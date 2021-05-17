EU vows to boost efforts to end Israeli-Palestinian fighting

  • A Palestinian firefighter extinguishes a fire from a beachside cafe after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Monday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
  • Palestinian rescue workers carry the remains of a man found next to a beachside cafe after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Monday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
  • A woman reacts while standing near the rubble of a building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike on Saturday that housed The Associated Press, broadcaster Al-Jazeera and other media outlets, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
  • The building housing the offices of The Associated Press and other media in Gaza City collapses after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike Saturday, May 15, 2021. The attack came roughly an hour after the Israeli military warned people to evacuate the building, which also housed Al-Jazeera and a number of offices and apartments. There was no immediate explanation for why the building was targeted. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)
  • A ball of fire erupts from a building housing various international media, including The Associated Press, after an Israeli airstrike on Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Gaza City. The attack came roughly an hour after the Israeli military ordered people to evacuate the building, which also housed Al-Jazeera and a number of offices and apartments. There was no immediate explanation for why the building was targeted. (Mahmud Hams /Pool Photo via AP)
  • Smoke billows from a building housing various international media, including The Associated Press, after an Israeli airstrike on Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Gaza City. The attack came roughly an hour after the Israeli military ordered people to evacuate the building, which also housed Al-Jazeera and a number of offices and apartments. There was no immediate explanation for why the building was targeted. (Mahmud Hams /Pool Photo via AP)
1 / 6

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

A Palestinian firefighter extinguishes a fire from a beachside cafe after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Monday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
RAF CASERT
·3 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union will redouble its efforts to end the surge in violence between the Israeli military and Palestinian militants, and seek progress during a special meeting of its foreign ministers on Tuesday.

The EU also called the weekend destruction of a building housing The Associated Press and other major international media “extremely worrying” and said safe working conditions for journalists were essential.

The EU has never had the impact that Washington can wield in the region and no immediate breakthrough was expected from Tuesday’s meeting. Ever since the outbreak of violence last week, the EU has been calling for restraint and condemned attacks that hit civilian populations.

Individual member states also let their voices be heard.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi stressed the “absolute need” to cease hostilities between Israel and the Palestinians, the French presidency said. Macron reaffirmed France’s support to the Egyptian mediation in the conflict.

Rome also looked ahead to Tuesday's meeting. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Italy had requested to discuss the Mideast violence and said “the violence and attacks between Israel and Palestine must stop." In a Facebook post, he added that “the EU with its 27 member states must take a clear and unified position and work to press the parties to sit together again at the negotiation table.”

Because EU policy toward the region requires unanimity among the 27 EU member nations, its actions and statements haven't had the impact that could be expected from a bloc of 450 million people that has large trade interests in the region.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and European Council President Charles Michel both called over the past days to call for an end to the escalation in violence and ensure that civilians are protected.

Tuesday's meeting is to seek “how best that EU can contribute to diffusing the tensions, stop the escalation and stop the ongoing violence,” EU spokesman Peter Stano said.

Pro-Palestinian critics of EU policy insist the bloc has been far too lenient when it comes to imposing sanctions on Jerusalem.

The fighting broke out last week, when the Hamas militant group fired long-range rockets at Jerusalem after weeks of clashes in the city between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police. The protests were focused on the heavy-handed policing of a flashpoint sacred site during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers.

Since then, the Israeli military has launched hundreds of airstrikes that it says are targeting Hamas’ militant infrastructure. Palestinian militants in Gaza have fired more than 3,100 rockets into Israel.

At least 198 Palestinians have been killed in the strikes with 1,300 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Eight people in Israel have been killed in rocket attacks from Gaza.

Over the weekend, Israel destroyed a building housing The Associated Press and other media, and claimed that Hamas used the building for a military intelligence office. The AP has called on Israel to provide evidence.

“The destruction of media offices in Gaza is extremely worrying and the safety and security of journalists and all their colleagues, the press people, is essential,” Stano said. “Independent reporting, especially in situations of conflict and especially from areas of conflict, is indispensable.”

