft sales contracts with Boeing. But a lawyer for Norwegian later made clear to the court that any repudiation would not impact or prejudge ongoing legal proceedings linked to the contracts in the United States.

  • China says to promote U.S. business ties on basis of 'mutual respect'

    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang pledged on Friday to promote business ties with the United States based on "mutual respect" that benefit both countries. The world's two largest economies have been at odds over trade and economic policy, especially when it comes to U.S. efforts to restrict tech exports to China and tariffs both have put on each others goods. This week, President Joe Biden singled out a "growing rivalry with China" as a key challenge facing the United States, with his top diplomat describing the Asian country as "the biggest geopolitical test" of this century.

  • Philippines reports 52 more cases of South African COVID-19 variant

    The Philippines has recorded 52 more cases of a highly contagious coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa, the health ministry said on Friday, presenting new challenges for a country battling one of Asia's worst outbreaks. Out of the new cases of the variant, known as B.1.351, the health ministry said 41 were detected in Manila, while the origin of the others was still being verified. The Philippines first reported six cases of the variant on Tuesday.

  • Trump State Department aide charged with assault at Capitol

    A former State Department aide in President Donald Trump's administration has been charged with participating in the deadly siege at the Capitol and assaulting officers who were trying to guard the building, court papers show. It’s the first known case to be brought against a Trump appointee in the Jan. 6 insurrection, which led to Trump's historic second impeachment. Federico Klein, who also worked for Trump's 2016 campaign, was seen wearing a “Make America Great Again" hat amid the throng of people in a tunnel trying to force their way into the Capitol on Jan. 6, the papers say.

  • Nancy Pelosi dismisses new QAnon threat to Capitol as ‘silliness’

    Pelosi says House adjourned early to make time for a Republican conference – not because of QAnon conspiracy theory that Trump would be re-inaugurated on Thursday

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • England out for 205, India reaches 24-1 in last test

    India spinners claimed eight more England wickets as the visitors were bowled out for 205 on the first day of the fourth and final test on Thursday. India was 24-1 at stumps, and on course to win the series 3-1. England opted to bat first on another dry pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium, where India won the third test inside two days.

  • Dubois scores in OT to lift Jets past Canadiens, 4-3

    Pierre-Luc Dubois scored at 4:29 of overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night in the opener of two-game series. Dubois fired a rolling puck past goalie Jake Allen for his fifth of the season. “It is a very special place to play,” said Dubois, from Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts.

  • ‘Textbook voter suppression’: How Trump’s stolen election lies are shaping the future of democracy

    Republicans in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills restricting voting rights, underscoring urgency in Congress to pass sweeping elections legislation, Alex Woodward reports

  • Spring break crowd storms Fort Lauderdale beach — COVID or not

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Thong bikinis, cold beer and maskless throngs. That’s how spring break looked Thursday on the famous Fort Lauderdale strip, just days into the start of the popular college pasttime that lasts into April. Universities across the country canceled spring break to discourage college coeds from spreading the coronavirus. But judging from the crowds hitting the beach, the ...

  • Duke helicopter pilot may have shut off wrong engine before fatal crash, NTSB says

    A malfunction of the first engine likely sent “unexpected and confusing” indications to the pilot.

  • Ex-chief: Dallas cop kept on job to not tip him off to probe

    The Dallas Police Department allowed an officer to continue patrolling for more than a year while investigating whether he ordered two people to be killed because it didn't want to tip him off, the city's former police chief said. Former Police Chief U. Renee Hall, who left the department at the end of 2020, told The Dallas Morning News that the decision not to place Officer Bryan Riser on leave was made in conjunction with federal law enforcement and the Dallas County district attorney's office. Riser, 36, was arrested Thursday on two counts of capital murder and taken to the Dallas County Jail, where he was being held Friday on $5 million bond after a court appearance Thursday night.