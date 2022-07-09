EU, US urge North Macedonia to move forward on EU bid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State
  • Josep Borrell
    Spanish politician, EU foreign affairs representative, former MEP

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — European Union and U.S. leaders are urging North Macedonia’s parliament to accept a French proposal that will move the tiny Balkan country closer toward EU membership and overcome objections by Bulgaria.

“At this critical moment in European history, marked by the unjustifiable aggression carried out by Russia against Ukraine, advancing Albania and North Macedonia’s EU path is key to strengthening the cohesion and resilience of the entire European continent,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a joint statement Saturday.

“We welcome a compromise proposal which takes into account the interests and concerns of both North Macedonia and Bulgaria based on mutual respect, trust, and understanding. The sovereign decision of the Parliament of North Macedonia will be important to move forward,” they said.

“The European Union and the United States are committed to closer cooperation in the Western Balkans. Ensuring stability and prosperity and making their European and Euro-Atlantic future a reality remains our common goal,” they added.

North Macedonia has been a candidate for EU membership for 17 years. The country received the green light to begin accession talks in 2020, but no date for the start of the negotiations has been set.

Bulgaria has used its power as an EU member to block North Macedonia’s membership.

Political tensions in North Macedonia have been on the rise with violent nightly protests since French President Emmanuel Macron announced at the NATO summit in Madrid that he believed “a compromise solution” had been achieved.

Macron’s proposal envisages concessions from both sides. The government in Skopje would commit to changing its constitution to recognize a Bulgarian minority, protect minority rights and banish hate speech, as Bulgaria, an EU member since 2007, has demanded.

The French leader stressed the proposal doesn’t question the official existence of a Macedonian language, but he noted that, like all deals, it “rests on compromises and on a balance.”

In North Macedonia, both President Stevo Pendarovski and the government of Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski backed the proposal as a reasonable compromise. Accepting it “will be neither a historic triumph, as one camp would call it, nor a historic failure or debacle, as those in the other camp say,” Pendarovski said.

The government has stressed the proposal does not endanger national interests or identity. But the center-right main opposition party, the VMRO-DPMNE, as well as others, disagree, saying the deal favors Bulgarian demands that question North Macedonia’s history, language, identity, culture and heritage.

In Bulgaria, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov’s centrist government was toppled in a no-confidence vote on June 22. A junior governing partner quit the fragile four-party coalition, describing Petkov’s willingness to lift the veto of North Macedonia as a “national betrayal.”

Bulgaria has accepted the French proposal, which now requires the backing of North Macedonia’s parliament. A plenary session has not been scheduled yet.

Recommended Stories

  • Protests block North Macedonia's capital over Bulgaria, EU compromise

    Streets in Skopje, North Macedonia, were brought to a standstill on Friday because of protests against a proposed compromise deal with Bulgaria that would finally allow the Balkan country to begin long-awaited European Union membership talks. On Friday hundreds of people parked their vehicles around government buildings in central Skopje as well as on several other regional roads. North Macedonia has been a candidate for EU membership for 17 years, but its approval had been blocked first by Greece and now by Bulgaria, which wants North Macedonia to recognise a Bulgarian minority and shared history with the Bulgarian language.

  • Caregiver acquitted in accidental vinegar death in Spokane

    A former caregiver charged in connection with the 2019 poisoning death of a developmentally disabled woman has been acquitted of felony assault.

  • Large Crowds Protest in Colombo Against Sri Lankan President

    Large crowds gathered in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on July 9, to protest against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa amidst an economic crisis.Footage taken by Yudhanjaya Wijeratne shows a large crowd gathered near a statue of former Prime Minister S. W. R. D. Bandaranaike. Many people in the crowd carry the flag of Sri Lanka as they march through the street.Protestors have stormed the President’s House in Colombo and it is not believed that the president is in the building. Credit: Yudhanjaya Wijeratne via Storyful

  • These lifelong Democrats lost loved ones to shootings. They don’t trust the party to fix it.

    Voters' concerns about crime and policing are taking center stage ahead of the November election as cities across the US deal with spikes in homicide rates and violence.

  • Occupiers are advancing on the Bakhmut front General Staff summary

    IRYNA BALACHUK - FRIDAY, 8 JULY 2022, 07:19 The Russian invaders continue to advance on the Bakhmut front, while at the same time, Ukrainian defenders have repelled Russian assaults on the Kharkiv and Sloviansk fronts.