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T, Discovery To Merge Media Assets In Mega-Deal Amid Global Internet Streaming War

    Discovery stock jumped and AT&T stock gained on news they will merge their media assets in a megadeal that raises the content bar versus Disney, Netflix and others amid internet video streaming wars.

  • Biden expresses concerns over conflict as Netanyahu defends Israel's actions in Gaza

    House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said the U.S. needs "to do everything possible to bring about a cease-fire."

  • Minneapolis' civil unrest drove a huge spike in graffiti across the city

    Minneapolis is struggling to keep up with a spike in graffiti over the last year, driven by the civil unrest following the killing of George Floyd.Why it matters: Graffiti can often look bad, but it also costs a lot for private property owners and government agencies to clean up.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Reports of graffiti were up 16% across the city in 2020, and so far, they're up another 55% in 2021. You can check out annual data, but note that 2017 is an outlier due to a University of Minnesota graffiti project. The intrigue: "Tagging" — a repeated name or symbol — often drives graffiti. It accounts for about two out of every three reports, according to city data. But political and emotional messages have been driving the increases over the past year , said co-Clean City coordinator Michelle Howard. "A lot of our increase is pertaining to the civil unrest and the protesting and the [Derek Chauvin] trial," she said. More than 2,400 reports of graffiti came in during March and April, when the trial was happening.How it works: Minneapolis Public Works receives reports of graffiti through 311. Then the city sends someone out to photograph the property. If it's on public property, it will issue work orders to remove it.But for private property, the process takes longer. Staff sends property owners a letter, giving them a removal deadline. If they don't act in time, the city sends a contractor and then bills them.The cost for a contractor to remove a 16-square-foot graffiti marking ranges from about $74 to $87. Between the lines: Public Works has limited staff and has been falling behind on processing and compliance, said Angela Brenny, the other Clean City coordinator. That is why you might be seeing more graffiti, particularly around Lake Street, which was ground zero for civil unrest last year. "We get staff pulled off to do other things, but we don't ever get additional staff for backlog," Brenny said.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Netanyahu doesn't see 'immediate' end to latest Israeli-Palestinian conflict

    "We're trying to degrade Hamas' terrorist abilities and to degrade their will to do this again."

  • Rangers condemns 'small minority' of fans over Glasgow rampage as police urge club to impose ban

    Rangers has condemned a "small minority" of fans for damaging the club's reputation by rampaging through Glasgow city centre on Saturday and attacking police as their title celebrations turned violent. In a statement, the club said it had worked with the authorities "to ensure a consistency of message" that fans should not gather and "some of the scenes were unacceptable." It said the actions of some of the 15,000 fans who ignored lockdown rules, despite the more transmissible Indian variant spreading through the city, "besmirched the good name of Rangers Football Club." But one of the Scotland's most senior police officers challenged the club to go further and ban those responsible for the shocking behaviour, which included brawling, pelting police with missiles and anti-Catholic singing. Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said: "I think they've besmirched the great name of the club, and I don't think they should be anywhere near a football ground after this."

  • Two dead, dozens hurt in Israeli synagogue accident - ambulance service

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -At least two worshippers were killed and more than 100 injured on Sunday when a grandstand collapsed in a synagogue under construction in a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, Israel's national ambulance service said. The accident in Givat Zeev, just north of Jerusalem, raised more questions about safety measures at large ultra-Orthodox events, two weeks after 45 pilgrims were crushed to death in a stampede at the burial site of a Jewish sage in northern Israel. A police spokesman said 650 worshippers were at the Givat worship site for the start of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot.

  • Only three in 10 Scots believe they have enough facts on independence to make informed choice

    Only three out of 10 Scots believe the SNP has given them enough facts about independence in order to make a fully informed choice in any second referendum, according to a poll unveiled by Gordon Brown. The survey, commissioned by the former Prime Minister's Our Scottish Future think tank, found 58 per cent said they would not know enough about the impact of separation on issues like the English border and currency. Among the other matters a majority said were not confident about were a separate Scotland's security and defence arrangements, its tax policy and how it could join the EU. Half of Scots were also unsure about whether the monarch would remain head of state and how public services such as the NHS and schools would be funded without the Barnett formula. Mr Brown said that the SNP must “open the books” and warned that the SNP Government "cannot be both judge and jury" when setting out the case for an independent nation. Instead, he argued that the Nationalists should be prepared to open its case up to public scrutiny through parliamentary hearings.

