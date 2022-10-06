EU wants to know if Microsoft will block rivals after Activision deal

FILE PHOTO: Illustration of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard logos
Foo Yun Chee
·2 min read

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are asking games developers whether Microsoft will be incentivised to block rivals' access to "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard's best-selling games, according to an EU document seen by Reuters.

EU antitrust regulators are due to make a preliminary decision by Nov. 8 on whether to clear Microsoft's proposed $69 billion acquisition of Activision.

The EU competition enforcer also asked if Activision's trove of user data would give the U.S. software giant a competitive advantage in the development, publishing and distribution of computer and console games, the EU document shows.

The planned acquisition, the biggest in the gaming industry, will help Microsoft better compete with leaders Tencent and Sony.

After its decision next month the European Commission is expected to open a four-month long investigation, underscoring regulatory concerns about Big Tech acquisitions.

Games developers, publishers and distributors were asked whether the deal would affect their bargaining power regarding the terms for selling console and PC games via Microsoft's Xbox and its cloud game streaming service Game Pass.

Regulators also wanted to know if there would be sufficient alternative suppliers in the market following the deal and also in the event Microsoft decides to make Activision's games exclusively available on its Xbox, its Games Pass and its cloud game streaming services.

They asked if such exclusivity clauses would reinforce Microsoft's Windows operating system versus rivals, and whether the addition of Activision to its PC operating system, cloud computing services and game-related software tools gives it an advantage in the video gaming industry.

They asked how important the Call of Duty franchise is for distributors of console games, third-party multi-game subscription services on computers and providers of cloud game streaming services.

The questionnaire, with about 100 questions, asked which of the rivals such as Nvidia's GeForce Now, Sony's Playstation, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna and Facebook Gaming could be considered the most attractive following the deal.

Respondents have until Oct. 10 to reply.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Recommended Stories

  • Musk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing Issue

    (Bloomberg) -- Talks between Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. to reach a resolution of the $44 billion takeover are stuck in part over Musk’s statement that his offer is now contingent on receiving $13 billion in debt financing, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsMass S

  • Southwest Has a Problem its Passengers Need to Know About

    It's been a tough time for the airline industry lately. It recently made a change where its Rapid Rewards Members can now achieve A-List or A-List Preferred tier status much quicker, which will make it easier to accumulate points that can be used for such perks as priority boarding and the ability to make a same day change with no difference in base fare. The company also introduced a feature that lets customers change their boarding group for an added fee starting at $30, either online or via the Southwest app, within 24 hours of departure.

  • Turkey farm workers charged with animal cruelty after being caught on video

    Eleven people working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms.

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices for Europe but raises them again for the US as White House says OPEC+ is siding with Russia

    State-run oil giant Saudi Aramco hiked prices by $0.20 a barrel for all US grades, while northwest Europe and the Mediterranean saw declines.

  • The farmers caught up in Taiwan's tensions with China

    Taiwanese fruit growers are unable to sell their crop after Beijing banned their importation.

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsMass Shooting in Thailand Leaves 38 Dead, Mostly ChildrenMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialSaudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main market of Asi

  • Russian state gas company Gazprom reveals drops in production and sales

    Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom has revealed significant drops in production and sales since the start of the full-scale Russian war against Ukraine, the company revealed in a statement on Oct. 5.

  • OPEC’s oil cuts force the US to reconsider its foreign policy

    OPEC+ announced it’ll slash output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) on Wednesday (Oct. 5), the biggest cut since the pandemic started in 2020. The White House’s reaction was swift, calling the decision “shortsighted” and accusing the oil cartel of “aligning with Russia.”

  • GM Hit With $102.6-Million Verdict in Class Action Piston Ring Lawsuit

    A federal jury concluded GM sold 5.3-liter V-8 engines with excessive oil consumption, leading to premature failure.