  • Zelenskyy visits Ukrainian defenders in the Dnipropetrovsk region

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 8 JULY 2022, 15:03 PHOTO FROM ZELENSKYY'S TELEGRAM President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the front-line positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a trip to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

  • Pro Football Focus names best move that Ravens made during 2022 offseason

    Pro Football Focus named the best move the Ravens made in the 2022 offseason

  • Russians increase scale of bribery to collect personal data on people under occupation

    ALYONA MAZURENKO - Saturday, 9 July 2022, 12:57 The Russians are failing in their efforts to collect passport data in the temporarily occupied territories, so they are increasing the scale of bribery of the population.

  • Russians and collaborators steal what cars are left in occupied Mariupol Intelligence Directorate

    MAZURENKO ALENA - SATURDAY, 9 JULY 2022, 14: 06 Russian occupiers and those collaborating with their regime are stealing resident's cars in Mariupol. Source: press service of the Ukrainian Chief Intelligence Directorate Quote: "In temporarily occupied Mariupol, the number of thefts of remaining private vehicles is rapidly increasing.

  • California cop arrested for DUI in marked patrol car, police say. He was passed out

    A resident found the officer asleep in the cruiser, police say. Here’s what’s next in the case.

  • Sri Lanka protesters storm president's office

    Sri Lankan protesters stormed Presdient Rajapaksa's redidence and office to vent their fury over the island nation's economic crisis. (July 9)

  • Are Queer Folks Prepared for the GOP to Use Monkeypox Against Us?

    Gay men on Fire Island over the holiday weekend weighed in on stigma, monkeypox, and a history of the right weaponizing health conditions against LGBTQ+ people.

  • White House blasts McConnell for threatening to tank China competition bill

    The White House accused Mitch McConnell of hypocrisy for his threat to tank the bipartisan innovation bill if Democrats continued a push for reconciliation bill.

  • Why Jewish giving to Israel is losing ground

    American Jews donate at high levels to charity. One way they support causes in the U.S., Israel and other places is collective, often through large grant-making organizations. In researching this organized philanthropy, I’ve observed that the proportion of Jewish institutional giving to Israeli causes has fallen since 2009. I believe that several factors, including demographic and social changes, a diminishing perception of Israel as being in need and concerns over the Palestinian-Israeli confli

  • Friend who helped DeBary teen cover up mother's murder won't have felony on his record

    Gregory Ramos murdered his mom and is serving 45 years. His friend, Brian Porras, received a year in a jail for staging a burglary to cover it up.

  • The Power of Navy Leaders -- Especially Chiefs -- to Make or Break Sailors

    As the Navy continues to deal with the fallout of several personnel crises, more attention is being focused on the leaders who deal directly with the junior sailors.

  • Gas lines and scuffles: Sri Lanka faces humanitarian crisis

    Chamila Nilanthi is tired of all the waiting. The 47-year-old mother of two spent three days lining up to get kerosene in the Sri Lankan town of Gampaha, northeast of the capital, Colombo. Two weeks earlier she spent three days in a queue for cooking gas — but came home with none.

  • Taiwan slams 'provocative' China for sending fighters across Taiwan Strait

    Chinese fighter jets crossed the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Friday in what the island's government slammed as a provocation, as a senior U.S. senator visited Taipei for a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen that China condemned. China claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and has ramped up military and political pressure to try and force the island to accept Chinese rule. Taiwan's Defence Ministry said the Chinese aircraft "intentionally crossed the median line of the strait in a provocative move, which has seriously damaged regional peace and stability".

  • Ukraine Latest: New US Aid; Russia Strikes Zelenskiy’s Home Town

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationMusk Backs Out of $44 Billion Twitter Deal Over Bot AccountsWorking From Home Isn’t a Free Company BenefitBiden Lauds CIA for Punching ‘Gigantic Hole’ in Putin’s PlaybookRussian missiles struck the central city of Kryvyi Rih, Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s home town, early Saturday, officials said, a day after Ukraine’s president held briefings, met with fr

  • Zelenskiy sacks Ukraine's envoy to Germany, other ambassadors

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday dismissed several of Kyiv's senior envoys abroad including the country's outspoken ambassador to Germany, the presidential website said. In a decree that gave no reason for the move, Zelenskiy announced the sacking of Ukraine's ambassadors to Germany, India, the Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary. Zelenskiy has urged his diplomats to drum up international support and military aid for Ukraine as it tries to fend off Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.