  • In Sheikh Jarrah, Jerusalem, longtime Palestinian residents are challenging expulsions by Israeli settlers in court and bearing a violent response, fearing the repeat of history

    Sheikh Jarrah is "a microcosm of the Nakba," Diana Buttu, the director of the IMEU told Insider. "Because it's a result of the Nakba."

  • Myanmar anti-coup fighters retreat from town as U.S. makes appeal

    The United States and Britain called on the army to avoid civilian casualties and a shadow National Unity Government formed by loyalists of Myanmar's detained elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, appealed for international help. The fighting in the hill town of Mindat, about 100 km (60 miles) from the Indian border in Chin state, is some of the heaviest since the coup plunged Myanmar into chaos with daily protests, strikes and the emergence of new local militias.

  • British official says UK-EU relations 'bumpy' after Brexit

    Britain’s Brexit minister predicted Monday that relations between the U.K. and the European Union would continue to be “bumpy” amid tensions over post-Brexit trading arrangements. David Frost said talks with the EU on ironing out the problems were “not hugely productive” so far. Since Britain made its final economic break from the 27-nation bloc at the end of 2020, the two sides have sparred over EU boats’ fishing rights in U.K. waters and new trade arrangements for Northern Ireland.

  • Biden administration to send 20 million U.S.-authorized vaccine doses abroad

    President Biden will send an additional 20 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to other countries by the end of June, including shots authorized by the FDA for use in the U.S., White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.Why it matters: It will be the first time the U.S. has sent Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses abroad. The administration previously announced plans to export 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has not been authorized domestically.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free80 million is the highest number of doses donated by any country in the world, according to Psaki. She did not comment on where the 60 million AstraZeneca vaccines will go, saying that decision will come after it receives clearance from the FDA in the next few weeks.Between the lines: By the end of June, it's likely the U.S. will have more than 20 million authorized doses sitting around. States have already started turning down their federal vaccine allocations as demand has dropped.The big picture: The U.S. has faced criticism for hoarding vaccines, especially as supply outpaces demand domestically. Among the world's four major vaccine producers, America has kept nearly its entire supply up to now.Go deeper: The global line for coronavirus vaccines stretches back to 2023Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Cyclone Tauktae makes landfall in Covid-battered India

    It is feared Cyclone Tauktae will be the strongest storm to hit the western state of Gujarat since 1998.

  • EU, US move to end steel row and point to China

    The EU and US took a step towards a post-Trump trade truce on Monday, agreeing to hold talks to end a tit-for-tat feud over steel and aluminium tariffs.

  • COVID and conflict: Gaza's hospitals strained on two fronts

    Gaza's hospitals were already struggling to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic before the conflict with Israel erupted last week. "The Ministry of Health is fighting on two fronts in the Gaza Strip - the coronavirus front and the other front, which is more difficult, is the injuries and the wounded," said Marwan Abu Sada, the director of surgery in Gaza's main Shifa hospital. More than a week into fighting, with Palestinians pounded night and day by airstrikes and Israelis racing for refuge from rockets as sirens wail, Gaza's doctors are battling to keep pace.