  • OPEC+ angers US with major oil output cut

    Saudi Arabia, Russia and other top oil producers agreed on a major cut in production on Wednesday to boost crude prices -- a move denounced by the United States as a concession to Moscow that will further hurt the global economy. The 13-nation OPEC cartel headed by Riyadh and its 10 allies led by Moscow agreed to reduce output by two million barrels per day from November at a meeting in Vienna, the group said in a statement. It is the biggest cut since the height of the Covid pandemic in 2020, raising fears that it will turbocharge oil prices at a time when countries are already facing soaring energy-fuelled inflation. Saudi Arabia's energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, defended the move, saying the cartel's priority was "to maintain a sustainable oil market", at a press conference following OPEC+'s first in-person meeting since March 2020. But the decision drew a swift rebuke from US President Joe Biden, who had made a controversial trip to Saudi Arabia in July under pressure as Americans faced rising prices at fuel stations. The timing is also bad for Biden's political agenda as it comes ahead of US midterm elections next month. "It's clear that OPEC+ is aligning with Russia with today's announcement," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said aboard Air Force One. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and top economic advisor Brian Deese said in a statement that Biden was "disappointed by the shortsighted decision by OPEC+". Western allies led by the United States have tried to isolate Russia's economy, which relies heavily on energy exports, in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. - Oil prices rise - OPEC+ decided to slash its output as oil prices fell below $90 per barrel in recent months over concerns about the global economy, after soaring to $140 in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. The international benchmark, Brent North Sea crude, was up at $93.43 following Wednesday's announcement. The oil production cut could give sanctions-hit Russia a boost ahead of a European Union ban on most of its crude exports later this year and as the Group of Seven wealthy democracies mull a cap on the country's oil prices. Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak, who is under US sanctions and attended the OPEC+ meeting, said a price cap would have a "detrimental effect" on the global oil sector. He warned that Russian companies would "not supply oil to those countries" that introduce such a cap. "There is a reason why Russia is ready to participate with an OPEC cut -- because they are not sure whether they will find somebody to buy this oil," Patrick Pouyanne, chairman of French oil giant TotalEnergies, said at a London oil industry conference. Collectively known as&nbsp;OPEC+, the alliance drastically slashed output by almost 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in April 2020 to reverse a massive drop in crude prices caused by Covid lockdowns. OPEC+ began to raise production last year after the market improved. Output returned to pre-pandemic levels this year, but only on paper as some members have struggled to meet their quotas. The group agreed last month on a small, symbolic cut of 100,000 bpd from October, the first in more than a year. Consumer countries had pushed for months for&nbsp;OPEC+ to open taps more widely to bring down prices, but the group ignored them again. Biden travelled to Saudi Arabia in July in part to convince the kingdom to loosen the production taps. The trip saw Biden meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman despite his promise to make Riyadh a "pariah" following the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. While the cut was not welcomed by the United States, several OPEC+ nations have struggled to meet their quotas in the first place. The next ministerial OPEC meeting will be on December 4. In recent months, the cartel and its partners met online each month. burs-jza/

  • The White House is reportedly weighing a controversial measure to lower gas prices ahead of midterm elections

    The Biden administration has asked the Energy Department to look into whether a ban on gas exports would lower pump prices for American drivers, CNN reported.

  • Why OPEC+’s Oil Production Cuts Aren’t What They Seem

    The coalition of major producers have missed their output targets, making the headline number less impressive.

  • Meta withdraws internship offers after scrapping its full UK program for this year

    Last month, Mark Zuckerberg reportedly told staff the company was freezing hiring and warned of restructuring and downsizing.

  • Biden ‘disappointed’ by OPEC+ decision to cut oil production

    The White House on Wednesday admonished what it called a “shortsighted decision” by OPEC and its allies to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day, a move that could lead to a rise in gas prices domestically. National security adviser Jake Sullivan and top economic adviser Brian Deese issued a statement that took…

  • iPhone 14: Can India replace China as the world's factory?

    Can India become the new manufacturing hub as global firms try to reduce their dependence on China?

  • OPEC+ agrees deep oil production cuts, Biden calls it shortsighted

    OPEC+ agreed steep oil production cuts on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market, causing one of its biggest clashes with the West as the U.S. administration called the surprise decision shortsighted. OPEC's de-facto leader Saudi Arabia said the cut of 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of output - equal to 2% of global supply - was necessary to respond to rising interest rates in the West and a weaker global economy. The kingdom rebuffed criticism it was colluding with Russia, which is included in the OPEC+ group, to drive prices higher and said the West was often driven by "wealth arrogance" when criticising the group.

  • Worker installing drainage killed in trench collapse, feds say. Missouri company cited

    “Sadly, tragedy has struck again for a worker trapped in a trench, and their family, friends and co-workers are left to grieve.”

  • Explainer-Why are U.S. fuel prices rising again? Will they keep going up?

    U.S. gasoline prices have been rising again, and many worry that costs at the pump will go up further after OPEC and its allies said Wednesday the group known as OPEC+ would cut its production target. U.S. gasoline prices skyrocketed early this year due to high demand and tight global refining supplies, but they began to fall after peaking in June. Now, the national average is up 20 cents from its mid-September lows of $3.67 a gallon, largely driven by gains in the Midwest and West Coast, according to the American Automobile Association.

  • Pilot sues Southwest after colleague exposes himself

    A Southwest Airlines pilot is suing the company, her union and a former colleague who pleaded guilty last year to dead-bolting the cockpit door during a flight and stripping naked in front of her. Christine Janning alleges that Southwest retaliated by grounding her after she reported Michael Haak to the company and the FBI, that it kept him employed despite an alleged history of sexual misconduct and that managers disparaged her in memos. Haak's attorney, Michael Salnick, said Wednesday that his client disrobed only after Janning encouraged him to and never did anything else.