  • A Xinjiang Solar Giant Breaks Ranks to Try and Woo the West

    (Bloomberg) -- At the Daqo New Energy Corp. factory in China’s Xinjiang region, workers carefully processed tall columns of refined silicon last week as a group of reporters and analysts looked on. It’s the first time outsiders were allowed to witness the mundane factory scene since China’s dominant solar industry has come under scrutiny for its labor practices. Unlike three other companies in Xinjiang that produce polysilicon—a key ingredient in solar panels—Daqo hasn’t been linked to alleged human-rights abuses. Yet Daqo has upheld the same secrecy as its peers with ties to the government-run labor program that's under international scrutiny. As recently as March, the company declined interview requests for its executives and turned away foreign observers. Now the company’s leadership is breaking ranks in an attempt to shield itself from potential U.S. sanctions over China's treatment of the Uyghur minority group in Xinjiang. READ MORE: Secrecy and Abuse Claims Haunt China’s Solar Factories in XinjiangDaqo’s chief financial officer, Ming Yang, acknowledges there's a “good probability” that Xinjiang-made polysilicon will be banned by President Joe Biden. As the only U.S.-listed polysilicon company based in Xinjiang, Daqo can’t just ignore concerns from overseas investors and regulators, he said in an interview. “We understand there are these perception risks, especially from the public and media, and some investors,” Yang said.On Wednesday, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said officials “believe in some cases” that Chinese solar products are being produced by forced labor and confirmed the administration is mulling restrictions. Daqo’s best bet is to try and win an exemption. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp. this month managed to get itself removed from a U.S. blacklist of military-linked companies, suggesting there’s a way for individual companies to avoid penalties even as tensions rise between the world’s two biggest economies.Concerns about forced labor in Xinjiang stem from a state-run labor program that some Western governments and academics have argued is used to compel mainly Muslim Uyghurs and other minorities to work against their will. Researchers have highlighted public documents showing three other polysilicon factories—not Daqo’s—accepted workers from the program. China says the initiative helps poor ethnic minorities find better employment and that accusations of forced labor in Xinjiang are lies invented by foreign adversaries. Daqo’s campaign is being spearheaded by Yang, a Taiwan-born, Cornell-educated former McKinsey & Co. consultant who joined the firm in 2015. The night before the tour, the 46-year-old held court for two hours over dinner at a local hotel, sipping Moutai liquor with a group of foreign journalists. A vegetarian, he picked at dishes including tomato and egg soup and cauliflower stir-fry as he set out his case: Daqo doesn't participate in the labor program and doesn’t employ any Uyghurs.When asked later what he thought of the government’s treatment of Uyghurs, including internment camps that officials describe as vocational training facilities, Yang equivocated. “Do they exist or not? Actually, I don’t know,” he said. “But certainly if they do exist, then I think there are moral standards that this will be judged” against.Yang and his team plan to appoint an agency to conduct a human-rights audit of their operations—and most probably those of key suppliers—to back up the company’s assertion that it has “zero tolerance” for forced labor. Daqo has shortlisted three possibilities: a global auditing firm and two fair-labor institutions referred to them by the U.S. government. It’s a gamble. Conducting independent, third-party inspections at random times would require cooperation from a local government that has for years prevented foreign journalists and diplomats from freely visiting the region. Yang said the authorities have given Daqo “preliminary assurances” that the auditors will be granted access.Supply-chain audits are recognized by the U.S. government, "but the bar is high and they have mixed results of success," said Nicholas Turner, a lawyer at Steptoe & Johnson LLP in Hong Kong who specializes in economic sanctions. "A lot will depend on who the auditor is and the level of transparency the company can provide."Daqo’s push for transparency could also end up raising more questions about the other key players in the industry—Xinte Energy Co., GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. and East Hope Group Co.—and China’s labor practices in the region. Together, the four factories provide almost half the global supply of polysilicon, helping to power a surge in solar energy around the world. Operating in the region has become problematic for companies after China began a “strike-hard” campaign in Xinjiang in the 2010s in response to a series of deadly terror attacks by Uyghurs seeking greater political and cultural autonomy. The policies, which have seen Muslims placed under tight surveillance and separated from their families, have been characterized by the U.S. government as genocide. For Daqo, distancing itself from the labor program could be almost as risky as facing U.S. sanctions. The company must be careful that in defending its own practices it doesn’t appear to be agreeing with Western criticisms of Chinese policies, or failing to show solidarity with Beijing and its industry peers. That’s why Daqo has tailored its message for two different audiences.During the factory tour, which was also attended by analysts from HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Credit Suisse Group AG, Yang insisted that Daqo wouldn’t take part in the labor program. “If the government did ask us, we would not participate,” he said. As a foreign-invested company, Yang said Daqo wouldn’t be obligated to comply with such an order. Daqo has “very high integrity standards,” he said.There are early signs that Daqo’s charm offensive may be working. “There is no evidence of any human-rights violations and only allegations,” Jefferies Financial Group Inc. analyst Johnson Wan wrote in a note to clients after watching a virtual video tour of the plant. Wan has a buy rating on Daqo, which is planning to raise 5 billion yuan ($778 million) in a listing this year on Shanghai’s Star board.Kevin He, Daqo’s head of investor relations, struck a different tone from Yang at a press conference arranged by the foreign ministry in Beijing in early May. Sitting next to Xinjiang government officials, he lashed out at a U.S. solar industry lobby’s efforts to form an anti-forced labor alliance. The aim, he said, was to sabotage China’s participation in the global market. “We express our strong indignation and condemnation,” He said.Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian reiterated on Monday that there is only voluntary employment in Xinjiang. "China welcomes those with just and objective view from all countries and institutions to visit Xinjiang, but is against investigations based on the presumption of guilt,” he said.Concerns about Daqo’s perceived ties to Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, or XPCC—a state-affiliated organization that's been sanctioned by the U.S. government for alleged human-rights abuses including mass arbitrary detention—are another “potential risk,” Yang said. The organization oversaw the development of Shihezi, the city where Daqo’s factory is based.“We have no association with the XPCC,” Yang said. “We're not owned by them. We’re a fully foreign-owned enterprise and we have no collaboration.” Yang said Daqo will stop expanding its Shihezi operations after this year, citing diminishing energy price advantages and a desire to be closer to customers. The company is looking at Yunnan and Inner Mongolia as possibilities for future growth.But Daqo faces an uphill battle as it tries to escape the shadow of Xinjiang. Last week, for example, researchers Laura Murphy and Nyrola Elima released a report detailing what they called “a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship” between Daqo and XPCC. They also cited public documents that indicate some of Daqo’s major suppliers may have hired workers from the labor program. Daqo said it didn’t find any evidence of forced labor at the plants.Companies “must allow unannounced, unfettered, unmonitored audits that center Uyghur workers' voices and that guarantee zero repercussions for whistleblowers,” said Murphy, a professor at Sheffield Hallam University. “No company can guarantee any of those conditions in Xinjiang so long as internment camps remain in operation. And certainly none of this is accomplished by guided tours of factory floors.”That means the pressure on Daqo will be difficult to evade, no matter how open the company makes itself. “We’re trying to be as transparent as possible," Yang said. (Updates with analyst comment in 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dogged by Mideast, Blinken aims to revive US-Denmark ties

    Confronting multiple unrelated international crises, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sought Monday to revive strained ties with Denmark, pledging renewed cooperation with the country over climate change, Arctic policy and Russia. As calls in Washington and around the world grew for the Biden administration to take a tougher, more active stance on increasing Israeli-Palestinian violence, Blinken largely held to his initial agenda in meetings with Danish leaders and officials from Greenland and the Faeroe Islands. Blinken's talks in Copenhagen came ahead of his first face-to-face encounter with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a time of significantly heightened tensions between Washington and Moscow.

  • Rudy Giuliani complains he’s being treated like drug cartel head amid reports Trump has abandoned him

    Former mayor of New York reportedly under investigation for work in Ukraine during Trump presidency

  • Bill Gates reportedly lying low in luxury California resort with $250k joining fee ahead of divorce hearing

    The tech icon has been reportedly hiding out at the Palm Desert oasis for months

  • Firing squad death penalty introduced in South Carolina despite outcry

    Bill forces death row inmates to choose between firing squad and electric chair

  • All remaining COVID-19 restrictions being lifted May 29

    All remaining COVID-19 restrictions and capacity limits will be lifted effective May 29, and fully vaccinated people will no longer be required to wear masks in most settings, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday.